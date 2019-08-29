Prisoners of a daunting situation
As I am one of the families being affected by the never ending west-side road construction, I finally must state my frustration with the inefficiency of the planning and execution by the city and road construction company.
The latest incident occurred last week on the roadway of Fontmore Road between Mesa and 30th Street. The construction company closed one lane on Fontmore over three weeks ago and worked on the site for 3-4 days and then stopped work, leaving the lane closed. As I was leaving Villa Sierra, I witnessed a deer that had been hit by a car on the very dangerous curve. The westbound lane of cars could not avoid the collision with the deer as there was no room to correct due to the lane closure. No one was working, clearly no one was on site and hadn’t been for several days, as I pass there daily.
Entering Villa Sierra from the west, again one takes a risk making a left turn, as the cars heading west around the curve often encroach the turning lane. Again, it is extremely dangerous with the lane blockage and no one is working.
The construction supervisors and the city need to pay more attention to the work schedules of their work crews. Why close a lane until November on Fontmore if no one is working?
Citizens of Colorado Springs deserve accountability on the part of the road construction company with the untimely lane closures when no one is working for weeks on end.
In addition, we deserve more attention to safety issues throughout all of the west-side road projects, especially from the flagmen, who are often not paying attention to their tasks. They are often smoking, using their cellphones, or visiting among themselves — which seem to be a priority rather than citizen safety. This issue has been a problem since the very beginning of this project, as many near misses with other cars or construction equipment etc. have been witnessed.
We citizens of the west side are prisoners of a daunting situation, and there is no end in sight. When is the left hand going to figure out what the right hand is doing? Perhaps a bit of communication and follow through would be helpful.
Mary Taylor
Colorado Springs
Lovely way to start the day
Thank you for publishing Jack Wyrick’s letter Wednesday. What a lovely way to start my day with an uplifting reminder of the kindness of the residents of Colorado Springs. I, too, love this city that I have called home for 27 years, raised my daughters and developed lifelong friendships. What a great reminder of the beauty of the Springs and their people. A big thanks to Mr. Wyrick for brightening my day. He is a “gem”, and clearly the reason he has had such loving response from people he doesn’t even know is because of his inherent kindness. Thank you, Gazette, for sharing his letter. I’m sure I’m not the only one who saw the beauty in his words.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Fast response to massive trash pile
On Saturday morning, Aug. 24, we La Salle St. neighbors woke up to a massive trash pile that had been dumped during the night, 6-feet high and completely blocking the alley paralleling the Rock Island Trail. The sight was unbelievable, and many of us called the police to report it.
The city’s response was outstanding. Community service officer Michelle King and her partner were inspecting within the hour and dispatched a crew on their day off. The enormous mound required a front loader, two huge dump truck runs, and then a street sweeper to finish the job. All the workers were focused, friendly, professional, and ethical, refusing the case of beer someone offered to buy as a thank you! They could not have done a better job.
We appreciate their prompt response and want to recognize the great job they did. Thank you from all of us.
Nancy Logan and neighbors
Colorado Springs
Change must come from the heart
The taking of a life, whether with a gun, knife, hammer or other blunt instrument, by strangling, drowning, fists, or smothering, etc., is a hate crime. Regardless of the color, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, political affiliation, it is one person taking the life of another regardless of the method.
What is inside the perpetrator’s heart is hate: hate for others, for himself or herself, the situation in which the person lives or the situation the person perceives it to be.
No laws, new or old, can affect/deter the feeling being felt or prevent the person from obtaining an instrument to act out his hate on another human being.
The fifth commandment states, “Thou shalt not kill”. According to Martin Luther, this means “We should fear and love God so that we do our neighbor no bodily harm nor cause him any suffering, but help and befriend him in every need.”
Perhaps people’s hearts need to be changed. How? By positive parental guidance, looking beyond one’s self, putting positive construction on all one does for himself or others. Hatred can produce cruel words and actions that can cause suffering and bodily harm to other people. The change must come from inside each person, not by laws from outside the person.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs
Question on Gold Hill and carports
Here is what I don’t understand. The politicians that run Colorado Springs repeatably pay homeowners who build on bad land. History shows Colorado Springs has suffered millions of dollars in loses in hail damage to houses and cars.
And yet if you want to have a carport built on your own property to protect your car ... not a single carport company will accept the job because of all the regulations the city has imposed. But if you want to build a house on a toxic waste site that can slough off? Approved.
Joel Cline
Colorado Springs