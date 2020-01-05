What if it was your loved one?
To all the 30-plus drivers this Thursday morning who proceeded to continue turning left at the Bijou I-25 ramp and onto the bridge while the firetruck, horns sounding and lights flashing had to wait to turn onto the Interstate, shame on you all!
You delayed the crew and kept them from advancing onto the interstate. What if this was your loved one awaiting their arrival? Aside from the fact that most of you have no regard for the law of yielding to emergency vehicles, you seem also to have no regard for the people needing the aid from the Fire Department.
I wish there had been traffic cams in place as every single one of you certainly could not fight that ticket.
Rebecca Davis
Colorado Springs
Changes in city are disheartening
Sunday’s Dec. 29 article in the Business Section was sad to read.
In particular, the prediction that Colorado Springs will outgrow Denver in the next 30 years. I’ve never written a letter to the editor in the 30 years I have been reading The Gazette, but the changes that are happening to Colorado Springs and the push of our mayor and City Council for big development are disheartening. Last February in the Gazette, our mayor and Jill Gaebler were quoted saying how important it is to add 4,000 millennials a year “for the next who knows how many years, to continue the city’s successful economic growth”, seems to be backfiring and bringing unwanted changes. … It seems like most Colorado Springs residents, don’t want to lure thousands of transplants every year to make us another big city that will surpass the size of Denver! Just my thoughts …
Laurie Brast
Colorado Springs
Presidency not a personality contest
Recently, there have been a number of letters to the editor concerning President Donald Trump and 14,000 lies. One writer said he would like to see a detailed list. I would like to see that list also.
Most letters have been critical of Trump’s personality. Some even try to back up their stories by issuing biblical quotes.
As far as lying, I doubt there is a human on the planet over the age of 4 who has never lied about anything. It is one of humankind’s greatest failings. Also from the Bible: “Thou shall not bear false witness against thy neighbor.” and “Judge not lest ye be judged.”
How many lies have been told about the president?
The presidency was never meant to be a personality contest, it is meant to serve us, the citizens. In my opinion, Trump has fulfilled the promises he made, and what more really can we ask of him?
Carol Mueller
Colorado Springs
Another example of arrogance
Robert Vegvary’s (Dec. 31) letter points out that “for Madam Pelosi to try to interfere with the Senate trial” is different from past procedures, which he then calls “the height of arrogance.” But that is only half of the picture.
Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have said (even with risking the appearance of a cover-up) that they could vote to acquit without hearing all of the pertinent evidence. And this, too, should be called the height of arrogance when over 70% of those polled (64% of Republicans) favor the witnesses testifying under oath.
A person accused of a robbery would never block the testimony of those present at the incident if that testimony would prove the accused innocent. So, blocking testimony is not the action of an innocent person, just as when Richard Nixon tried but failed to block the release of the Watergate tapes that proved his guilt. President Donald Trump’s blocking his aides’ testimony is a better choice for the president than having them testify only if this testimony is so damaging that it would significantly increase the likelihood of the Senate voting for removal. Otherwise, Trump would have chosen for his aides to testify under oath, thus avoiding the obstruction charge and possibly avoiding (if testimony was favorable) both articles of impeachment from passing in the House.
The only true “height of arrogance” will occur should any Senator vote either for or vote against removal without first having all of the relevant evidence.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
Precedent setting, historical event
Justice John Roberts has some important decisions to make. As the judge in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, he will have to seriously consider what to do about the jury in the trial.
The jury, of course, is the Senate. What does a judge do about a juror who openly states in public that he refuses to be unbiased in judging guilt or innocence? Under normal conditions, a judge would have that juror removed from the jury. Can Roberts remove McConnell, Graham, and the other senators who have stated that they have made up their minds before the trial has started? What kind of trial would this be? Would it really be a trial? Can Roberts remove Senate members from acting as jurors if he feels they have openly prejudged the defendant and the charges made against him by the House of Representatives? And how would that work if jurors were removed? It requires a two-thirds majority to convict. Does that mean two-thirds of the Senate or two-thirds of the senators remaining in the jury?
I think Justice Roberts has some hard decisions to make about how he will run this trial. This might well be a precedent setting, historical event that will bear his name throughout the history of our country.
Robert Cameron
Colorado Springs