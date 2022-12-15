Welcome to Portlandia
I read in the paper this week, our wonderful state legislators have finally taken action on a real problem.
Crime? Colorado leads the country in auto thefts. No, that isn’t the problem. Fentanyl deaths? No, even though Colorado has one of the highest deaths from this deadly drug. Illegal immigration? No, even as our beloved governor welcomes “immigrants” to our sanctuary state. Much like Joe Biden, when he was asked about the open the southern border, they have “better things to do.”
As of Jan. 1, it will be illegal for Colorado grocers to sell eggs from caged chickens! That’s right, your eggs must now come from free range chickens.
So glad our people in the statehouse are on top of this grave problem. Under Biden’s inflation, the price of eggs has doubled. Now it will probably quadruple. If this upsets you, just take a hit on your newly approved magic mushrooms.
Welcome to Portlandia.
Robert Bee
Colorado Springs
Comments on the opinion pages
Thank you for The Gazette’s Viewpoint, “Sentiment, not science, ushers in the wolves” in the Perspective section of your Sunday edition.
“Let parents look at what kids learn” by Pamela Benigno is long overdue. Parents should have the right to know what their children are being taught in our schools. Many school curriculums have incorporated changed, controversial, socialist history and civic views to fundamentally indoctrinate students without parents awareness, knowledge or required consent.
“Biden’s immigration policy — new boss is the same as the old” by Ruben Navarrette outlined the blunders of the Biden administration and was a joy to read. Many of his opinions over the last five years and published in the Gazette were Donald Trump bashing, no matter the subject. One might not like former President Trump, but his domestic and foreign policies were much better for America and the American people.
Thank you to Jon Caldara for his informative and factual opinion, “Solemn warnings for a post-GOP Colorado.”
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
Military recruitment needs change
A response to Roy Recker’s Tuesday letter is in order.
Having retired twice from the military, I find his position flawed. He presumes entry criteria are static, when, in fact, criteria adjust as the needs of military recruitment change.
As more people are needed, the recruiting aperature widens. This might not be true for such “creme-de-la-creme” organizations as fighter squadrons or the Air Force Academy, but it is true for the U.S. military at large.
My observation regarding recruiting needs is that as the aperture widens we, as a nation, have the opportunity to shape more of each generation in the crucible of military training and service.
This we sorely need. The quality of soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and guardians we produce through training and service is wonderful to behold.
For elite military units, Recker is on track. He misses the point that a greater number of trained individuals to select from (those finishing military boot camp at the first order) creates a larger qualified pool to select from for those elite units. In turn, those elite units become better over time as a direct result.
Fred Slane
Colorado Springs
America the polarized?
I found the article “America the polarized? Not so fast” on Tuesday to be quite interesting given the usual political discourse. I could not imagine reading that Americans have way more in common than would be suggested by the media of any persuasion. It seems that all media gravitates to one pole or another.
I have lived in every time zone in the United States and being a newspaper junkie have subscribed to liberal and conservative publications.
And I seldom see either political persuasion offer centrist op/ed pieces. And the Gazette is no exception.
In the years I have resided in the Pikes Peak area, your publication serves up a steady diet of “Republicans good, Democrats bad.”
I wonder if the article you printed on the front page will result in a few of your regular opiners to moderate their rhetoric. I won’t hold my breath waiting for the likes of Cal Thomas, et al. to say anything derogatory about Republicans or anything positive about Democrats. Prove me wrong.
William Durr
Monument
What has happened to America?
Am I insane to abide by the law and work for a living and pay for my health insurance?
Are we insane as a society that we aren’t screaming that the folks breaking the law and coming into our country illegally get free health insurance!
Free health care for those breaking the law and entering our country illegally.
No punishment for criminals … cash free or no bail … no fear of the death penalty for murderers — prison no punishment — three meals, gym to workout etc.
Why are businesses having difficulty finding employees? Because you can stay home and get free money from our government.
What has happened to America? When are we going to take back our country?
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs
Look in the mirror
To those who have lost loved ones due to fentanyl coming into our country from the southern border, my deepest sympathy.
To those of you who live in Arizona and voted for a Democrat, if you truly want to know who to blame . . . look in the mirror.
Charles Prignano
Colorado Springs