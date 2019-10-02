We get to live with the consequences
I am responding to Cal Thomas’ editorial in Saturday’s Gazette. Thomas takes issue with Greta Thunberg’s passion for addressing climate change due in large part to her young age — 16 and therefore her inexperience. Thomas doubtless is drawing on his experience as a teenager in the 1950s when he was growing up. If it was anything like mine, 10 years later, he probably didn’t get too excited about things beyond his immediate experience. I would hope he would find hope and promise in this child’s words and passion. It is saddening that he does not appear to.
Thomas makes much of earlier, failed predictions. I remember those. I also remember that few if any of those had real basis in decades of research and documentation. I am aware that we, the scientific world and the world at large, do have those decades of research and data to back up claims of changes to the Earth’s climate. I’m equally aware that, compared to other changes in climate we know of, this one is happening with lightning speed. Finally, I’m aware that the best answer for what is causing these changes is human action — pollution of the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and methane. We’re doing the same thing to our planet that you feel when you get into your car after it’s been sitting in the sun for eight hours — it’s hot!
Thomas suggests Greta read a libertarian paper on those predictions, implying she’s just as wrong as those earlier predictions were. Well, Greta’s message is a little different. She’s read about the science. At 16, she doesn’t care about the economics or national security implications. She’s made it quite clear that those are our problems. She doesn’t propose solutions. What she does is raise the alarm, sound the tocsin, ring the church bell because the enemy really is at the gates. The planet is warming, and we all get to live with the consequences. Glaciers are melting and not just in Greenland. Feel free to visit Glacier National Park.
So I think Thomas might consider paying attention to the warning bell Greta and all the other young people — children, if you will — are sounding. While he won’t have to live with the consequences of our inaction, our kids and grandkids will. We, the adults, still have a chance to minimize the damage that’s going to occur. We should take advantage of this warning we’ve been given and do what we as adults can do.
Timothy K. Roberts
Peyton
Not willing to drive to place a bet
Thank you for reporting on how proceeds from Prop DD would contribute to the Colorado Water Plan. While I am all for funding water infrastructure in the state, I will not be voting yes on Prop DD.
The bill as written is not user friendly for sports gamblers. Why should the mountain casino towns have a monopoly on sports betting in the state? I for one will not be driving the dangerous two-lane road up to Cripple Creek on a snowy Sunday to bet on the Broncos. The obvious solution, as I proposed months ago in an email to each Colorado legislator, is to allow sports betting at existing OTB locations across the state. There are two right here in Colorado Springs. Not only would this be more user-friendly for those placing bets (the ones funding the water projects), it most certainly would raise even greater amounts of revenue statewide.
Alas, my suggestions fell upon deaf ears in Denver. I only received one response from Rep. Marc Snyder who wrote “I agree with your position and unsuccessfully fought to include OTBs in the ballot measure” (thank you Marc!).
Thus, the legislators can dream up all the projects they want to complete with funds generated from sports betting, but if gamblers are not willing to drive 60-90 minutes to place a bet, then I suspect such revenues will fall short of expectations.
Chase Vendl
Colorado Springs
Beto helps gun sales rise
Well, Beto let the cat out of the bag. Barack Obama said, “we’re not coming for your guns” years ago. Well, Beto said just the opposite recently. Many of us believe he speaks for liberalism or progressivism, whatever you want to call it.
While most crimes are committed by people who couldn’t care less about the law, these new gun laws will only be obeyed by law-abiding citizens. While obeying these laws, we will slip one step closer towards the erosion of gun rights as we know them. As the Second Amendment goes, so goes the First.
Just as gun sales rose due to the skepticism concerning Obama, AR sales went up because of Beto’s rant. AR-15s make up less than 2% of deaths, yet Beto wants to take these weapons by law from law-abiding citizens. This should not be a surprise since it mimics the socialist views of the Democratic Party that many have suspected for years. Many of us see it this way: The same party that wants to give our money to people who are illegal immigrants and others who don’t want to work, wants to take our guns. Maybe it’s not that simple, but it’s not far off.
Richard Harms
Colorado Springs
Unfair media bashing
A Sept. 26 Gazette opinion piece stated, “NASA’s Earth Science News Team reports ‘a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands has shown significant greening over the last 35 years largely due to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide’ produced by consumption of fossil fuels. That story isn’t told by the media, or in the classroom, because it does not fit the left’s eco-religious end-of-times narrative.”
This phenomenon is sometimes is called “global greening.” In which media is this story not told? Not the New York Times, which reported it on April 5, 2017. Or the Washington Post, which reported it on June 27, 2016. Or the Wall Street Journal, which reported it on Jan. 4, 2013. Some or all of these papers might have reported on global greening multiple times. I cannot provide a date, but I know I have also read about global greening in the Albuquerque Journal. And now it has appeared in The Gazette, perhaps not for the first time. Of course, reports of global greening can also be found on the NASA website. Perhaps Entertainment Weekly has been remiss in its coverage. This appears to be another (all too common) example of unfair media bashing.
Russell Butts
Colorado Springs