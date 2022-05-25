What’s with the Air Force?
Hank Hoffman’s letter to the editor on May 22 exactly mirrors my view regarding, “Not just following the herd.” The four cadets should have their full rights restored under our Constitution and be able to graduate with their classmates. (Including the cadet who resigned) Their right for religious freedom is part of their God-given rights we hold dear as Americans.
My former stepson, S/Sgt. Dale Willard Dehnke, a Green Beret, 5th Special Forces died in the jungle of Viet Nam on May 18, 1971 (which was his birthday). He was waiting for a flight home after finishing his second tour of duty. A new lieutenant (Danny Entrican) was about to go out on his first mission and asked Dale to go along, Dale agreed. Dale was point man and was shot and killed along with two other team members. You can read other details by Googling their names.
They were young and full of promise for the future. Their choice was to join the Army and defend their country and to protect our God-given rights under our Constitution.
As our family sets out to remember them this Memorial Day, we also remember Dale’s father, Bill, who on Feb. 14, 1972, went out to Oakwood Cemetery in Chatsworth, Calif. He was holding in his hand the last letter he received from Dale. Standing over his son’s grave, he committed suicide. Think of the other 56,000 who lost their loved ones, plus all the other men and women who did not return home to their families.
The Army and Navy granted military exemptions to those who had requested them and are able to graduate with their classmates. What’s with the Air Force? Did Dale and Danny die in vain? When the Thunderbirds fly over our house on graduation day, it is my prayer that the four seniors will be among them.
Who knows, these four students might be future George Pattons and boy does our country need that at this time in our history.
Dixie Muinch
Colorado Springs
Hopes for new D-11 superintendent
While the Gazette Editorial Board seems to want District 11 schools to “perform” better on tests, few people believe that the results of testing are a picture of institutionalized racial injustice.
I taught in District 11 many years, and my last seven years were dedicated to the two schools in the district with the lowest test scores. Many factors enter in to how each individual student learns.
Joe Lewis Clark had some excellent ideas as a leader back in the 1980s. Some of them would be successful 40 years later, but our society has changed a lot since then.
My hope is that the new district superintendent would be especially tuned in to the needs of students, understanding that food, rest and parental involvement are priorities. Children learn best when their basic needs are being met. Support of the community and the teachers is another imperative quality, in my estimation. Teachers work hard every day to meet the needs of each of their students.
The mental health of children was addressed in a recent editorial by Dr. Charity Jackson, a pediatrician who works with kids daily. She said, “I have seen how the COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated youth mental health concerns due to physical isolation, ongoing uncertainty, fear and grief.” I would hope the new superintendent will listen to other experts, influence the staff of each school with a positive leadership approach, recognize and support only appropriate testing, and help to organize a successful districtwide plan for students.
Sandra Wickham
Woodland Park
Taking care of our troops
Memorial Day is when America pauses and reflects on those lives given in service to our country. Many of those lives were not lost on the battlefield but instead lost here at home to illnesses long after they left service.
Burn pits, agent orange, and oil fires are some of the hazards our service men and women were exposed to in service. And it is those hazards that are killing them today.
For decades, Congress wrote blank checks to send our troops to war but didn’t consider the cost to take care of our troops once they returned home.
The PACT Act is a comprehensive piece of legislation that will take care of generations of veterans, allowing them to finally receive the care and benefits they have earned.
This legislation is the culmination of years’ worth of advocacy and is supported by 65 major veteran organizations.
The Senate must honor our pact with those who served and fulfill our promise to care for those who have borne the battle by passing the PACT Act now.
I encourage you to contact Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and tell them you want them to vote yes on the PACT Act
Barbara Green
Lakewood
Destroying our public lands
Folks can see wild horses at Cañon City, albeit they’re dead!
Horses are dying in the name of ‘humane’ management and your recent article only romanticizes the demise of Colorado’s wild horses.
Wild horse removals are just one more handout in a long line of taxpayer subsidies to the livestock industry. Ranchers pay only $1.35 a month to graze a cow-calf pair or five sheep on public lands. It is a fact that cows and sheep are destroying our public lands.
Your flippant appraisal is besot with lite factoids lacking reasonable justification for the cruelty inflicted on wild horses and ignoring the proven facts of livestock destruction of our public lands.
We, as hardworking American taxpayers, must stop the subsidies to ranchers and force them to get their cows and sheep off our public lands.
Rick Karcich
Centennial