We’re awash in open space
Susan Davies contends a recent poll indicates majority support for a significant increase to the TOPS tax and a 20-year sunset. While her contention is supported in the results of the poll, she didn’t mention some other insights that the publicly available survey reveals.
When pollsters proposed a TOPS tax increase framed within a 30-word limit, they concluded “...neither the .15% or the .25% tax amount registers majority support.” The pollsters also concluded “... a tax continuation measure which is not limited in word count registers overwhelming support”. With the 30-word limit vanquished in April, perhaps we’ll see a wordy TOPS ballot initiative in the next election.
Even with an unlimited number of words, what that ballot issue won’t say is that we’re awash in open space. According to the 2019 City Park Facts from the Trust for Public Lands for the 100 largest U.S. cities, the median acreage of parkland per 1,000 residents is 13. Colorado Springs, rated in the top third, has almost twice that (23.1). However, the number of city parkland acres counted in the survey (about 9,000) doesn’t count the 8,000 acres of parkland that El Paso County owns, most of which adjoins the city. The 1.1 million acres of public open space that describes our adjacent Pike National Forest also stands outside that count.
In a community with a low tolerance for any tax and vast open space resources this paradox should stand out. The TOPS tax might not be unpopular, but surely there’s a better place for some of those dollars. Perhaps infrastructure, homeless and public health advocates might agree. Is a tax specific to open space spending, funded to the tune of $200 million since 1997, worth it compared to another local cause? Ms. Davies posits “All it takes is money.” $200 million isn’t enough?
Bill Gross
Colorado Springs
Questioning push for rail service
Re: Jon Caldara’s column Sunday, “The latest rail pitch plays us for suckers”:
Caldara really put the rail idea into the light of day from a current and historical view.
I frequently go to Arizona and on our last trip we stopped for a break in Trinadad; I asked a few people about the purposed rail service going north to Denver. The people I spoke with replied, “None of them ever heard of anyone asking their opinion on it.”
Those replies made me wonder.
Has there been research or survey of the citizens or local governments along the purposed rail route? What do the people who own the rail tracks have to say about this idea?
Where do these people who keep pushing for rail service get their data for the alleged interest in this idea? I cannot find real data anywhere and would like to review.
Nathaniel J. Gilmore III
Colorado Springs
Observations on the leaky border
Thank you for your lengthy interview with Phil Weiser, the “People’s Lawyer”, and your viewpoint concerning the leaky Southern border, which you blame in part ‘for killing Coloradans’ because of the allegedly deadly amounts of drugs being smuggled across the Mexican border in spite of the wall.
I would like to make two observations: First. A lot of our well-meaning citizens, who have never been close to the Mexican border, seem to think that “The Wall” is the answer to our so-called immigration crisis. I have been to the wall up close on several occasions and believe that it is not impenetrable. If you build it 20 feet high, folks desperate enough to come north will bring 21 foot ladders. If we really want to keep everyone out, take lessons from the former East Germany or from today’s Israel to get instructions in building brutal barriers that are “effective”.
Second. As Weiser indicates, most of the drugs don’t come across the walled border anyway, but are smuggled through border crossing points. Instead of placing the emphasis on keeping the drugs out, why don’t we address the excessive demand for drugs in-house? I mean, isn’t it basically a supply and demand issue? As long as enough addicts on this side of the border desire these illegal stimulants, the supply line will provide them, regardless of attempts at interdiction.
Horst Richardson
Colorado Springs
Resolutions to the housing issue
It was interesting to see two situations highlighted in Sunday’s Gazette. The article in the Business section about shortage of homes for sale (and as we all know, the greatly increased cost of lumber is making the purchase of a new home increasingly difficult and $30,000 more in cost outside of budget) and the Opinions of our residents in the OpEd section regarding the recent decision of the City Council to allow the construction of 400 apartment units at the Garden of the Gods area, even when many residents of the area openly objected to the council via in person, Zoom, emails, etc.
The irony of the dichotomy between interests is something as a community to consider. We have contradictory groups. We have the City Council trying to deal with the housing shortage (although more overpriced apartments doesn’t seem like an answer,) and neighbors whose views will be impacted, but more importantly, their infrastructure potentially compromised in the event of a natural disaster such as fire experienced several years ago in the Waldo Canyon fire.
The inventory of single-family homes for sale is at an all time low. Owning a home, even if you had considered selling and moving is difficult because where will you go if you sell and there isn’t something else to buy. What a conundrum we are in.
As a community, I certainly hope we can come up with resolutions to the housing issue so we can keep the younger population engaged in Colorado Springs, and potentially attract younger people (families) to the area.
Colorado Springs is a wonderful place to raise your children. I know. I raised two beautiful daughters here. We need to figure a way to work through the housing issue, particularly since Space Force is here (at least for a few years, and hopefully more.)
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs