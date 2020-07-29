We need to open the schools
In response to the story of the teacher on the front page of Sunday’s paper, I certainly understand her fear in bringing home anything that would endanger her child when she returns to teaching. How many other people who never quit working such as health care workers, grocery store employees, post office employees, those that work at drug stores, Walmart, care centers, etc. had to face the same dilemma? They were not getting paid to stay home and had to keep working to keep their jobs. I’m sure many of them had family members that were in health danger from the virus coming home. They had to work!
We have got to get the schools open. Too many children are being left behind because online learning just doesn’t work for them, especially special education and special needs students. Maybe that teacher could be one of the online instructors but we need to open the schools!
Sheila Aldrich
Colorado Springs
Don’t blame the unions
Wayne Laugesen and Mayor John Suthers missed the mark when they tried to blame the unions for having too much power. The real blame should go to the politicians and education boards that signed off on the contracts that these unions brought forward during collective bargaining. The politicians and education boards knew exactly what they were getting when they agreed to these contracts. Were they afraid to say no to certain provisions of the contract or were they afraid to lose the support and money the unions provided for their campaigns?
Either way the politicians and education boards failed to protect the public they were elected to serve. So, please put the blame on them and not the unions, because in the end the politicians and education boards have all the power to say what the public must live with when it comes to collective bargaining.
John Bajza
Colorado Springs
Should we change our Constitution?
Phil Mella is a Teller County friend and I have enjoyed his recent guest columns in The Courier. I appreciate his sharing an excerpt from his doctoral thesis in last Saturday’s OP/Ed section. Waxing eloquent from Orwell to Robespierre, I think what he was trying to say was simply expressed by John Adams when he said, “Our Constitution is made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Since it is evident that our people are no longer either moral or religious, now the question is: can we change our culture so that people are once again moral and religious or should we change our Constitution to govern an immoral and irreligious people.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
No good deed goes unpunished
On July 15 we had 3 1/2 inches of rain and some flooding.
Our mailman Victor was on Holly Dr. There was a little boy who was caught in the unexpected flash flood in the gutters and was being swept away.
Our mailman stopped and rescued the young boy and put him his truck right before it started to hail.
I shared his “hero” story on our neighborhood posts. I was told to the call post office and share the story. I did. He was commended but afterward the supervisor took him aside and told him he collected over time that day and he did not approve of it. The supervisor and all collected overtime due to the adverse weather, which he was not in. After being chewed out he left.
Victor, and many other mail personnel help in our neighborhood whom we know by name. Victor’s wife is due three months from now. Our community is disgusted with the supervisor’s behavior. Did Victor deserve this? The commendation, yes, but the rest no!
Gloria Williams
Security
Divergent points of view
I subscribe to the Gazette and the Denver Post, enjoying the contrasting viewpoints. Occasionally, I am struck by the coincidence between the two newspapers. Case in point: in Sunday’s Gazette Letters to the Editor, Jack Donohue decries the infiltration of Marxism into American society and holds up Joe McCarthy as a savant of his times, waving lists of communists in key government positions.
Coincidentally, in Sunday’s Denver Post there appeared a review of “Demagogue” written by Larry Tye who spent years researching the life of Joe McCarthy. Mr. Tye writes that it’s not often that a man’s name becomes an ‘ism’ and that the senator’s crusade against communism ensured that his name would endure as “a synonym for reckless accusation, guilt by association, fear-mongering and political double-dealing.”
These two divergent views of the same historical figure underscore one of the core problems in American society. One writer has labeled it “certainty-ism,” a firm belief in your opinion reinforced by the refusal to expose one’s self to contrasting opinions and examining the facts. We need to listen, respectfully, to divergent points of view and more important, agree on facts.
William Durr
Monument
Rioters should be labeled as such
Protesters act in a legal and civil manner without committing crimes. Our right to engage in this activity is protected by the US Constitution.
Rioters commit violence, destruction of personal and public property, assault, arson, and even murder. These acts are forbidden by federal, state and local law. These actions are not constitutionally protected.
Why do all branches of the media continue to publicly label those who are violently breaking the law as “protesters”?
They are rioters and should be labeled as such.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs