What did they expect?

In response to R.W. Zimmermanns’ letter Sunday, this year I believe we all noticed the massive amounts of illegal fireworks going off. Only my thinking was consumed from a different angle. More of: What did they expect?

When COVID first invaded our thinking in early 2020, the Memorial Park Celebration and most all other large public displays were cancelled in an “over abundance of caution” for spreading the disease. For the next couple years, thanks to political fear mongering and what we now know was mostly fabrications by the media, they were cancelled again. Why again this year, I have no idea. Whatever the reason, the current problem I believe lies in their answer to it all: “Fireworks from your porch!”

This is Colorado Springs in the “Rocky Mountain State” and most of us live in hilly, well established neighborhoods with beautiful large trees and watching legal fireworks “from our porch” only exists in somebody’s P.R. fantasy. Those that we can see are just the shine over the trees coming from miles away. In my neighborhood, the answer has become private, illegal fireworks being shot off in the nearby park, that this year by the way were fantastic! And from our vantage point on a high spot in that park, we could see many other neighborhoods in our end of town had the same idea.

As much as the hundred or so neighbors gathered in the park that night enjoyed it, I couldn’t help but wonder; Why has the Independence Day Celebration in Memorial Park and many other places not resumed? The “COVID Emergency” is and has been officially over. With the sudden windfall of 44% increase in property taxes we have all been suckered into, they can surely afford it.

I am certain myself and my family aren’t the only one’s that miss the community celebrations of food, music and then the huge fireworks every year. It is pretty obvious with the noticeable rise in neighborhood illegal displays that we as a community aren’t very interested in watching flickering lights miles away from our porch, if we can see them at all.

Would resuming city celebrations in Memorial Park and other places giving people a place to go see them reduce the amount of illegal displays we see, or is the genie out of the bottle now and there is no going back? Who knows? However, in regards to the increase in illegal displays you have to ask: What did they expect?

Tim W. Smith

Colorado Springs

Police won’t respond

I would like to expand on R.W. Zimmermann’s letter regarding illegal fireworks. For 30 years, my neighbors have moved themselves out of their house and into our street at about 11 p.m. They then proceed to spend the next three hours setting off illegal fireworks, right in front of my house. Not only does it wake me and my husband up, but we are unable to fall back asleep until the onslaught ceases. I dread it every year.

This year, my two elderly dogs (our bedroom faces the front of the house) who are nine years old were especially impacted. When we arose Wednesday morning, they were cowered in the corner of the bedroom, and not on their beds. They are still cowering in the corner a solid four days later.

Fireworks in the city of Colorado Springs are illegal. Tuesday morning, the local news station issued a PSA. Do not call 911 if you are aware of illegal fireworks. Please leave those emergency calls for the real tragedies such as automobile accidents, shootings, homicides and other ghastly situations.

That is the reason these people continue to conduct the illegal activity of setting off fireworks. They know the police will not respond. They laugh at the absurdity of the ritual of being reminded that fireworks in the city of Colorado Springs are illegal. They do this on New Years Eve too. Generally not as long because it is rather cold out then. So unfair to law abiding citizens and particularly unfair to our four legged family members.

Trish Beyer

Colorado Springs

Unbelievable and unacceptable

Regarding the front page article Sunday July 9 entitled “Assisted Living, Troubled Deaths”, it is with great dismay that I have recently discovered that the Colorado Department of Public Health does not have to be informed about injuries at assisted living facilities.

A family member recently fell and fractured their pelvis in three places while under the direct supervision of the facility employees. The facility informed me that they had contacted CDPHE and they were instructed that unless there was a brain injury, no reporting was required. In disbelief, I went to the website and discovered primarily only unexplained deaths; brain or spinal cord injuries; severe burns; missing persons; physical, verbal or sexual abuse; and neglect have to be reported. So even if my family member had 50 broken bones from a situation at an assisted living, CDPHE would not wanted to know. To me that is unbelievable and unacceptable.

Carol Downs

Colorado Springs

Why are we rushing through life?

As an old person, yes, old... not a “senior,” that was when I was graduating from school — old and realizing that when people

commented on how fast life went, they weren’t just kidding, it does. Yesterday I was full of energy, doing multiple things in a day, and today, well, not. All of a sudden my children are almost as old as I am!

This is why I’d like to know why the rush. Summer just started and in the stores it’s Back to School time. Summer in the past was long, hot, fun time. Now, turn your back and it’s over. And then there are the holidays. Halloween appears before we have time to adjust to school and Thanksgiving is right on its tail, with Christmas showing up before we have time to enjoy Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve crowding its way in to follow. While these holidays are not far apart, it’s the stores I am addressing here. Do we have to see the school supplies in July? The Christmas decorations in September? I remember when there was time to enjoy each one and time to look forward to the next, and it was so much better. Why rush through life? I know it’s greed — get people in to buy, buy, buy, and do it before someone else does.

People are so anxious to be older, to reach an age ahead. Drivers drive at break-neck speeds to get somewhere faster risking their lives as well as the lives of others. Parents can’t wait until their kids get old enough to do whatever comes next. And on, and on.

We all seem to think we have forever to take care of any problems we have, why worry. Well, when one day you’re 20 and suddenly, your kids and maybe your grandkids are not kids anymore. It races by and it’s a shock to your system to realize you are feeling the things OLD people feel, your hair is turning gray, and you are the oldest person in the room often.

Stop rushing, folks!

Sally Alberts

Monument