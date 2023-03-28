What’s coming next?

City Administration has ruined going downtown for my husband and I. The parking by permit only, no parking, and parking meters outside the actual downtown area is pathetic.

Now they are determined to ruin Old Colorado City by putting in parking meters in the “free” parking lots. Bike lanes, parking by permit only, parking meters — what’s next?

Mary Gallivan

Colorado Springs

The beauty of a PIF

Here’s an easy fix to the Old Colorado City (OCC) parking lot dilemma ripped from the developers’ playbook: PIF. What’s a PIF? If you have to ask, that’s proof that it’s already working.

The beauty of a PIF is that it’s based on ignorance. PIF stands for Public Infrastructure Fee. Still confused? Basically it’s a small percentage — usually around two percent — added to the retail purchase price of goods within the boundaries of special district approved by city council.A PIF could easily fund the maintenance of OCC’s parking lots and eliminate the need for parking meters.

For example, the parking lot at Scheels is owned and operated by a Business Improvement District (BID) controlled by developers and funded with PIF fees collected from Scheels and the other retail outlets located within the district. The reason there’s virtually no push back against PIFs is:

1. People don’t know where these special taxing districts are located. 2. There’s a lack of adequate signage at the retail outlets to alert the consumer. 3. Customers don’t ask for or carefully scrutinize their sales receipts. In fact, none of the 25 candidates for city office have even addressed PIFs in their platforms because voters are reluctant to complain about PIFs because the fees often amount to less than the loose change found between the cushions of their living room sofas.

Kirk Mueller

Colorado Springs

A shortage of teachers

Recently listened to National Public Radio broadcast focused on the nation-wide shortage of teachers particularly in math, science, foreign language, and special education. The broadcast caused me to reflect upon my four years on the Colorado Springs District 11 school board initiative nearly 20 years ago, where the board conservatives tried to introduce pay for performance and increase basic starting teacher salary without a union to $70,000 commensurate with the type of education and experience.

Those two initiatives were met immediately with hash rejection by the District 11 local teachers association leaders, saying all teachers were the same, and should be paid equally.

That socialist perspective is destroying public education across our nation.

It is time to get unions out of public schools and get back to schools being there for the benefit of the children, not for the benefit of adults.

I believe we as a nation are willing to pay for better qualified teachers, at all levels. We need local and national leadership willing to stand up to unions without regard to political ideology for the sake of our nation. The survival of our democratic republic depends upon a well-educated citizenry.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Willie Breazell

Colorado Springs

Continued uncontrolled growth

Regarding the editorial in Friday’s Gazette, “Thank developers for high quality of life in Springs” I have a few comments. It was stated that older baby boomers had a romantic view of Colorado Springs in the 1950s. As one of those boomers who grew up in this city I disagree.

The city was safe, clean and beautiful. As children we were safe to roam the neighborhood and at night we didn’t have to lock our doors. People who lived here could afford to own a home. It was a good place to live.

Of course I understand we need growth to have a healthy, thriving city but this explosive, uncontrolled growth has caused so many problems in our beautiful city, crime being the number one issue.

The county commissioners and city government continue to approve new developments even though the infrastructure and water are not in place. Our roads are a disaster. They are not listening to the established neighbors of Mountain Shadows or the neighbors of the area considered for the Constitution extension.

It is time to vote the current government out and vote in people who are not beholden to developers. This continued uncontrolled growth and lack of unaffordable housing must stop. Bigger is not necessarily better.

Patricia Leveille

Colorado Springs

Trusting a physician’s input

It was nice to hear a physician’s input on Colorado’s RHEA progression (DR Perille RHEA 2.0). As a physician who practiced maternal care I used Progesterone off label to prevent recurrent miscarriages in some of my patients.

Why progesterone cannot be used for abortion reversal off label requires some head shaking.

Knowing that the American Medical Association forbids doctors to participate in lethal administration of drugs in capital punishment I find it hard to understand how lethal drug use to terminate pregnancies can then be acceptable.

Medications are supposed to heal and sustain health. The grand tradition of the uninhibited market place of ideas the first amendment ensures cannot be trampled to prevent Pregnancy Resource Centers from communicating their solutions to women in a crisis pregnancy.

So much of what I read in my medical journals promoting abortion care is written by attorneys and public health officials. Our Legislature is pushing abortion and gender affirming care through our entire medical system and I would like to see other physicians inputting into the merits of this direction. If their training was to preserve life and to heal their patients at all cost, this input would be life changing. After all, no one can deny that a fetus is a human being.

John O’Keeffe M.D.

Colorado Springs