What’s Utilities’ ‘clean energy’ plan?

For those of us who have recently moved here to Colorado Springs, three questions related to the closing and demolition of the Drake coal-fired power plant:

(1) Why did the Colorado Springs Utilities Board in 2020 move the closing date from 2035 to 2023?

(2) Why did the Utilities Board then shut down Drake power plant in September before the winter season peak power demand rather than wait for this summer, and before the completion of the sixth natural gas unit announced today?

(3) What is the “clean energy” plan of the Utilities Board, and specifically its plan for the Nixon coal-fired power plant?

Russell L. Elsberry

Colorado Springs

City’s two choices

Our city began as a real estate development by a farsighted railroad entrepreneur from Pennsylvania named William Palmer. Later on, its wealth and cultural quality were strongly enhanced by others of great means, people like Myron Stratton, Spencer and Julie Penrose, and Alice Bemis Taylor. Before long Colorado Springs was nicknamed the “Newport of the Rockies,” after a great center of wealth in Rhode Island. Eventually, a Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council were established to foster a continuum of business growth. These organizations are still performing well. We have a strong business-oriented establishment, which includes Wayne Williams.

Meanwhile, for every person of wealth there was an army of “working people” — construction workers, accountants, utility workers, seamstresses (in 1897 my wife’s mother was born here to one of them). For every mansion in what is now known as “the Olde North End” and for every rich student at Colorado College, there were many others of considerably less means living in areas such as Mill Street and the Hillside community. They were and are not in politics, not in big business. Yemi Mobolade would represent their interests very well.

J.E. Strub

Colorado Springs

Bill will increase housing supply

I was disappointed by the column written by Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy regarding SB 23-213. Single-family housing is a wasteful use of land and contributes to excessive traffic. The six-unit apartment house will simply look like a big house, the cottage cluster like a group of sheds, and townhomes or rowhouses will provide a nice change of pace to the cookie-cutter monotony that many neighborhoods have. Not all houses or lots will undergo these transformations, and instead, we will get what historical neighborhoods used to look like, with a variety of dense housing stock. We will end up with a nice diversity of neighbors, too!

Local input on these matters is simply a way for the NIMBY (Not in My BackYard) movement to prevent density and instead contribute to sprawl. The increased densification paves the way to allow for transit, which often is argued against because there are not enough people to ride it, which reduces the cars. As for parking, most homes have a driveway and garage, which is plenty of space for the owners and a visitor to park without worrying about people using the street.

I’m all for SB 23-213. It will increase the housing supply, making it more affordable, and also work at getting the homeless a roof over their heads. Increased density allows for transit and other ways to reduce driving and its contribution to climate change. It also is much more efficient in providing city services, reducing the tax burden. Opposing this legislation is to continue urban sprawl, expensive housing and terrible traffic. Does anyone really think that the last 30 years of development in this city is the right way to move forward? I, for one, do not.

Jason Leveille

Colorado Springs

Something deeply disturbing

I was shocked and deeply saddened to read of the recent rock-throwing crimes in Colorado that resulted in the death of an innocent woman. I am relieved that the suspected culprits have been apprehended (“3 arrested in rock-throwing killing of 20-year-old Colorado woman,” Wednesday). I just can’t fathom how someone could so callously murder someone they don’t even know who did nothing whatsoever to provoke such a crime, beyond being at the wrong place and wrong time.

There is something deeply disturbing happening to many of our disconnected, isolated and poorly guided youths today that must be addressed in our society. Just like children who torment and kill animals, we have to be on the collective watch for these lost, cruel and heartless children because they may become tomorrow’s criminals.

Schools and parents must work together to identify problematic children as soon as possible. Social workers need to also investigate the potentially causal circumstances of these problematic children in the home (e.g. divorce, emotional and physical abuse and loss). Though all children are born innocent, challenges in their lives can easily change this.

I offer my prayers and sympathies to the family of the murdered woman.

Dr. Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nev.