What are the bike lanes for?
Congratulations to our City Council for the honors received for so many bike lanes across our city. If only our cyclists would use them. As I walk the sidewalks of my Cordera neighborhood, I observe that only about 20% of cyclists use the lanes. And they are the ones with speed bikes and equipment. Almost all casual cyclists that are out for a joyride use the sidewalks.
Recently, I was knocked off balance and fell to the ground caused by a cyclist. Now I’m 82 and not too sturdy on my feet and the young lady did stop and helped me up, said she was sorry and asked if I was all right, which I appreciate. But what are the bike lanes for? I asked a gentleman who rode past me why he wasn’t using the bike lane and he said that he didn’t want to get hit by a car. I wasn’t fast enough to answer him before he was out of hearing range, “But I don’t want to get hit with a bike!”
I wouldn’t want families with their children riding in the bike lanes either, but I would ask for courtesy from cyclists on the sidewalk. Please be considerate and give a warning when approaching a pedestrian from behind, slow down and, do like skiers, shout “Passing on the left.”
Then we can all enjoy our great outdoors with safety. Tim Grassinger
Colorado Springs
Education not ‘one-size-fi
ts-all’
Jason Gaulden’s assessment that “college for all” has failed many students is spot-on. Too many students graduate (or, even worse, fail to graduate) from college with untenable amounts of student debt and dismal career prospects. While the technical and trade fields are in need of qualified graduates, they’re not the only options for students.
Education must take a nimble approach incorporating the long-term needs of students and industry to achieve the best results. For 15 years, Colorado Early Colleges has led the state in graduating high school students with college credits and degrees and our rapidly changing economy and technological landscape require continual innovation to prepare students for well-paying careers. CEC incorporates project-based learning, real-world experience through industry partnerships and hands-on experiences.
Our educators integrate students’ skills, natural talents and interests to help them create an individualized educational plan. We incorporate partnerships with technical colleges to offer opportunities in drone piloting and photography, auto mechanics and health care. Our online program allows students to learn at a pace appropriate to them while giving them access to all our on-campus and community college partnerships to enhance their learning and career exploration opportunities. Our global economy is not “one-size-fits-all”: education cannot be either. Many of the careers that our students must be prepared for haven’t been created yet. Education must adapt and teach both “hard” skills as well as the “soft” skills and core knowledge necessary to be informed, engaged and productive citizens.
Sandi Brown
Colorado Springs
Act is not unreasonable
In his alarmist letter warning about the dangers of the Respect for Marriage Act, Doug Barth tells us that if the act becomes law that the federal government would be forced to recognize legal marriages in states if those marriages involved polygamy, other types of group marriages, or marriages between an adult and minor child. He seems to be offended by the idea that the federal government would weigh in against those who want to use the legal system to refuse to recognize the legitimacy of same sex marriages. His “Chicken Little” admonition reminds me of Bill Murray in “Ghostbusters” warning of a disaster of biblical proportions where dogs and cats would be living together.
It used to be the law in some states in the South that a Black man could not marry a white woman. Many racist people believed that such a marriage violated “their sincerely held religious belief about marriage.” Those are the same words that Barth used in his criticism of the Respect for Marriage Act. However, in 1967 in the case of Loving v. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously struck down state laws that banned marriages because of the race of the people getting married.
The Respect for Marriage Act does not ban religious folk from believing that same-sex marriages are wrong. It just prevents them from using the legal system to discriminate against same-sex couples who are married. That is not an unreasonable requirement.
Steve Waldmann
Monument
Colorado’s high gas prices
We just drove to Michigan and back for a family reunion. I’m sorry to say that through the states we traveled, Colorado had the highest priced gas. When we left Colorado, the price had dropped from about $4.67 to about $4.47 at Costco. A whole $.20 drop. The best price we paid was in Iowa $3.599. It was good to see that upon our return to Colorado that the price had dropped to $.01 below $4 at Costco. I question why gas needs to be higher here than other states?
Vernon Swim
Colorado Springs
Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
I did not think that I would have much admiration or appreciation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Throughout the years, her demeanor, politics and statements on issues and opponents were not to my liking.
Today, as I saw her step down on Taiwanese soil, she represented our “beacon to the world “ as so many have referred to the United States of America. Clearly, I do not wish to see conflict over Taiwan. Pelosi, however, did not hesitate to embody what our country represents, especially in the face of taunts and threats by China. Well done, Madam Speaker.
John Bass
Colorado Springs