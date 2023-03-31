What are ranchers supposed to do?

Thanks for printing the column about Cisco by Rachel Gabel of The Fencepost. I knew the dog. His people were my sister and her husband. I saw the dog work. He was good at his job. But migrant wolves killed him.

What are the folks in North Park supposed to do when we start importing wolves? With the laws we have, they won’t be able to protect their pets and livestock. They are just going to have to let them kill, for the sake of killing, because they can’t kill the wolves in return.

We make laws, stupid ones, that affect people lives without giving them a way to protect themselves. Ranchers should be allowed to kill wolves that cause damage.

These folks have enough things making their lives hard. Give them a way to preserve their lives.

Frank Wilmoth

Colorado Springs

Terror, trauma and death

While watching the news, I listened to the comments of a number of congresspeople and I cannot believe I am hearing what they have to say. Apparently, we shouldn’t expect to be able to do anything about the gun violence that is rampant in America. What I hear is that it won’t do anything, so why bother? One person is asked what he does to protect his little girl from the danger that is all around us, and his answer is that they home-school her. So, that’s it? And what about all of the people who have to work, who are in no way are qualified to teach, or in other ways are able to do this?

All this one day is after six people, three of them children, are killed in a violent shooting, something that is so common these days that the preparation for it is a regular part of school days.

While I have been retired for quite a long time, I have spent most of my working life in schools with children from 4 or 5, up to 11 or 13, and when I hear of another school shooting it breaks my heart.

This is horrific. Going to school has always been part of life. School is education, fun, friends, sports, music, books, and on and on, not terror, trauma, and death. To value more than children’s lives, votes money, remaining on the “good side” of people who have no good sides, or anything over the lives of human beings is so unconscionable.

What can we do to convince the people who are suppose to make the laws that protect us, that we desperately need it right now? Especially our children.

Sally Alberts

Monument

De facto way to increase taxes

“Mom and Pop”, individuals and families are the majority of federal income taxpayers.

President Joe Biden promises to not increase taxes on “Mom and Pop.”

In February 2018, our “Mom and Pop” family began to receive 20% federal tax relief due to President Donald Trump’s enacted Tax Act of 2017. Trump promised tax cuts, and he and the Republicans delivered.

A cross-section of Democrats, including, then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, and Sen. Michael Bennett objected to the 2017 Tax Act and voted “thumbs down.”

Trump’s federal tax relief sunsets in 2025. A Democrat majority will vote “thumbs down” on continuing “Mom and Pop” Trump tax cuts.

This will be Biden’s de facto way to increase federal taxes 20% on “Mom and Pop”, individuals and families.

Sue and Bob Freeburg

Colorado Springs

The society we have created

Once again, there has been a shooting and the call for banning guns that comes with it.

Rather than blaming the inanimate object, we need to look at our society.

We didn’t want God in our schools, so we banned prayer in school and took from our children respect for their Creator and removed the moral foundation from their lives.

We didn’t want the consequences of sexual promiscuity, so we made it legal to kill unborn babies and made life of no importance.

We didn’t want to be told what we could watch, or play, or listen to, so we filled our entertainment with gratuitous violence of all kinds, desensitizing us to the gore constantly bombarding our minds and made taking a human life into a game.

We didn’t want to commit to lifelong monogamous marriage, so we made it fashionable to be a single parent and relegated fathers to a position of irrelevance, removing the stabilizing effect of a two-parent family.

We didn’t want to say ‘no’, so we gave our children everything they wanted, without them having to learn the responsibilities of working and waiting for it, and created greedy, self-centered individuals who demand everything right now, and have no concern for others.

Then, we act shocked when people in our country commit senseless acts of violence.

We should expect this type of behavior, for this is the society we have created.

Douglas Ransom

Colorado Springs

Saddened by headlines

Two headlines from the front page of the Gazette on Friday March 24:

City to implement school zone after fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Doherty High School.

The second: Legislators hear from East High students pressing for action after shooting.

In these incidences, and so many others, it’s sad that the word before didn’t replace the word after.

Billy Greer

Colorado Springs