Western Slope water rights
For a thousand years, rice farmers in Asia have shared water for the general good of all. Water still flows from one farmer’s rice crop to another’s. But in our Wild West for over a hundred years, people have claimed water rights for themselves and too often enforced them with guns.
Colorado’s Front Range cities now prefer money, lawyers, and political power to obtain water rights from our Western Slope. That water is then piped through the Continental Divide to promote growth on the Eastern Slope. The 1860 Colorado Doctrine makes this legal, but that does not make it environmentally sensible
Today, Western Slope owners are selling their water rights to Front Range cities for tempting amounts. The feds might dictate restrictions for use of Colorado River water. Battles will follow. Other thirsty states might also want to purchase Western Slope water rights.
Unfortunately, when water is artificially and permanently removed from a watershed, its vitality never recovers. Meadows dry up, farms lie fallow, wildlife and people leave and businesses die.
In the 1970s, Colorado Springs had to ration building permits due to lack of natural gas. It was temporarily forced to throttle expansion consistent with available resources. Other articles reported water rights to underground aquifers were being bought up (but that story suddenly went quiet). Colorado Springs alarmed, Springs Utilities sought to acquire enough water to support future unconstrained growth.
Much of that water is imported from the Western Slope. Other Front Range cities are doing the same.
It might be legal, but is it “right” to drain the Western Slope of water to actively promote Front Range development? Does it make environmental sense for either slope? Do we want to encourage a megalopolis stretching from Fort Collins to Pueblo, or should we spread the growth throughout the state, as some other states and countries do?
If we want to preserve Colorado’s Western Slope for everyone, we need to prohibit the artificial export of water from its watersheds. We can devastate the Western Slope in the next generation. Restoration will be near impossible.
Bill Sandras
Colorado Springs
Both administrations responsible
The opinion piece by Oliver North and David Goetsch, regarding the debacle of our leaving Afghanistan, which appeared in your Thursday publication, certainly highlighted a very tragic moment in our history. Unfortunately, that piece left out portions of that history which we do need to recall:
1. On Feb. 29, 2020, former President Donald Trump agreed that all our forces would be out of Afghanistan by 05/01 /2021. To this the Taliban agreed, and it basically stopped attacking our forces.
2. Trump developed no plans to actually implement that withdrawal, this even though he had about 11 months remaining in his term of office to do so.
3. Trump did not really allow his successors’ transition team to have access to what was taking place: no withdrawal plans had been developed.
4. President Joe Biden took over, and for the first time he realized that he had just 3-plus months to come up with a complete plan. On 04/14/2021, he got an extension from the Taliban to 08/31 /21. He had 7-plus months to do what Trump had not done in the remaining 11 months of his administration.
Clearly the Biden plan was a mess, but things had shifted under our collective feet since former Trump made his agreement. No one expected that the Afghan army would just basically disappear and that the Afghan government was really nothing more than a sham. There was no “democratic” Afghanistan without the U.S. and its allies having its boots on the ground. Why the Trump administration did not realize this fact during its four-year tenure remains a mystery. Perhaps Biden was aware of it during his eight years in the Obama administration? If blame is to be cast, both administrations contributed to this fiasco. This the authors of this opinion article should have fairly discussed that. But that is politics, I guess.
Harvey A. Epstein
Monument
Loan payoff is unfair
Biden’s college loan payoff is a slap in the face to hardworking Americans. My husband and I are college graduates who spent 20 years paying off our student loans, sometimes working more than one job to do so. Now, we have to co-sign on our children student loans because the $5,000 in subsidized loans the federal government offers them is nowhere near enough to pay for the $20,000 a year that even the least expensive colleges charge to attend.
Biden‘s loan payback is meant to benefit only a select few that will vote for him; rich kids who got a degree that will not allow them to have a job and teachers who got a degree and make no money. It is unfair to the other 95% of hardworking people in this country.
Nichole Stone
Brush