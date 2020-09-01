When in contact with law enforcement
A while back, I stopped at a fast-food restaurant in a large shopping area on I-70 west of Denver, for a morning snack. As it was still very early in the morning, the large parking lot was empty, so I made my way toward the shopping center exit.
Suddenly, a siren and lights, as a police car was close behind me in the parking lot. I pulled over, gathered my license, registration and insurance documents. As the officer approached my window, she took my documents, asked me a few questions and said, “I am stopping you because you rolled through a stop sign in the parking lot. Wait here. I’ll be right back”.
Soon, I saw her in my driver’s side mirror, moving toward me, but moving cautiously at about 10 feet away from my door, unsnapping her holster and gripping her service weapon. She gave me commands to place my arms palms facing up out the driver’s window, and pull my long sleeves up to my elbows, and leave my arms facing palms up outside the window, and “Do not move!” I complied with her commands. She came a bit closer, looked at my arms, then gave me back my documents and apologized for the event, telling me that someone with my same name was wanted for a felony firearms warrant from a neighboring state, with distinctive tattoos and scars on his forearms (I have none).
If you come into contact with law enforcement, do exactly as they say.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Politics is a divisive force
About a week ago I reconnected with two friends of mine. We had not spoken for probably 30 years or more, as we simply lost touch with one another. We had a very nice conversation, at first. Then the subject switched to politics. It became quite evident that they were liberals as I am a conservative. Our conversation progressed towards a discussion about Donald J. Trump. They are adamant about not reelecting Donald Trump. Whereas I am adamant to the contrary.
When I asked them why, they couldn’t give me an explanation. My friend had said to me Trump is a liar! I said name one lie he’s told? Crickets. My friend then said Trump is a racist! I retorted with, give me one example of him being a racist? Crickets. We had to discontinue our conversation because his wife had said that a doctor was calling and she had to return the call. So I said, well, I will call you back, whereas she then replied, yes call us back as you now owe us a call. So I called them back a couple days ago and haven’t heard back from them. And I don’t think I’m going to hear back from them.
I learned that politics can be a divisive form of rhetoric. It doesn’t have to be, but I guess so often it is. The way I look at it is that if this is going to keep them from contacting me then they were never truly my friends to begin with. It makes me sad as I was looking forward to re-establishing a relationship. Unfortunately, and subsequently sadly, that is not to be. Goodbye dear friends, and I truly, truly hope you have a good life.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Silver Sneakers exercise
There was recently a letter from a former member of Gold’s Gym expressing her disappointment that she and her friends no longer had a gym to go to together. It is a very challenging time in which to find a safe place to exercise and enjoy your friends. This person also expressed that it was more difficult to locate a gym that was accepting Silver Sneakers memberships.
I would just like this lady and her friends to know that Curves is still open in Colorado Springs and that both locations do accept Silver Sneakers.
I can also say confidently that Curves is a very clean fitness center and would welcome an opportunity to provide Silver Sneakers memberships to any ladies who have recently lost their gym.
Kelly Adkison
Colorado Springs
Everyone is out for themselves
E pluribus unum – Latin for “Out of many, one” – it used to be our national motto.
The philosophy that motto represents is missing from the American psyche today.
In America, everyone is free to believe what they want. We have forgotten that whatever anyone believes (or does) should improve and not detract from America.
That’s the problem — everyone is out for themselves as individuals. Our society has evolved to the point where individuals are supremely important and this creates a situation where our population is composed of warring factions.
These factions are intent on reforming society to serve their personal beliefs and at times beliefs held by differing factions directly contradict. The factions do not seem to consider if their beliefs positively contribute to America.
I don’t want an America where we all look alike and do the same things – an important component of American strength is the contributions of its disparate factions. I want an America where we all understand being American sometimes means sacrificing what you want to improve the lives of those around you.
Americans are going to disagree. Americans are from many backgrounds and cultures — we’re the melting pot! Please remember American strength is found when all those backgrounds and cultures agree on a way forward that makes America better. Out of many, one.
Justin Lee Lunde
Colorado Springs
Where is the balance?
Yes, it is OK to shut down professional sports events and have a national grieving of a black man killed by police.
But ignore the multitude of other killings by BLM and peaceful protesters. How about retired police officer David Dorn (St. Louis) and infants shot in their strollers? And burned, looted, and destroyed lives of small business owners? And many others?
Where is the rage? Where is the balance?
The attention to professional sports is over for me... I have had it with the sanctimonious BS of overpaid adolescents. Including the owners.
(Not to mention the media bias.)
Let them find someone that cares... about their over privileged existence.
Gee ... maybe they will be offended and have hurt feelings?
Dave Hamling
Larkspur