What are the rules now?
Since last year, Mountain Metro has had signs on every other seat on their buses that say please don’t sit here. It is to define social distancing on the buses. Today, the signs are gone.
They have signs posted concerning capacity limits, mask requirement, and one stating that a person is not to board the bus if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath. No sign indicates any requirement to social distance on the bus.
I can understand that Mountain Metro might feel that most people are used to the social distancing, and will comply even without the signs on the seats. What about the other people?
Some people simply don’t care and enjoy breaking rules, and offending social norms or other passengers on the buses.
Mountain Metro had a perfect system, the legal requirement to social distance on the bus was clearly defined and everyone understood. There were no misunderstandings or confusion. It was not broken, why fix it?
Have the drivers been instructed to force a passenger to move if they sit too close to another passenger?
What are the rules now? What rights do I now have? What does the law require?
The law mandates that the buses can only allow half of capacity. The largest buses that Mountain Metro have only allow 17 passengers at a time. If you are at a bus stop and the bus has 17 passengers, you are not allowed to board.
Is this because if more than 17 passengers are on board proper social distancing is not possible?
So the mandate to social distance on the buses is still extremely important.
I consider social distancing to be important, especially on the bus.
Carl Strow
Colorado Springs
Recognize other political parties
Political parties. They have been with us since the founding of the United States of America from the Federalist Party founded in 1789 to the Green Party founded in 2001.
Right now, there are quite a few parties but the media seems only interested in reporting on the two main parties, the Republicans and Democrats (sorry Gazette, but you are guilty of this also).
I think it is time for this country to become a multiparty country and the media to start reporting on the parties out there.
Ignoring them won’t make them go away, but it does a disservice to the American public to not inform them of other candidates running for office, whether city, state or federal, no matter what party they are affiliated with. America needs more choices than just two to choose from.
My reasons for this? An opinion article by Barry Fagin on April 22 summed it up pretty well for me; the Democrats want to turn America into a socialist country with their one-party rule. It’s time to recognize the other political parties that have sprung up and make this a multiparty country instead of just two, thereby giving the American people a wider choice of candidates to consider.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Gun licensing proposal
Gun ownership made honorable and prestigious — let’s try it. The Second Amendment as interpreted by the Supreme Court protects lawful gun owners from having their guns confiscated, so they can stop being automatically fearful of any new gun control measures.
Let’s honor responsible gun ownership by a rigorous licensing process, similar to driver licensing, that comprises training, a test, insurance, and a yearly fee. And like we outlaw nonstreet-compliant autos from the roadways, we outlaw weapons of war (think assault rifles, grenades, bazookas, mortars, etc.) from our inventory. (Wait, most of these are outlawed. Hmmm.)
This approach follows logically from universal background checks and makes it even more difficult for those greatly feared “bad guys” to obtain and retain their weapons. And here’s the clincher: those who pass the test and pay their insurance and fee get an attractive “Lawful Gun Owner” decal for their front house window and, for a small additional fee, a second and third decal for their car windows!
Tom Ward
Gleneagle
How to break this vicious cycle?
A Black man pays with his life, for using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, while white collar crime either gets swept under the carpet, or does not receive punishment in proportion to the crime committed. Clearly, we all see this. We also see that neither does Derek Chauvin represent all law enforcement individuals, nor does George Floyd’s skin color mean that all Blacks are criminals.
Being an elderly Hispanic/U.S. citizen woman enables me to stand on neutral ground. While I respect the law in all aspects of my life, I feel the pain of the George Floyds of society.
Floyd’s life must not be forgotten. On the contrary, it should give the oxygen he desperately needed in the last few minutes of his life to those of us who want change — change on both sides of the equation.
1. Those in law enforcement must not immediately assume that a dark-skinned individual in questionable settings is the criminal.
2. Young Blacks and other minorities must not declare triumph as a result of Chauvin’s trial outcome, because the danger here would be a potential defiant attitude toward those in law enforcement.
3. Parents of children inclined to become law enforcers, teach them to be sensitive toward people of all races, since the reality is that we are all human beings, regardless of skin color.
4. Parents of rebellious children, guide them in the right direction before you find yourself mourning their loss. Do build on the qualities you tearfully talk about that your loved ones possessed, before they are in a coffin.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs