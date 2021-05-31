What a unifying leader
Let me get this straight. According to President Joe Biden, “climate change” is so important that he canceled the Keystone Pipeline permit, wants to shut down the coal-fire power plants, and has restricted oil and gas leasing activity. Result: gasoline prices are up, electricity prices are increasing, and our national security is compromised. However, we can’t protest the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany because it might offend Europe. Vladimir Putin says thanks!
He wants to build massive wind and solar power generators so we can electrify everything. Never mind that those activities require backup power provided by traditional fossil fuel or nuclear power plants and massive government subsidies paid not just by the electrification fans but by all of us. And please, don’t worry about the rare earth elements required to make batteries for all these “zero emission” vehicles and devices even though they largely come from foreign sources whose environmental record is spotty at best. China says thanks!
Finally, because thinking about all this makes me mad, our illustrious leader wants an “infrastructure” bill where most of the money appears to be headed to social welfare programs, while our roads and bridges crumble. Wow, what a unifying leader we have!
Bill Healy Jr.
Monument
Read the entire infrastructure bill
Reference May 25, “GOP, the Party of “No”. To get to the truth of the content of the Infrastructure Bill proposed by the Democrats, one must read the entire bill.
If you do it will become abundantly clear that only about 11% of the bill is going for infrastructure. The remainder goes to all of the pet projects of the Democrats, to satisfy their donors.
Some of the things they put in the bill are utterly ridiculous.
Get off the backs of the true GOP members, who are trying to confine it to the title of the bill, not all of the fluff that has absolutely nothing to do with what they are calling it. Don’t be deceived by the ultra radical, socialists, who couldn’t care less about about the average citizen of our Country.
Unfortunately there are way too many “Establishment”, and if you please, RINOs, in the party who cause problems for the true conservative GOP members.
Jovalene Pemberton
Colorado Springs
Seek out legitimate scholarship
I’m writing in response to the letter by Janice Taylor you published on May 26, in which she suggested that the disparity in police use of force directly relates to differences in “mores, values, temperament, customs, attitudes, conduct” of “cultural and ethnic groups.”
I don’t know Janice Taylor, and I don’t presume to know her mind, but I can say that her letter shows how racism becomes hard-baked into our public systems. It leans into stereotyping different races as being more violent or more criminally minded, which then justifies more policing.
Her suggestion is not supported by any valid social science studies. In fact, the opposite is true. Biased policing leads to increased use of force against minorities. Further, an examination of increased use of force on minority people cannot be divorced from issues of poverty, lack of opportunity, and other issues experienced by minority populations that result from other biased policies.
In other words, if white people had been subjected to the severe discrimination that has been experienced by Black people in America for hundreds of years, and white people were then placed under the microscope of law enforcement, white people would experience a disproportional level of use of force by police. If I were to argue that this increased use of force was a result of white people’s cultures and mores, which make them less law abiding, I would be using racist arguments to support a racist system.
If you want to learn more about the legitimate research on this subject, I would start with work by Professor Phillip Atiba Goff. He provided and insightful interview with Ezra Klein on the Ezra Klein show. One place you can find this interview is on the vox.com website. It behooves us all to seek out legitimate scholarship on this issue.
Robin J. Kempf
Colorado Springs
Focus on the Black family
Recent news pieces repeatedly assert that systemic white racism is the root cause of every inequity between Black Americans and white Americans. However, the media consistently overlooks the condition of the Black family as a potential contributing factor in these inequities.
For example, according to the Institute for Family Studies (2018) a majority of Asian children (85%) live with two married parents, white children (74%) and Hispanic children (61%). The share of Black children who live with married parents is markedly lower at (36%). This inequity in two-parent families strongly correlates with inequities for Black children in terms of poverty, literacy, crime, and health.
If you look at the websites of two leading Black advocacy groups, The NAACP and BLM, strengthening the Black nuclear family is, surprisingly, not among their priorities. Instead, they focus on activism, legislation, and policy changes. In my opinion, this is a missed opportunity to help Black Americans.
A sustained focus on strengthening the Black family would yield substantial and far-reaching benefits. It would establish a locus of control within the Black community, creating a better, more equitable future for their children.
Ben Fromuth
Colorado Springs