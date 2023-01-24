We reap what we sow
Regarding your excellent article, “Dying for your high,” in Saturday’s paper about the unintended consequences of the legalization of marijuana, a few comments are in order.
First a disclaimer: I admit to being a pothead in the early 1970s; Mexican “dirtweed” could be had for about $20 an ounce.
Today, it is amazing how this drug and its consequences have negatively affected our society. Environmental degradation, abuse of workers, and an increasingly listless and brain-damaged culture are some of the consequences of our foolishness.
Anecdotally, I spent the summer of 2013 as a Park Ranger in southern Oregon, and was warned repeatedly not to go hiking during the fall. Why? Because that was harvest season for illegal marijuana grows and I could be at risk. I did stay out of the forests during that time. However, a fellow ranger had a gun pulled on him while hiking.
Across our once beautiful nation, we see the evidence. Many of the homeless are drug-addled victims contributing to their own destruction. NYPD just reported that there are now over 1,300 illegal cannabis stores in the Big Apple.
So, users, please consider what you are doing to your once magnificent country. God only gave us this one world, and we are destroying it. Want to see what the future holds if we don’t come to our senses? Read “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley.
Bill Crow
Larkspur
The unintended consequences
So now Gov. Jared Polis is going after natural gas appliances so we can be more “green” in the future. Let’s have a look at the unintended consequences of that action. New home builds will be more expensive with electric heat, electric water heating and electric cooking devices in the home. Fortunately, most new build areas will have ample electrical service to handle this.
What about your house that was built decades ago? If you have a gas range you will need a 220v electrical outlet extended into the kitchen. Now the water heater that uses natural gas to heat your water is next. More 220v is required to use electricity to heat water.
Lastly, do you replace the furnace with individual room heating units, or do you have a heat pump installed that may not heat your home adequately at our altitude?
All of this newly needed electrical load may then require you to replace your home’s electrical panel, and quite possibly, your utility company may have to upgrade the service to your home.
Next, take a look outside. If you have an above ground electric line run to your home, what happens when the next blizzard, windstorm or lightning causes a power outage? You have no way to heat your home, run your A/C or cook. Are you willing to risk all this cost and reliability you currently have? I’m not.
Pete Page
Elbert
Using special counsels
Here is my take on special counsels. I realize the importance of insuring that persons of importance be made to account for their misdeeds. That is the intended consequence of the legal procedure.
I’m sure that if conducted properly they could and should yield some positive results, however the most prominent unintended consequence is that they turn a two week or more investigation into a two year or more inquiry and then just fade away, after the main stream media loses interest.
The people affected don’t seem to show any interest in them and just treat them as a nuisance. They do however manage to spend millions of tax payer dollars to pay a staff of high powered lawyers to look into the matter with no positive result.
Carrington Malott
Colorado Springs
No solution in sight
And the understatement is: Abortion is the hot button issue of the day, perhaps even, of all modern history, and may I add, with no end in sight. Thus, it appears that humans will still be fighting about it, long after we, of this era, are gone.
Long ago, as a substitute teacher for District 11 I tutored some unwed, teenage mothers. One story, in particular, still haunts me. She was 13 years old, having become pregnant at 12, and nursing her months’ old baby as we worked on her lessons. When I asked who the father was. she got defensive and refused to answer. I suspected that it was her stepfather. As a 13 year old mother she projected one emotion: unhappy. I know that not every scenario is like this one, not even similar, but there are more than enough unwanted babies born every day to make it alarming.
Overpopulation is already one of the biggest problems facing humanity. Indeed, not every unplanned child is unwanted, and the parents adapt to the dramatic change, but adding millions of unwanted children to an overcrowded planet is heartbreakingly sad and dangerous for everyone.
In Third World countries, where females have zero choice, children are starving and lacking adequate medical care. In our own country, unwed mothers are on welfare, and their kids are going to school with empty stomachs, especially in the poor districts. What about those mothers, and worse, what about their babies after they are born? How many pro life people are there for them then? Perhaps the intentions are sincere, but too often the results are a disaster.
The second most disturbing fact for me was when I asked these teenage girls who the father was, and if he was helping, with only one exception the reply was: “He says it isn’t his.” Modern DNA testing would not allow that to happen, but the end result would be the same; unwanted children abandoned emotionally by their dads, and even their moms, or rejected by them as well.
You call that a solution?
Jan Zeis
Colorado Springs