What happened to conservative values?
Jan. 6, 2021, was a terrible day for American democracy. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Fox News and condemned the attack on the U.S. Capitol as “un-American” and “unacceptable.” That’s what then-President Donald Trump said on Jan. 7. That’s the truth — check it out.
Well, Feb. 4, 2022, was another terrible day for American democracy. First, let’s start with the Republican National Committee’s censure of Sens. Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in the Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack. The RNC said that the investigation was a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” I watched my TV with horror as the events unfolded on Jan 6. If that was “legitimate political discourse”, then I must live in an alternate universe.
Now let’s go to former Vice President Pence’s comments shortly after the RNC’s announcement. He said: “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone …There’s nothing more un-American [than to have] any one person ... choose the American president.” That made my day better until I heard comments from Stephen Bannon, who said: “My head’s blowing up ... I can’t take Pence … ratting out Trump.” Really? “Ratting out” is an accusation made by someone who is in organized crime.
What happened to my party of conservative values? Why are “alternate truths” now acceptable? Let’s stop this defense of dishonesty, hooliganism, and autocracy. Let’s get back to American values.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
2,000 voices can make a difference
Re: Perspective article, Feb 6. “Explaining soaring crime rate” This is the best article I have read in a long time — straight forward — hard hitting. Well said, Chief Paul Pazen.
So, maybe a couple of hundred thousand are exposed to the Gazette Sunday paper. Say 1 in 10 read a little bit of the Perspective section (20,000). Could we guess that another 1 in 10 (2,000) read the whole thing. 2,000 is a lot of folks. You suppose they could influence a city (Colorado Springs) to look in the mirror and see if their police chief has the same concerns and is begging for some common-sense attack at this huge problem?
Chief Vince Niski, what do you think? How about the upcoming chief? 2,000 Colorado Springs citizens, what are you going to do?
Here’s what looks right to do to get started: A. Check in with “1PP” (the chief, or equivalent). B. Ask some of you to join in supporting a focused counter offensive. 2,000 voices in Colorado Springs can make a difference if someone will listen. Or, we can sit back, watch the Olympics, and review our auto policy coverage for theft.
Jack P. (Pat) Murphy
Colorado Springs
Just another gimmick
Regarding a recent letter from a Stefan Katz, I believe that we do not want ranked-choice voting. It is another gimmick, like drop boxes, that would open the door to elements being able to game the system or put a thumb on the scale of our elections.
It’s unfortunate that we have done away with voting in our neighborhood precincts, except, of course, in special cases upon request. Election was the one day out of the year when all Americans could come together to exercise their civic duty with friends and neighbors.
I do not recall the division and disillusionment that Katz is referred to in his letter when we did it the old way.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Bureaucracy might end lifeline
I’m a 52-year-old pediatrician diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease in November 2020. That is not my story, but it is now my life. This is what happens when Alzheimer’s tries to take over. Before Alzheimer’s, I practiced pediatrics in Boston, on the Navajo Nation for the Indian Health Service, and for seven years in Malawi, Africa. Now, Alzheimer’s affects my visual/spatial reasoning, typing/spelling, calculations and, at times, my ability to find words.
My neurologist suggested I was a strong candidate for the FDA-approved drug Aduhelm because of my age and rare diagnosis. Since Aug. 31, my wife and I travel 47 miles each way monthly to an infusion center where I receive Aduhelm in hopes it will extend the quality of my life for as long as possible. I have a 21-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son who are also living through this. I want to do everything I can to spend more quality time with them and my wife.
The CMS proposal to limit insurance coverage for Aduhelm to those in large clinical trials will reduce access to an already-approved medication.
For those of us living in remote areas, we will likely be cut off.
For me and many others living with Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm is the only lifeline at this point. The thought that a bureaucracy might pull that out from under us only makes an already difficult diagnosis worse. Please join me and 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and tell CMS to reconsider this horrendous decision.
Alan Schooley
Durango