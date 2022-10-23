What this law allows
Haven’t we had enough children die from drugs yet? Do we really need to have more “legal” but fatal drugs on the streets?
Proposition 122, beginning on page 65 of the Blue Book, starts out with a smoke screen by talking about board run healing centers with facilitators, but the facilitators are not required to have formal training, professional license or degree, only a license granted by the board. Four pages in on page 69 rule (XI), we learn that “healing centers” include “private residences” (your neighbor). We also learn on that page that the board can “adopt, amend and repeal rules” (in essence, change the law).
On page 72, the law starts talking about what this law is really all about by addressing personal use with anyone (anyone!! No license required!) over 21 is allowed to grow at their house with no limit on the amount, possess, use, ingest, process, transport, purchase or give away this drug. Anyone over 21 can have as many people as they want, over age 21, to their private residence, and as long as the drug is not sold, they all can use it. If they get a license as a facilitator, then they can sell it. Do you really want this in your neighborhood? Because that is what this law allows.
Under 21 and have some? No worries. It is a petty offense with up to 4 hours of free counseling as the only punishment. Every time.
Oh, yeah, if this passes, no locality (county, city or municipality) in the state can say they do not want it. It applies everywhere in the state.
If this drug were as good as the people who want it say it is, the FDA would approve it. They have not approved it. We have had enough people, children and adults die from drugs. We do not need this law written this way. No more!
Roger Weed
Colorado Springs
Mental health assistance
Emergency mental health services should be provided separately from the police. On Oct. 17, Amara Keens-Dumas was allegedly assaulted by police officers responding to her mental-health-related call. Many close friends and family of mine are in a position where they could be mistreated during a mental health call.
As someone with personal experience in a situation similar to that of Amara Keens-Dumas, I am terrified for the safety of my peers. A few years ago, several police officers responded to my mental health crisis. Their presence did little to calm me, as I was very panicked. Having been in a similar position to Amara Keens-Dumas, I can only imagine my situation ending the same as hers.
The Colorado Springs Police Department offers a 40-hour training course on how to respond to calls such as these, yet this seems insufficient. Every action taken by the officers described in this article is far beyond what would be reasonable for this situation. Teenagers and young adults in need of mental health assistance should not be afraid of reaching out for help.
The CSPD wellness program is said to be continuing to grow, however, it seems it has not been growing fast enough. Police officers are stretched very thin, providing emergency-trained mental health professionals would not only protect citizens in need of mental care but also relieve some stress from our police officers. I hope for justice for Amara, and I urge you all to be kind.
Jacey Price
Colorado Springs
Interesting contrast in stories
The Section A headline reads “Voters to consider sales tax increase.”
A Section B headline reads “Sales tax streak continues.” Why would anyone who’s paying attention vote to increase this tax when revenue is on a tear? And if it wasn’t for skyrocketing inflation, there wouldn’t be a streak!
John (Jack) Rivers
Colorado Springs
Voters guide omissions
I am Ron Casados, the Democratic candidate for the Colorado University Board of Regents in the 5th Congressional District. Neither the State Board of Education candidates nor I were included in your recent voter guide.
The Gazette boasts that...”your commitment to good journalism is the lifeblood of a good community, and public enlightenment is essential to a healthy government. You commit to inform, to fairness and to distinctly separate news from opinion while serving the Colorado Springs community.” This is from your Commitment statement on Page 3 of the Oct. 16 Gazette.
Having missed the opportunity to inform readers about the State Board of Education candidates and the Colorado University Board of Regents candidates, I encourage you to follow your commitments by first printing this letter to the editor, and also, in an informed fair way, report on the candidates you have omitted.
Ron Casados
Colorado Springs
Water for new developments
Regarding the Gazette article – “Developers at odds over water rule”: The proposed City ordinance that would require Colorado Springs Utilities to have 130% of the water required to serve existing demand and the projected demand from undeveloped land is a sound planning approach to ensuring we have enough water for our community.
However, having the capacity to serve versus having the actual water is another matter. As stated in the Gazette article, 70% of our water comes from the Colorado River Basin … a basin overappropriated and suffering from extreme drought conditions. Under these conditions, how can Colorado Springs City Council ensure there will be adequate water for new development while still meeting the needs of existing customers. And how can the utilities staff say there is adequate water when existing customers are experiencing restrictions on use.
Until better land development policies are in place to conserve water and the ordinance is adopted, City Council should postpone actions on large land developments and future annexations. Either that or let the voters decide.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs