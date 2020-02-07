We need men of honor so much now
I was impressed by Mitt Romney and how his Mormon faith guided him.
I grew up as an abused Catholic so religion has not been of interest to me. As a Korean war orphan, my father, a West Point graduate, left me with a code to live by:
“I will not lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do.” Knowing and adhering to the honor code and to believe in and lead by the principle of honor. His initials H.H. were a lesson that without honesty there is no honor.
My life code is that simple and in the past week I saw one man of honor stand before the nation, Mitt Romney, and he gave credit to his Mormon faith. That impressed me. I hope all Mormons will stand proud with Mitt, we need so much now — more men of honor based on strong moral codes.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
Stop fi
ghting for me
A Navy buddy of mine astutely commented that he was tired of hearing politicians exclaiming they will “fight for me.” He said, “We’re the ones who are paid to fight; they should be working harder to get along and accomplish something to help us.” He’s right.
As America has become tribal, with individuals retreating into the echo chambers of whatever group they identify with, we fight. I think it began a few decades ago with the “Celebrate Diversity” crusade, which also missed the mark. To be sure, we should “Value Diversity,” but we should “Celebrate Unity.” The paradigm shift changes everything.
The national acrimony and disunity was on full display this past few months, fueled by a pointless partisan (both parties) impeachment process and capped off with the childish conduct of the president and the speaker of the House during the State of the Union speech as they played to their tribes. Whatever the state of the economy, the state of the union is sad.
So, stop fighting for me. Stop preaching to me about the aggrieved and downtrodden group you are fighting for. Stop fighting, period. Let cooler heads and more reasoned leaders from both parties restore an atmosphere of comity and cooperation that would truly benefit us all.
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs
No successes came from socialism
Hank Brown’s recent column (Gazette, Jan 15) was an excellent tutorial on socialism. It is amazing that, despite the ample historical proof of failure, many Americans still believe that the Marxist political model can bring about a wonderful utopia that will be an improvement over our system of government. Many others just want “free” stuff!
Let’s be clear, the unique American system given us by the founders, resulted in creating the greatest nation on the face of the globe. This was because of our freedoms, liberty, a free enterprise system and unheard of opportunities for the common man. None of our phenomenal successes were based on socialist principles.
Our country is a republic and not a democracy. Thus, socialism could only be established here with uprooting and destroying our Constitution. This would amount to sedition and treason.
Interestingly, every one of our elected leaders took an oath of office that included a clause re: “preserving and supporting the Constitution”.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
High cost of American drugs
I find it amazing that the cost of drugs here in the U.S. is at times well beyond the financial ability of senior citizens. Recently, I, an 86-year-old senior citizen, was prescribed a drug, Xifaxan, with the caution that it was quite expensive. At the pharmacy, I was informed that my co-pay was $650. I thought my Medicare insurer refused to pay their share of the drug. That was not the case. Their share was $2,650. The result, if I purchased the drug, was the 42 pills cost almost $80 each and when taken 3 times per day resulted in almost $240 a day.
I determined that that cost was worthy of some further investigation. I investigated some Canadian suppliers and determined that I could get a generic version of the same drug from Canada for $109, plus $10 shipping charges. There was no insurance required.
I can’t imagine how the U.S. manufacturer of that drug priced the product at that level and why, if there are generic versions of the pill available in Canada that there isn’t one here in the U.S. I assume that patent laws here are the reason. I also assume that the drug companies charge off their Research and Development as a cost of doing business on their taxes. I think that that process should allow the IRS, Patent Office and the appropriate federal government agencies to determine the real cost of expensive drugs.
Harry Hamilton
Colorado Springs
Pelosi should be censored
It is time to condemn Nancy Pelosi for her outrageous behavior at the State of the Union speech by President Donald Trump.
Throughout his speech she grimaced and gritted her teeth, shaking her head and displaying odious facial expressions.
After his speech, she tore up her copy of the speech and threw it on the podium.
Such behavior is far beneath the minimum decorum and leadership required of the third ranking official in our government.
She should be condemned, censored by the House, deplored by every deplorable she hates, and returned to the state she represents to wallow in the socialist droppings she has created.
Charles Andrew Wood
Colorado Springs
Keep that image fi
rmly in mind
Watching Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slowly and deliberately ripping up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was the most classless act by a politician that I have seen in my 72 years.
I just hope the American people keep that image firmly in mind when considering which party they should support in coming elections.
Don Ketels
Colorado Springs