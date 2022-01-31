What’s really in a name?
Don’t worry, this is not another opinion about the re-naming of Pike’s Peak. There have been and will continue to be many of those to entertain us. It was just a matter of time before this became an issue in today’s “Cancel Culture” environment. This one is more about deeper stuff as usual.
I did enjoy reading the comments from Austin and Karen Box, the two Ute Tribal Members who were interviewed for the recent article. They pretty much hit it on the head by stating their indifference to choosing the Ute word for the mountain or perhaps instead incorporating both names. But it really signifies the underlying thought of having to name things at all. What is it about our need to name everything? Why not just accept things as the way they are, makes us uncomfortable, right?
Remember the generic aisle in the grocery stores (whoops, I’m dating myself now). It made us uncomfortable.
We need branding even for the exact same product, makes us comfortable, gives us identity. You know, credit when successful, blame when failure, certainly makes for good conversation. Try to imagine just referring to Pike’s Peak and all of the other mountains: Mountain #1...; and certain schools (referring to mascots): School #1.... That would seem to eliminate the issue of ownership of any kind.
And speaking of ownership, the author of the recent article needs to own up to his comment that Pike was somewhat of a dullard, a very inaccurate word for Pike. He clearly has not read the total history about Pike’s accolades, especially his exploratory one in 1806! Explorers are never identified as dullards, anything but, really.
Well I guess that term would apply to Columbus as well since he really didn’t know where he was, also. At least these two dullards would be in good company with a slew of other namesakes.
Christopher A. Jones
Colorado Springs
Thwarting free and fair elections
Speaking as a proud Libertarian, I am simply astonished at how gullible conservatives are still deluding themselves that voting is a viable option.
As long as liberals remain willing to rationalize thwarting free and fair elections, any belief in “elections” is just plain naïve until and unless the voting fraud is rectified at the local, state, and federal levels.
Clarity can always be seen by reversing the roles and examining the issue from the other side. Does anyone really believe that the left wouldn’t be crying foul and rioting in the streets again if Donald Trump had won the “election”.
Since conservatives can no longer win with just legitimate electoral college votes, they’ll have to prevent the liberals from negating legitimate votes with illegal aliens and biased/corrupt “election officials” willing to turn a blind eye and rationalize putting their thumb on the scale.
The conservatives are essentially betting that the population will see the light at a faster rate than the liberals can mobilize their ongoing unlimited supply of illegals / perpetual victims. Would you put it past them to give citizenship / voting rights to all the illegals?
Meanwhile, conservatives appear content to whine and snivel on talk radio preaching to the choir and sending emails to their friends about the outrage de jour instead of focusing on rectifying the voter fraud to prevent a replay!
Do you really think their big tech CEOs aren’t already working on the 2022/2024 fix while you’re still figuring out 2020?
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West
Distracting from Biden’s failures
Re: “One year Down: Why is President Biden so Liberal?” by Bob Loevy, Jan 30. Professor Bob Lovey, like most college professors, is a progressive who is also an apologist for Joe Biden’s failed agenda.
The White House leaked the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer in an attempt to divert attention away from the president’s many failures such as the COVID response, the border crisis, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, inflation and his sinking approval ratings in the polls.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Embracing a policy of discrimination
President Biden’s latest pronouncement that he will nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court puts an exclamation point on the country’s slide back into racial discrimination. Forget Dr. Martin Luther King’s aspirational call for us all to focus on the content of character, because our own President has unapologetically championed a focus on the color of skin to placate his liberal woke constituency. If you are not a black female, you will not be considered — irrespective of your other qualifications. Racial discrimination has become the policy of the executive branch of the U.S. government.
So we are embracing a policy of discrimination to, the argument goes, end discrimination. It’s showing up in corporate board rooms, college board admissions criteria, and just about everywhere except professional sports (maybe the only meritocracy left). It causes me to wonder, if an otherwise well qualified white male put a bag over his head and identified publicly as a black female…could he get on Biden’s list for SCOTUS? Do people not see the lunacy in all this?
I grew up in the 1960s, attending North Junior middle school here in town. Racial animosity and conflict was a daily reality, against a backdrop of riots in LA and Chicago. I thought (hoped) we had come a long way since then, inspired by Dr. King’s admonition. Sadly, I fear the new politics and policy of discrimination will set us back decades.
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs