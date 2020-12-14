What a fi
ne mess
There is a certain personality type we all know and so not love. It is the “condescending knows it all.” After seeing Kamala Harris recently on TV, I realized she is the absolute epitome of that personality without a doubt. While some people may be taken in, others like myself have a gag reflex. She goes on about the vaccine and how she will take it if Joe Biden suggests it but will not if Donald Trump suggests it. Such powerful wisdom, it takes your breath away. This coming from the potential (even probable) future president of the United States.
Can you imagine a summit of world leaders listening to her as our leader? How many will have the gag reflex and how many will be silently laughing their heads off? With her at the helm, we will not be able to say Leader of the Free World since we will be firmly ensconced in socialism if she has her way. Joe Biden has recently said he was ready to “contact some disease and resign.” What a fine mess we have gotten ourselves into.
Judy Kasten
Colorado Springs
Yes, the world has changed
For about 80 years of my life, people respected the office of the president and were respectful of the president. I bit my tongue hard many times when certain people were in the office of the president of the U.S. I found out that this was no longer necessary when Donald Trump took office. Judging from the hateful criticism of President Trump over the past four years, I realize that it is now proper to criticize the president without offering positive suggestions or offer criticism that is not based on fact.
I learned that mistakes should be exploited to the greatest extent possible to degrade the president rather than help the president learn from mistakes.
Yes, the world has changed over my life time, but it is a relief to know that I am now free to express my true feelings when the next president expresses opinions that are totally divorced from what I know made America great.
Fred Nelson
Colorado Springs
So much damage is being done
I have a question for Gov. Jared Polis. I would like to know why you have caused so many businesses to go out of business and thousands of people to lose jobs? You mandated everyone to wear their “damn” masks, so we are doing it. Evidently the mask is not stopping anyone, including you, from getting the virus.
Since all the grocery stores, home improvement stores, post office, retail stores and liquor stores are able to stay open, I guess they are all COVID free zones! But restaurants, churches, and schools are not! The actions of the closures are doing so much more than just monetary devastation. People are suffering from all of this. Let all businesses open and let us responsible adults decide whether we want to patronize them. Those people who are fearful will make the decision to stay home, which is fine, but let us decide.
Another point I would like to make: children are not on the list to receive the COVID vaccine because they are not considered to be at risk! Why are you isolating them at home? They miss the social interaction and are falling behind in their education! So much damage is being done. I will be celebrating Christmas with my family. ... not home alone! Merry Christmas and God Bless to all. God bless and protect our country.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
Comfort in these troubling times
Tidily tucked into the “Help Wanted” (Market Place) section of The Gazette is a gentle little prayer to St. Jude. A certain R.M. posts there monthly, it seems to me. At least I’ve been noticing now for the last few months.
I have since memorized this prayer and find it a comfort in these troubling times. My mother, since passed, was a devoted believer in the power and love of St. Jude: “May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for us. St Jude Worker of Miracles pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless, pray for us.”
Thank you R.M., whoever you are. I recognize your commitment and determination. Merry Christmas to you.
Patty DesRochers
Colorado Springs
Not necessarily a death warrant
I recently had a birthday, and looked around at the table, and saw several empty chairs. They were empty at Thanksgiving too. It was not a result of the passing of anyone, rather it was because our draconian government mandates, and the doom and gloom purveyed by most of the media.
During the height of the Vietnam War, it was common to see weekly body counts in the newspaper and on the evening news. CNN has been known to do the same for the current virus as it fit their narrative to oust Donald Trump.
Sunday’s column by Leonard Pitts said to stay away from Granny in hopes of keeping her safe. Maybe next year, if she is still alive. OK, but Granny now needs to go to the grocery store, exposing her to even more unknown pathogens and interacting with strangers. Wouldn’t she be safer with her own loved ones?
I can’t keep my friends and family from exposing themselves to the dangers of the media, but maybe they will start to realize that even though this virus is somewhat dangerous to everyone, it is not necessarily a death warrant.
Bottom line, we need to act like adults and demand our elected, and unelected officials treat us respectfully.
Doug Haug
Colorado Springs