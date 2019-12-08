We have a spending problem
Kudos for Mark Waller for expressing the frustration we all feel. Funding infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is a fundamental responsibility of government. This state has neglected those responsibilities for decades. We don’t have a budget problem; they have had the funding; we have a spending problem at the state level. They just won’t prioritize infrastructure high enough to satisfy their fundamental responsibilities. The people of this state are not dumb, they clearly say not another dime until you (state government) demonstrate clearly that you can properly prioritize the spending of funding given you!
Russell Robinson
Colorado Springs
Do a better job of running government
I read Rachel Riley’s article in today’s Gazette and would like to comment.
I thought Gov. Jared Polis’ comments were pretty insulting to those of us who pay to keep his lights on and make sure his paycheck doesn’t bounce. He has the attitude that CDOT can’t be apportioned more money without a tax increase and we’re to blame.
The state is bringing in record revenues and I don’t understand why some of that money can’t be budgeted to fix U.S. 24 east of the Springs. Not even widen it but just do more than temporary fixes. For instance, there’s a soft spot on the onramp to eastbound U.S. 24 from Powers that’s been there for at least 10 years and hasn’t improved.
To say we want better roads and don’t want to pay for them is simply not true: look at the extension of 2C. I don’t have a problem paying for something if the money’s going to good use.
In the case of CDOT, Polis has installed someone who’s a history major as a political favor returned to direct his department. Someone who has no experience running a transportation department let alone one at state level, at least from the articles I’ve read. How can we trust someone who has shown no reason for us to trust him?
In conclusion, if Gov. Polis and the state Legislature can better spend what they’ve got and do a better job of running your government then maybe we’ll show you we’re ready to spend more money.
Dana Neidhardt
Colorado Springs
Mass exodus from California
I chuckled when I read David Ramsey’s opinion in the paper Thursday morning. His reference to “displaced Californians” appeared seven times. Yes, I am from California, but I moved to beautiful Colorado 29 years ago.
My children were raised here. They were 2 and 9 months when we made the best decision of our life to leave California and move to Colorado. While they were born in California, they consider themselves Coloradans. I do. too.
But it reminded me of my first job in Colorado Springs, and my boss told me not to tell clients that I was from California because the natives didn’t like that. My guess the reason In-N-Out is expanding to Colorado and Texas is because their marketing team has recognized the mass exodus from California to Colorado and Texas and want to reach out to their fan base who have relocated for a better life than what they had in California.
And yes, I can’t wait to eat an In-N-Out burger and fries next year. Mr. Ramsey, I always enjoy your insight, and respect that you do not enjoy the influx of Californians coming to Colorado.
Since I moved here, I don’t care for it either.
Thank you for the smile on my face reading your column this morning.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Segregation within public schools
Recent studies have shown that the school districts in Colorado Springs are more segregated than in 1964. The segregation comes from a combination of school incentives for performing on standardized exams, low property values, and access to resources.
The housing inequalities might be the largest contributor to the injustice. Typically, families that live in subsidized housing don’t have the financial ability to allow their child to attend a more affluent school. Transportation services for schools do not work to shuttle students between school districts which causes only those students whose parents can take them to a better school district to be benefitted.
There have been few acts of legislation put in place that attempt to resolve the injustice that is seen all around the state of Colorado. Originally, No Child Left Behind was added to keep students up to a national standard. This was revamped in 2015 to Every Student Succeeds Act in hopes of closing the achievement gap. Neither of these acts of legislation had much impact on the issue at hand, which is why the injustice has to be addressed from a different angle.
Sadly, school segregation is a systemic issue that will take a lot of time, discussion and potentially legislation, to fix. To achieve this massive goal, awareness and education as to what is happening within the school system needs to be brought to light in our communities. Ideas and solutions addressing the problems of closing the achievement gap and eliminating school segregation are vital to making changes.
This can begin with the education of parents, students, and educators as the first step. By starting the conversation, small changes become possible through dialogue and a common goal.
Allyson Ludewig
Colorado Springs