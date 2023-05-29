What’s going on?

Is it just me or is anyone else noticing the dramatic increase in “homeless” individuals on our streets in just the past few months? This tourist “sight” in the photo above this morning, (en route to our city’s key tourist site) can be found off Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road. And all along Garden of the Gods.

The number of vagrants roaming the streets and setting up camp at vacant commercial properties in the area has increased exponentially since the beginning of the year. I’ve worked in the area for the past six years and I’m noticing the rapid “climate change.” What’s going on? Could this be homeless migration from Denver and elsewhere overwhelmed by the influx of illegal migrants?

Frankly speaking, Colorado Springs is looking and feeling more like a Democrat city by the minute. I know, I’ve lived in one.

Paula Linhares

Colorado Springs

Issues with the postal system

In April, I did not receive a package mailed to me through the Postal Service Priority Mail system. I contacted the sender and he forwarded to me the USPS tracking number. I went to my local postal office and they could find info indicating that it had arrived in Colorado Springs, but had not been delivered. They could not find the item and gave me a letter for a refund claim — and their deepest apologies.

Well, in a big system, things happen.

However, I then discovered that the two people standing behind me in line were there for the same reason. What is going on with our postal system?

Darrel Whitcomb

Colorado Springs

Abortion laws in Colorado

Recently we have had to deal with the tragedy of another school shooting which ended with three children and three adults murdered by a deranged assailant.

We grieve the loss of these six and especially the death of children.

But, we do not grieve the murdering of children still in the womb — a separate person.

Our legislature and governor have decided this does not constitute an undue killing of that child.

The three new abortion bills expand the Reproductive Health Equity Act take away the freedom from women to make an intelligent choice.

One bill will not allow a woman to change her mind if she takes the first pill in the medical abortion route.

The state has criminalized nonprofit pregnancy centers who help women.

Another item is the fact that a minor can get an abortion without the notification or consent of the parents.

Let me close with these words from Mother Teresa at the 44th National Prayer Breakfast:

“I feel that the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because Jesus said, “If you receive a little child, you receive me.” So every abortion is the denial of receiving Jesus, the neglect of receiving Jesus.”

Abortion is really a war against the child, and I hate killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself. And if we accept that the mother can kill ever her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another? How do we persuade a woman not to have an abortion? As always, we must persuade her with love.

Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love one another but to use violence to get what they want. This is why the greatest destroyer of life and peace is abortion.

Paul Lemon

Colorado Springs

Interfering in women’s health

Finally, women have a choice in their reproductive health in Colorado. No one has the right to deny such care. For those against abortion, I suggest you walk in the shoes of those who, for whatever reason, need to go through the procedure.

Women shouldn’t have to carry to term or wait until they are on death’s door before they can have an abortion to remove a nonviable, decomposing fetus. Victims of rape should have the choice to terminate the result of that rape.

Women not in a financial or wholesome position should have the choice to terminate a pregnancy, especially if the father decides he wants nothing to do with the result and leaves the relationship.

Birth control is not 100% effective. The only birth control that is 100% is abstinence, tubal ligation and vasectomies. And then there are those who do not want children at all, but are denied the last two options being told they may change their minds. I have always thought reproductive health is between the woman and her doctor.

No one should interfere in their decisions. Women have the right to say what goes on with their body.

For centuries, men (and some women, but mostly men) have told women what they could or could not do. This is the 21st century. Those ideas are very much outmoded and people need to get with the program. It’s time for politicians and anti-abortion people to keep their noses out of other people’s medical business.

Val Tenhaeff

Colorado Springs

We should not be proud

With regard to the current abortion laws in Colorado: “Colorado is now among strongest states for abortion protection,” May 23. This is one distinction we should not be proud of.

Robin Schwartz

Colorado Springs

Hold up elected officials’ pay

Why can’t we vote that anytime our debt isn’t paid and we withhold funds from different programs, the first group to have their pay held up should be the elected officials making this decision?

Paul Garcia

Colorado Springs