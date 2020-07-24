What is cultural appropriation?
Regarding Eddie Hayward’s guest opinion article on July 21 about his Cheyenne Mountain High School’s mascot:
I commend Hayward for passionately and admirably attempting to effect change in his community. Rightfully, he is trying to right perceived wrongs — in this case the use of an Indian mascot. Historically, mascots were chosen to honor what they represent. Indians were respected for their strength, tenacity, dedication and their warrior mindset and therefore were chosen to represent sports teams or schools. Are we not better off as a modern society by learning from those that came before us? Those that inspire us? Or are we better off by completely erasing any reference to their sacrifice, strength, bravery, and contribution to our great nation?
Arrows, smoke signals, tribes, and even the word “Indian” existed long before Europeans arrived in what is now the United States. Arrows likely date back 30,000 years. Smoke signals likely date back about 2,500 years. A tribe is nothing more than an English word commonly referring to a group of people of similar heritage. Tribes have existed since throughout human history. Today, Indian can refer to a variety of people native to an area, including India, North or South America. Historically “Indians” of the United States preferred to be called Amerindian or Native American. Arrows, smoke signals, tribes and even the word Indian are not specific to Native Americans.
Finally, as a nation of immigrants, we are an amalgamation of a variety of cultures and ideas. What is cultural appropriation and what is it not? If cultural appropriation is real, is it not the ultimate form of flattery? Let us honor the Native American people by remembering who they are and what they stand for by keeping them present in our everyday lives through monuments, words and even mascots. I encourage Hayward to honor Native Americans by keeping their spirit alive in his community.
Sean Langlais
Colorado Springs
Tribe gave mascot its blessing
Eddie Hayward’s opinion piece “Insensitive school mascot must change” reminded me that he and I are fortunate to live in a country where we are free to speak our opinions. There are simply too many countries where public expression of an opinion is not condoned and would result in severe repercussions. Also, I am glad to see a young man have an opinion on an issue such as this; it takes little to no courage to be neutral, and I applaud him for taking a stand.
Regarding the CMHS mascot, I wonder if Hayward knows that many years ago — perhaps before he was even born — a group of administrators, parents, teachers and students from CMHS approached the Cheyenne Indian tribe with the purpose of ensuring that the tribe was not offended by the high school’s mascot. I believe the result of that meeting was twofold: the tribe gave its blessing to the use of the Cheyenne name and the mascot; and they provided an authentic Cheyenne Tribe costume for the mascot that would accurately represent the Cheyenne culture.
Thus, a question for Hayward: if the Cheyenne Indian tribe is not upset by the CMHS mascot, why does it bother you?
Duncan B. Stewart
Colorado Springs
When we follow the money
I am dismayed with Walter Williams column “Historical Ignorance and the Confederacy.” I can’t believe as a professor of economics he believes that the South’s bid for secession was all about states’ rights. The vast majority of the South’s economy was based on cotton and free labor. It’s always when we follow the money that we find the major cause.
I regret that the country in 1861 suffered many of the same divisions that we do today, and we were no better at solving our disputes then than we are now. Some countries, such as the Dutch, purchased the freedom of their slaves from land owners in Dutch islands in the Caribbean, certainly a less bloody solution to the problem. It appears that if Williams had his way, and secession had been allowed, his life might have been very different today.
Jane Broeckelman
Colorado Springs
Time for bicyclists to pay
Colorado Springs loves to make roadways for bicycles per tax dollars. Bicyclists continue to maneuver through roadways with disregard to other motorists, block traffic and blast through stop signs as they think they own the road.
Time to require bicycles on roadways to be registered as a vehicle and riders to have a license to obey traffic laws.
Lew Willey
Colorado Springs
Show me the examples of racism
I have read Bob Armintor’s letter and have heard on TV and radio about the racism and racial inequality that exists today in America. I have seen the videos of police brutality and people chasing down black men using trucks and killing these black men for no reason. I have been appalled and become very angry. I have done what I can to support the cause of justice for the abuse. I support the prosecution of the those who committed crimes against anyone while trying to hide behind some kind of law.
What I don’t see is the racism and racially inequality in today’s society. Probably because I was brought up in northern Wisconsin where there were no Blacks, Hispanics and the first nation people live on a reservation 100 miles away.
What I would like is for someone to point out what the specific racism or racial inequality is that is happening so I can take a look at it. Don’t say it’s low wages, I will say, get an education. Don’t say it’s bad housing, I will say get an education so you make more money. Don’t say it’s job discrimination, I’ll say go to the NAACP to find a lawyer. If you say this businessman sneers at me when I go into this store, I will picket with you after I watch it happen in person or by hidden camera, If you say this professional ignores me and makes me wait until all the whites are waited on before I am waited on, then let’s really picket. We can hit them where it hurts, in the pocketbook. But please show me.
I am white, and I am unaware of subtle perceived racism.
Dale Spoehr
Colorado Springs