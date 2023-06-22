What our military needs

To the young anonymous cadet who had the chutzpah to say what most cadets (and probably most military personnel) are afraid to say: stop the insanity of “woke” (diversity, equity and inclusion) indoctrination, need I say brain washing as part of the academy curriculum.

Continuing to use the military as a social services political correctness platform is not only wrong but extremely dangerous. Are we training our military to be the best fighting force in the world (the Chinese are) or a touchy-feely politically correct organization. Considering who the commander in chief is, I’d have to say the latter.

I applaud the young lady for her truthful analysis of the garbage being taught at the academy, (probably all the academies.) Hang in there cadet, you are just what our military needs. I see stars in your future.

Retired Lt. Col. Barry S. Oswell, Air Force

Colorado Springs

Why can’t leadership see problems?

The opinion by (pseudonym) Lauren Evans is superb. Well thought out, supported by personal observations and clearly stated; “DEI and all that goes with it is destroying trust and unity within the ranks of the military.” And as a 26-year career naval officer, I would like to add that in my opinion, DEI is destroying our combat capability, unit cohesiveness and sense of pride in the military.

If Cadet “Evans” can see the problems of DEI in the military, why can’t the senior leadership of the Air Force Academy and yes, the senior leadership of our entire military see the same thing?

I sincerely hope she stays in and fights for what she perceives to be right. The Air Force and our military in general desperately needs her.

Mark (Gus) Grissom

Monument

Green future looks precarious

Re: Utilities may pass along infrastructure costs, June 20.

Many writers obscure their visceral objection to growth with concerns about water. Colorado Springs Utilities plans assure enough water for several decades, even with increased growth. California should be worried, after seriously overusing its allocation for decades.

The June 20 article makes no mention of electricity generation. Not only are we shutting down coal plants, can you imagine getting all the required approvals for a new gas-fired plant? Even if our future needs could be met with solar and wind (please consider Gov. Jared Polis’ pledge on electric cars, bikes, lawn mowers) the article makes no mention of remote transmission lines, battery storage, and gas fired backup. Line extensions and substations will still have to be built, of course.

Our green future looks precarious.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Need for utilities infrastructure

As Colorado Springs grows, so does the need for utilities infrastructure — now Colorado Springs Utilities is asking: Who pays for it?

The folks who are causing the need for the infrastructure expansion must be responsible for the cost! If I buy an EV and I need to upgrade my electrical system to support this addition, why would I think my neighbors should pay for it!

Utilities is simply running this up the flagpole to see if anyone is dumb enough to agree with them. I do not!

John (Jack) Rivers

Colorado Springs

Total disregard of the warnings

Following along with Charlie Shea’s letter “Putting lives in second place” about the proposed Kettle Creek North Development: The personal injury lawyers are salivating at the prospect of increased income. Concerned citizens repeatedly testified to the City Planning Commission and the City Council of the clear threat to public safety should any connection from Kettle Creek North to the county via Howells Road be approved. In total disregard of the warnings, the Planning Commission approved the development.

These testimonies are evidence for future personal injury lawsuits involving anyone driving on the nearby residential county roads who lives in the proposed Kettle Creek North subdivision or the existing subdivision, any commercial vehicles doing business with residents of these areas, and students of Pine Creek High School or elementary school; none of whom would have been driving on the county roads absent Colorado Springs approving Kettle Creek North and access to Howells Road.

The future defendant in lawsuits will now include the city of Colorado Springs whose officials ignored repeated warnings of injury or death should any connection from Kettle Creek North to Howells Road be approved.

Andrew Hitt

Black Forest

Billionaires squabbling over peanuts

Couldn’t agree more with Mike Rosen’s opinion column about the Nuggets championship season, Gazette, June 19. Now is the time to end the squabble between Stan Kroenke’s Altitude, TV and Comcast. He’s right, billionaires squabbling over peanuts. When Kroenke received the championship trophy and told the fans, ”You are the greatest, we love you.” It was hard to stomach. If you really loved the fans, you would end all this.

It’s coming up on four years! You are the owner of two championship franchises, the Avalanche and Nuggets, which could win more.

You are fortunate to have sellout crowds, who buy concessions and merchandise. Please show some loyalty to the thousands of others who are left out in the dark.

Billy Greer

Colorado Springs