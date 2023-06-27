We need this water now

We always read about our continuing water shortages. we will never be able to satisfy all our water needs in any year. We are experiencing so much of our national population moving to the southwest. These states and cities are requiring lots more water than can allotted. We now must think outside the box.

We must build a water pipeline from the Great Lakes to the southwest. Both Mead and Powell reservoirs are almost empty. There are agreements that prohibit this move but we seem to be living in new times. This works. We need to refill both reservoirs. The Great Lakes have more than enough water and we have the know how now. Since we have so many people moving to the southwest, we need to have this water now. Since we are one of the big players and we have the spigot, let’s get it done!

Jim Work

Colorado Springs

Rockies are the home team

I have been a Rockies fan forever. Plus I really like The Gazette. I just don’t understand why the reporters can’t be more favorable to the Rockies. They are the Colorado home team! After a wonderful grand slam by Diaz on Friday night to come back and win the game, the next day the article was all about Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Why? Ohtani and Trout are great players and deserve being recognized but why couldn’t the article lead with the grand slam that won the game?

Everyone but the Rockies were on the front page. Then the following night was a disaster — setting records — and that headline 25-1 made the front page! Why can’t the reporters at least show some favoritism to the home team?

P.J. Gardner

Colorado Springs

Memories of street hockey

I read the article in Sunday’s paper about street hockey. They were playing on a basketball court not a street. It brought back memories of when I was a kid back in the 1950s growing up in the Canadian hockey capital of Montreal and we played street hockey during the summer. We played with a tennis ball and used the neighbor’s trash can for the goal posts on the street. People sat on the tennement steps and street curbs and cheered us on. Many of the fans were Mafiosa and heaven help the motorist who drove up and blasted and yelled for us to get out of the street. The Mafiosa fans strongly informed him to be more friendly towards us and kindly request that we move. The next time he drove up he was more friendly and we moved the trash cans and let him by. Our fans gave him the thumbs up and we replaced the trash cans and resumed our game.

Those were enjoyable days and I’ll never forget them.

Eric DesPres

Calhan

Ill-conceived need for DEI

Comment on guest column published June 20, from a USAF Academy cadet regrading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training. My highest support for the cadet speaking out. The letter was superbly written.

As a graduate of the United States Naval Academy I believe the author would find a high degree of support from USNA graduates. The largest challenge for cadets and midshipmen is time management. Every hour used in mandated but ill-conceived need for DEI training is an hour taken away from something of more value. Acknowledgement of achievements at the service academies should be based on merit.

Charles Gallagher

Waveland, Miss.

The science is not settled

Once again I sit here shaking my head and rolling my eyes at the ignorance of people concerning the phony, fabricated climate “crisis”, as illustrated in the Permut letter in the June 21 Gazette. The writer claims the “science is clear” that the fossil fuel Industry is causing “longer, hotter and deadlier summers” (unlike this summer when we haven’t had even an 80 degree day until mid June).

The science is not clear or settled that burning fossil fuels and emitting CO2 into the atmosphere causes global warming or climate change. (For more info on the science Google “The Great Global Warming Swindle”).

And, the main thing the fossil fuel industry has caused or provided for is the longevity, prosperity and freedom of the American people. Without fossil fuels we would still be living in the dark ages when people burned candles for light, wood for heat and whale oil for lubricants, and the average life span for people in the world was 27 years of age. Actually, that’s happening right now in some undeveloped countries in Africa where fossil fuels are either unavailable or being suppressed to “save the environment”. The climate “crisis” is a scam. It’s all about the money, the media and the corrupt politicians.

Jim Anderson

Colorado Springs

Only one word

Re: “Shouldn’t be controversial to pray at public events” by Paul Batura, June 23, 2023. I only have one word to offer: Amen!

Robin Schwartz

Colorado Springs

Death penalty not a deterrent

In a recent Gazette op-ed piece former District Attorney George Brauchler stated that the death penalty should be reinstated. I wholeheartedly disagree. The death penalty is not a deterrent to murder. I don’t pretend to know what’s in the mind of a killer, but I’m pretty sure he (or she) doesn’t say to himself (or herself), “My goodness, I’d better not kill this fellow, because if I do, I’ll get killed. If only the penalty were life imprisonment, I’d go ahead and commit murder.”

Murderers don’t expect to get caught. If they did they wouldn’t commit the crime. So making capital punishment the penalty for murder will make no difference on the amount of murders committed.

I believe that a society that allows capital punishment lowers itself to the level of the killer. I think it violates the Eighth Amendment, which prevents cruel and unusual punishment. It goes against the 6th Commandment. If a mistake is made and the wrong person is executed - that does happen - nothing can be done about it.

There is no place in a civilized society for the death penalty.

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs