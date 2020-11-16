What about affordable housing?
Re: “Apartment rents keep climbing”, Nov. 11. The Apartment Association executive director said “Everything we’re adding is very high-end.” Why is that? Are rich people moving to Colorado Springs? What happened to the cries for more affordable housing? How is $1,300-$3,000 a month more affordable? And for whom? I have working family that can barely make $1,100 a month rent for a very low-end apartment. Why are rents going up in this economy? You can’t get blood from a turnip. Is the idea to force low-skilled, low-pay workers out of the Springs? Or to force young workers back into their parents’ homes? Or force multiple families together? Why can’t they build 1-3 bedroom apartments with basic amenities for $700-$1,000 a month and leave them there? Granted, someone flipping burgers shouldn’t be able to afford a mansion, but they should be able to afford a decent, well-maintained apartment until they can move up in the working world through promotions or education.
Some people (read “Democrats”) talk about affordable housing, but I don’t see that happening here in the Springs. I guess we don’t want the riff-raff who can only afford less than $1000 a month for housing. Too bad. It would go a long way to helping those with low-paying jobs to work their way up in the world.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Tyranny is never very far away
It was Ben Franklin who coined the phrase, “Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.”
Is it possible that one way to describe a tyrant or an autocrat or a dictator is one who will not lawfully step down as the leader of a nation? To my very good friends who enable and defend our current resident’s refusal to acknowledge the results of a legitimate election... what are you doing? “We don’t necessarily like him, but we like his agenda,” goes the argument.
So much of how our democracy works is the “rule of tradition,” or the norms of governance carved out of 237 years of “practice.” When those traditions and norms are challenged, our laws can be wanting. By attacking the very foundation of our democracy, or our Republic, which is voting, without strong evidence of fraud or deceit, our president imperils the very nature of our nation. There was another, in a century past, who discovered the effectiveness of repeating “a big lie.”
Tyranny is never very far away in this world.
We should never laugh off the attempts of the subversion of “us.” The U.S. They say democracy is rare... and possibly fragile. Let’s all stand together, now, and recognize that no man (or woman) is going to “tread on U.S.”
Robert O’Brien
Colorado Springs
Regulate the election process
The Russians have a saying, “He who votes is not important, it is he who counts the vote that is important.” That observation may be applicable to the U.S. 2020 elections. Since at least 2000 it is apparent that “he who counts the vote” in some states needs to be more closely monitored.
As much as I dislike bureaucracies, perhaps an FBI or DOJ Bureau of Elections under appropriate congressional oversight made up of election experts should be created. Their first task would be a complete examination of the 2020 election with recommendations to Congress.
Using the lessons learned, Congress should pass laws governing elections. Standards regarding voter databases, early voting, election day protocols, ID requirements, signature verification, ballot processing protocols, ballot counting machine standards etc., should be established by law and should be strictly enforced. Failure to comply should carry heavy penalties for both the state and the Secretaries of States responsible for running the elections.
Teams of nonpartisan government officials (the FBI is nonpartisan isn’t it?) should be present in every state during elections and should have access to all state and county election processes. States that cannot or will not comply with election laws should be given help by the federal bureau. Secretaries of state and county clerks love it when government officials arrive on their doorsteps and say, “we’re here to help.”
This sounds a little like ‘Big Brother’ but it is obvious that some states are not going to take care of the problem without guidance. This process needs to start on Jan. 20, 2021, should be ready for a trial run by the primaries in 2022 and be fully implemented by 2024.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
The altering political climate
On Nov. 9, Joey Bunch in “Women voters are the new force in politics, and Colorado leads the way”, depicted the monumental ways women, especially within Colorado, are impacting the political realm. While researching worldwide trends of women within government, I have found that the influx of women throughout politics is a global trend that is undeniably altering the political landscape.
Moreover, even though America has made substantial recent gains, the United States still ranks 75th globally, in terms of women’s representation in government.
In recent years, women in America have run for office and won at unprecedented rates. This can be seen throughout the House and Senate as 102 women now serve in the House. On a global level, women notably occupy roughly a quarter of all national-level parliaments. In the past two decades, women have especially been a political force as 75% of all female prime ministers and presidents have been able to take office. An example of this can be seen in Finland, where officials swore in the youngest ever Prime Minister who happens to be a woman. Sanna Marin, who is 35, is Finland’s current prime minister. In 2019, when Marin was appointed, she became the world’s youngest state leader, and Finland’s youngest Prime Minister.
The historic appointment of Sanna Marin solely speaks towards the altering political climate that includes an unprecedented amount of women.
Solena Ornelas
Colorado Springs