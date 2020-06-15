What if everyone had stayed home?
In response to the letter entitled Caught up in an insurrection, The Gazette, June 4, I believe that people resort to protest when their voices are not otherwise acknowledged.
The Boston Tea Party, one of the earliest documented protests in America sparked the American Revolution which ultimately freed America from British rule.
The efforts of those supporting the Abolitionist Movement (early to mid 1800s) grew into the Civil War, eventually the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery was passed.
The Women’s Suffrage Parade of 1913, the first suffrage parade of its kind, was a starting point which led to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, protesting racial inequality in 1963 built support for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
After the government cover up of the Pentagon Papers was exposed in 1971, participants in the Anti-War Movement helped to reveal to a complacent public the importance of the role of a free press to deliver truth to the people.
The Monday Demonstrations in Germany of the 1980s was the catalyst for the removal of the Berlin Wall.
The 1993 March on Washington Lesbian, Gay & Bi Equal Rights & Liberation helped the LGBTQ community gain protection from discrimination based on sexual identity.
What if everyone had just stayed home?
Elizabeth Loker
Colorado Springs
We need leadership, not salesmanshipThere is no arguing that the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police was a senseless and brutal crime. The people involved should be tried and prosecuted just like anyone else who commits murder. Hopefully Floyd did not die in vain.
Protests throughout the country are raising awareness to some deep-seeded problems which have taken root in our society and threaten to weaken and ruin a country that once was, and I believe can be again, the greatest on earth. Our forefathers set up our government so that there checks and balances on all actions. This should include everything involved in governing ourselves including police activity. To do this we must hold the people we elect to represent us accountable for the jobs we elected them to do.
We need to make sure we choose leaders of good character and integrity. Every official from the president to the local level should understand that they work for us, not the other way around. Lawful protest is a good way to make our leaders aware but the voting booth is even better. We must consider the critical issues facing this country and vote, not along any party line, but rather for those we think can best serve our interests and help affect change. Too many people have worked too hard to make this a great country to let it slip away for lack of interest. Right now we need leadership not salesmanship.
Tom Shipp
Colorado Springs
Don’t tie their hands
How can you guys think about shifting funds from the police department? First of all maybe there needs to be some accountability of the citizens/thieves so they obey what the officers ask them to do. You want them to protect your property, life and business. Stand behind these people you want to come and help you. You need to realize that the fire department will not go into an area where there has been gun fire until it is safe. Watch Live PD and Live Rescue which are not being taken off the air. That showed what the police and fire go through.
It is sad that because of things happening in this time that they want to bury there heads in the sand and take TV programs off the air. It is not always their fault, obey their orders. Don’t tie their hands so they can’t protect us or we won’t have a police or fire department. Stop being political and think about the citizens for a change. The bad guys have more rights than we do. All lives matter, no matter what the color is. I would like to thank all the policeman and firemen for all they do.
Shirley Welker
Colorado Springs
Somehow we have money for HarvardI recently found out that all of the school districts in our area are paying Harvard $50,000 to tell them how to reopen schools in the fall. Is anyone else in shock with me at the fact that teachers don’t get raises this year (or ever really) and education budgets are being cut by millions thanks to our overreaction to the coronavirus? But somehow we have the money to pay Harvard $50,000?
Why Harvard? Ask teachers! Ask principals! Ask parents! Use common sense! Stop buying into what the media is feeding you and reopen the schools this fall. The mental toll this will take on our teachers and students is going to be tragic.
Someone please investigate the money being given to Harvard to tell us what to do! I know school districts are being run more like businesses today than schools, like they were when I taught for 35 years, but this is unacceptable!
Ruth Baxter
Colorado Springs