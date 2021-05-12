We must find solutions
Mother’s Day was marred by heartbreaking violence. We know the gunman arrived at a birthday party, shot six people (including his girlfriend) then killed himself. Children lost parents, an extended family is crushed, a whole neighborhood as well as first responders are shaken. Research from Everytown for Gun Safety shows each month, 57 women in America are fatally shot by intimate partners, and most mass shootings are related to domestic violence. The deadly intersection of guns and domestic violence disproportionately kills Black and brown women. Domestic violence impacts women worldwide but in USA abusers have easy access to arsenals and ammunition.
For many reading about this horrific mass shooting it will be startling and sad but still remain distant. “I am happily married,” or “I wouldn’t be at a late night birthday party,” might seemingly exempt you or me from gun violence. Yet grocery stores, office buildings, tourist sights, malls and most every place, gunmen have shattered the safety we expect. We must move from a place of uncertainty and come together across the divides to find solutions.
Gun violence prevention advocates know there is not one change in policy or attitude or lifestyle that will end gun violence, but we know disrupting abusers’ access to guns can save lives. We must empower and resource experts in health and safety to lead the way with data-driven solutions that uphold the Second Amendment while collectively protecting women and children. And we must mourn seven lives taken by violence.
Julie Carr
Colorado Springs
Condolences regarding tragedy
The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating. Multiple lives were taken by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less.
My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everybody else impacted by this tragedy.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Fla.
So many mass shootings
Since 1973, we have said it is OK to kill your unborn baby. More recently, we have said it is OK for your doctor to aid in your death, if you are terminally ill. All the while we have ever more violent video games whose scores are based on the size of the body count and mayhem produced. Against this backdrop of “acceptable” death, is it any wonder that we have so many mass shootings?
Thomas Boyd
Boulder
Maintain our community spaces
After a difficult year that’s taught us the importance of community, togetherness, and connection, it is unconscionable that the city would consider selling the Westside Community Center for development or other purposes.
Maintaining our community spaces is critical, and I hope that the City Council, Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, and other groups who claim to work in our best interest can find a way to support this property as the free, open, and vibrant community center that it is.
Jennifer Eltringham
Colorado Springs
CU president stepping down
Thank you for the fine Gazette editorial on Tuesday regarding CU President Mark Kennedy.
You are absolutely right regarding his taking the high road, having announced on Monday that he’ll simply be “stepping down in the coming months.”
I can’t help but agree that the Board of Regents’ blinders seemingly allow them to take actions that are contrary to what’s best for CU, Boulder and Colorado.
Roger Tarras
Silverthorne
Dedication to a job well-done
There is a hardworking hidden gem in Colorado Springs — Donna Sanchez, the city horticulturalist, is retiring at the end of May. Donna has managed the city greenhouse complex, and the median planting program through thick and thin. All the flowers you see around town are homegrown by Donna and crew!
Donna managed to keep this program going even when the city turned off streetlights to save money. She has maintained the “quality of living” in Colorado Springs that Gen. William Palmer worked so hard to create and perpetuate for future generations.
Thank you, Donna, for all your great work, long hours and amazing dedication to a job well done. Your contributions to the city of Colorado Springs will be missed.
Susan V. Moore
Colorado Springs
Job training programs already exist
I am reading in the Monday Gazette an article on an $800 million package (HB21-1270) that is being advanced in the state Legislature in Denver as the Colorado Recovery Plan.
And I am concerned about the $3 million, co-sponsored by Democrat Rep Tony Exum, “to provide employment support, job retention services, and work-based learning opportunities.”
I believe that thousands of job training and assistance programs already exist at the federal level—and hundreds at the state level. That ought to be sufficient.
It sounds wonderful. However, the government does not create jobs. The government creates positions, which is quite different than creating jobs.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Correction
An incorrect email address was included in the May 11 “How to Contact Elected Officials” listing. Colorado Springs City Councilman Don Donelson’s, email address is don.donelson@coloradosprings.gov.