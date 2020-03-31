What to do with stimulus money
With the passage of the $2 trillion emergency spending bill (or stimulus package), many Americans can expect to receive some funds from the federal government to help them survive financially during the difficult times created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many households may receive these funds even if they are either financially secure or feel little impact from the measures taken to combat the effects of the pandemic. If you live in a household that may not “need” these funds, please use the next couple weeks to think about how you might put that money to good use in helping our community recover.
Can you “survive” without the money? If you answer yes, consider donating it (or some) to a local charity or food pantry. Plan to purchase an additional meal (or two) each week from a nearby restaurant. There are a myriad of options to put the funds back into our community. If you’re not sure where to donate, there is a relief fund, hosted by the State of Colorado and Mile High United Way (https://bit.ly/3ax10Vp) you could consider. This fund will provide aid to support Colorado communities and organizations affected by the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Funds will provide flexible resources to organizations in our state working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the outbreak.
We are all aware of at least some of the impacts to our local communities. Businesses are shut down, schools closed, and restaurants “take-out” only (if open at all). Medical professionals, first responders, grocery store and pharmacy employees, and delivery workers stretched to the limit with additional hours and concerns about their personal health with dwindling supplies of PPE, and the possibility of exposure and bringing the virus home to their families. If you are like my family and me, and could survive without the additional money we are soon to receive, please consider the many options available to help those who may need it more.
Michael Winton
Monument
There are angels among us
There’s a song sung by “Alabama”, among others, entitled “Angels Among Us.” We encountered ours in the most unlikely place... our local Walmart store in Falcon. Thursday morning we needed to pick up prescriptions and we were running out of many basic grocery items, so in spite of the “Stay Home” order, we decided to make a grocery run.
We didn’t know if we would be stopped and turned back, or what. When we got to the highway there was a fair amount of traffic, and at the store quite a few others were there as well.
We began to feel more at ease seeing others in the same situation, so we entered the store. I grabbed a basket and headed to the left, while my wife took a cart and went to the grocery side. We later met and finished out her list. By then the cart was full, including the bottom shelf. We headed to check out knowing this would be a big one. When the clerk was finishing checking our items, the gentleman behind us told her to keep checking, that he was picking up our tab too!
We were shocked, and at a loss for words. I told him “you don’t have to do that”. He said “I know.”
He did not fit our stereotype of an angel. He had no wings, white robe, or halo, but by his generous and unselfish act, we place him on a plain higher than most. We thank you, kind sir!
And, God bless you and your aging mother whom you are caring for! We will attempt to “pay it forward.”
Ervin and Virginia Schimpf
Falcon
Now we have to do a lot
I am sorry for all those who have lost jobs with the current situation with the coronavirus. It is not their fault. Hopefully, the unemployment insurance Congress passed or the small business grants available will help them.
However, those who are angry about and don’t see the need for the current restrictions don’t understand how quickly this virus spreads and the consequences for all people who contract the disease. Some die, some are unharmed, some have permanent damage to their lungs and heart. The number of cases in the U.S. doubled in four days. There is no cure, no vaccine, no medications currently available. And we, as a nation, did very little to contain it for over a month. Now we have to do a lot.
If the virus continues at this doubling rate, it will really consume the economy. I believe an earlier op-ed piece stated it well: we take terrorist activity more seriously than automobile accidents, even though many more people are killed in the latter, because terrorist acts have the potential to be much, much worse. Hunker down and do your part.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs
We must adjust and adapt
I have been avidly reading all of the articles about the whining and complaining coming from Republican elected officials about the tyranny and unaccountability of our Democratic leaders of this state.
Evidently, all of the Republicans are not old enough to remember polio, measles and mumps epidemics. Swimming pools closed, pregnant women lost their babies due to exposure and so forth.
I, for one, was 7 or 8 when my mother contracted diphtheria and the entire family was quarantined for 30 days. I remember my uncle bringing bags of groceries to our house and leaving them inside the fence next to the gate. Of course, as a child, it had no meaning to me at that time, other than I couldn’t play ball in the street with my friends.
Of course businesses are telling people to stay home. This is a service industry based economy. We no longer manufacture much except for a few foreign makes in the poor economic Southern states area. So the choice is workers stay home or workers get contaminated and further spread the virus. That really makes a lot of sense.
We need to realize that this pandemic will not be over by Easter. It may not be over by July 4th. We have to learn to adjust and adapt. ... just like any other animal species.
We will survive because we are all in this together.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs