Welcoming the class of 2024
In a few days the Air Force Academy class of 2024 will arrive, coming to Colorado Springs from across a country literally on fire. Has any freshman class ever had a more difficult transition? No high school graduation, no prom, none of the rites of passage associated with transitioning to college life. When the COVID-19 crisis seemed on the wane, the George Floyd killing highlighted (again) deep fissures in American society. The class of 2024 will arrive at the academy seething, deeply frustrated with their own loss and that of their fellow citizens. Joining from cities, families, backgrounds, and cultures from across the globe, their differences will potentially be more pronounced than any class that preceded them.
How does the academy (and the Colorado Springs community) help assimilate such diverse and (likely) distraught Fourth Class Cadets? What lesson can we teach that demonstrates trust and respect for their differences, beliefs, and selves that will also directly impact their ability to lead each other, then other cadets, and finally our Airmen? I believe the answer to that question is that there is no actual authority without moral authority. Whether in the Air Force, American society, or a family unit, if those over whom we exercise ‘authority’ don’t believe that we act with integrity, that we will put their needs above our own, then they follow out of coercion rather than trust in leadership. Welcome to the Springs, the academy, and the Air Force class of 2024, we endeavor to earn your trust.
Kevin McCaskey
Colorado Springs
Tone down the rhetoric
When I was growing up in Minneapolis, my dad would sometimes take me with him to his office right across from the Convention Center on south Second Street. It seems quaint now, but he showed me an inscription carved into the beam above the columns which, as I remember, said “Participation in the rights of citizenship presumes participation in the duties of citizenship.” He told me that phrase was the cornerstone that made democracy function.
When I look around today, I am discouraged by all the demands for “My Rights!” without as much commitment to the duties as we have about our rights? What if we showed as much respect to others as we demand, including to the police? What if we listened thoughtfully instead of barely waiting for our chance to speak our minds? What if we actually researched information about civic issues before we accept some frantic tweet as fact? What if we found out we agree more than we think we do and could tone down the rhetoric?
It seems to me that we spend a huge amount of energy and time on people’s words rather than their actions. While I understand much of today’s discourse is coarse, I was always taught that “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” Maybe we tone down the umbrage a bit and call it what it really is — hyperbole. Or maybe we take a lesson from Sen Tim Scott who objected very mildly to the “Token” comment from Sen Dick Durbin. Imagine that! Wouldn’t it be nice if we would use our senses in the proportion we have them: Two ears, one mouth?
Ross Robbins
Colorado Springs
Wise words on racism, violence
Ravi Zacharias (died May 19, 2020) spoke in more than 50 countries and wrote several books defending the Christian faith. The following excerpts from Zacharias’ book “Can Man Live Without God, written in 1994, are especially relevant today:
“As one who has spent half of my life in the East (India) and the other half in the West, I know personally some of the anguish one feels amid racial tensions and intolerance. . . . . As we look across the globe today, there are few things that are as deeply troubling and volatile as this issue — the tragedy and hell of racism. The pain of personal rejection by reason of birth alone is one of the deepest pains a human being can ever experience. . . .
“(I)n our own day we have tried to do away with prejudice apart from God, seeking solutions by writing new laws and rewriting old ones, by re-educating ourselves and our young. Yet, who among us can say that we have succeeded in eliminating the victimization of people? If anything, our society constantly stands at the brink of conflagration as violence between rival groups erupts suddenly and ruthlessly if there is even a hint of discriminatory judgment. . . .
“I am convinced that all our attempts to change the letter of the law and to re-educate people have been, and are, merely band-aid solutions for a fatal hemorrhage. The system will never change because our starting point is flawed. The secular view of man can neither give the grandeur that God alone can give, nor can it see the evil within the human heart that God alone can reveal and cure ...
“Our relationships to God dictate our relationships one to another.”
H Corat Moran
Colorado Springs
When will these lives matter?
As politicians trip over themselves to disband or defund police departments and to enact various police reforms, questions come to mind.
Police mistreatment of blacks has occurred for decades. Recent high-profile cases include Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014, Freddie Grey in Baltimore in 2015 and of course, George Floyd last month. These cases are only the tip of the iceberg. Why is that only now our elected officials, from the U.S. House of Representatives, to the Minneapolis City Council, to the Colorado Legislature and many others, are only now are taking up the issue? They did not do their jobs following the above deaths or the beating of Rodney King in 1991. Why does it take of couple of weeks of nation-wide protests and violent riots to get them to do their jobs? If reforms are truly needed now, they have been needed for decades.
I recognize that as an organization Black Lives Matter has chosen to focus on the issues of police misconduct and criminal justice reform. But I believe that all black lives matter, including those killed in inner cities and those stuck in failing large city public schools. The Chicago Tribune reported on May 26 that for the previous 365 days, there were 520 homicides. Of those, 304 were black. Black homicides make up 58% the total but only 32% of the city population. Why are blacks murdered at higher rates than others in Chicago? What are the mayor and city council doing to address this? When will these lives matter?
Walter Williams’ columns appear in The Gazette. He regularly writes of public-school systems failing black students. For example, just last month he noted that “in 2016, in 13 Baltimore high schools, not a single student tested proficient in math. In six other high schools only 1% tested proficient in math.” Similar statistics are reported from many predominately black public-school districts. When will black students matter to politicians?
Consider these facts when deciding if politicians deserve reelection. It is time to hold them accountable for their lack of action.
Chuck Graham
Colorado Springs