Westside center might close
Last week my wife and I attended another wonderful and highly entertaining production of the “Funky Little Theater Company” at the Westside Community Center. Just in case the readers do not know, during COVID the theater company was displaced from their original location and was relocated to the Westside Community Center. The move turned out to be a godsend since the new venue is larger and very easy to access.
Before the play, the audience was told about the possible closure of the community center due to the neighborhood surrounding the center vociferously complaining about the organization that has very effectively managed the center for the past 12 years.
It is my understanding that the Center for Strategic Ministry, a community outreach program in Woodmen Valley Chapel, has been beyond a doubt extremely effective and highly successful in making the community center a true shining star in a what some might consider a “less-than-desirable neighborhood.” The very serious problem, as I understand it, is that during the renegotiation of the management contract, the Center for Strategic Ministry wanted to start holding one church service in the center’s auditorium once a week.
The neighborhood heard about this “horrible” event and began a campaign to thwart the once-a-week religious services because it is “their” center and “they” do not want God brought into “their” center.
The bottom line is that there are no other management organizations coming forward to assume the role of running the center and as a result, the Westside Community Center is facing a very real problem. The city of Colorado Springs might have to close the center. If that happens, the Godless neighborhood might win their inane battle … but they will most certainly lose the war. And the already (again) what some might consider a “less-than-desirable neighborhood” will be made to be even less-desirable.
John Wear
Elbert
Education is a team effort
Joe Aldaz, thank you for your words to spur the community to action to support the education of our children. Having a vested interest in our schools and how they perform does benefit all. However, your call to action left out the most important role of parents …being a part of your child’s education. You want student achievement to improve? Not only demand more of your schools, demand more of parents.
Joe, the learning shouldn’t stop when the bell rings at the end of the school day. Education is a team effort — teachers, administrators, and parents. Demand the community be a part of that team. Spur parents to read 30 minutes a night with their kids; spur them to help their kids do their homework … not just yap at them to “put down the video game and do your homework.”
Demand parents show an interest in what their children are learning each day by asking their children what they’ve learned. Encourage them to attend parent-teacher conferences and school events, to develop positive relationships with teachers and administrators, and to volunteer at the school when and if they can. If your call to action only relates to school boards, accountability meetings, and attempting to control the school, the team will fail at this most important task — educating our kids. Demand that parents do their part at home as well as getting involved in parent organizations. You’ll be amazed at the results.
Rick Love
Colorado Springs
Thankful for articles and opinions
Thanks for your “The Gazette’s Viewpoint” articles and sound opinions on relevant topics regarding Colorado and our nation.
Thanks for Jon Caldara’s articles, “Let parents into the classroom — virtually” and “Gov. Polis must stop empowering Russia.”
Thanks for Ben Murray’s article, “Zero state income tax would save Coloradans money.” We continually see our monthly rates and premiums increase, with little to no help from our administration.
Columns from Ruben Navarrette and Froma Harrop — I’m not so thankful.
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
An insult to our allies and us
Perhaps it is time to address one more of the many elephants in the room: VP Kamala Harris’ recently acquired verbal disabilities, which in my opinion are downright embarrassing to the USA and to all of us.
Though she was reasonably articulate during the primaries, especially when she was bashing Joe Biden, lately it seems that she has lost the ability to string a few words together to make a sentence, and jabbers in these staccato phrases that make no sense; it is hard to tell when one ends and the next thought begins — the only clue is that suddenly her voice becomes very high pitched like a teenage girl who is very anxious.
And then we have the infamous maniacal cackle to break it up. At first I thought her handlers were feeding her the words, but surely technology has come farther than this.
With the turmoil and threats facing us, can’t we send a better and more professional representative to deal with our allies, since they and our enemies are watching and taking note of our endless screw ups and weaknesses?
Predators can sense these deficiencies and already the results are coming in, with madmen Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, the presidents of China and Iran — among others — thumbing their noses at us, and no doubt this is just the beginning of what could be the end. Sending a representative to Europe who can’t even verbalize as well as a kid taking a remedial speech class to bumble through discussions of life and death matters, is an insult to our allies and to us at home.
In almost 80 years, this is the first time I have ever been ashamed to be an American.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs