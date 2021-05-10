We end up with the bill
Believe it or not, I agree with our former president: We both want herd immunity against COVID. Recent polls reveal that far too many people are reluctant or refuse to get vaccinated. Thus, we may not achieve herd immunity.
Across multiple surveys, Republicans are about twice as likely to be refusers. It is time for us Republicans to walk the walk. We are tired of people relying on the public dole. The government has to stop bailing people out, especially when they won’t accept responsibility for their irresponsible acts.
If you get COVID-19 and end up in the emergency room or getting hospitalized, then your bills are incredibly high. Who has been paying for this? It’s Medicare, Medicaid, primary or secondary health insurers, or the US government. Out-of-pocket payments are rare.
Again, who pays for this? We do. Whether it is Medicare, Medicare, insurance, or the U.S. government, we end up with the bill. That’s either directly from our tax payments or indirectly through increased insurance premiums.
Now vaccines are readily available and free. We are quickly approaching a time when everyone who wants to be vaccinated, can be vaccinated. So, let’s think about this.
How about a law that cuts off any form of government subsidies (payments) for healthcare bills related to COVID-19 after a certain date, say July 4, 2021? (Certain exceptions may be valid.) Then anyone who wants to assert their freedom to not to get vaccinated will personally have to pay the price for such irresponsibility.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Living in this messed up state
Recently, Ted Cox from the Black Forest commented on the depressing status of how Blue Colorado had become since his family moved from California in 1985.
Even more depressing to my family is our moving from California, in May of 1978 after I accepted a HR position with Western Forge. It seemed like a great time and opportunity to leave a state where our schools became so crowded they had elementary schools on half day within the classes. The smog was eye-blinding and the taxes for young families were overwhelming!
Finding a home in Rockrimmon was paradise. Fresh air and the mountains were striking. I was able to hunt deer in the Garden of Gods area. Our two girls had just gotten married six days apart in California and both were in college. Our two boys loved Rockrimmon elementary.
Now, guess what? It has become cool to support solar and electric. Climate change has become the idol of the day.
Traffic is terrible around some parts of our city. Colorado is no longer an independent state, but a Blue follow along, with higher taxes and fee is the proud word of the political Left.
As I turn 85 at the end of May, I’m worried how our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are going to live in this messed up state and country. Socialism is just around the corner. Further down the road are the likes of Russia, China, Iran and other cesspools of government.
Duane Slocum
Colorado Springs
Protections for agricultural workers
Struggling day to day to get by and not knowing how you will make ends meet or care for your family causes incredible distress for many families in our community. That kind of chronic stress actually has an impact on people’s health and well-being.
Research shows that work to enhance the financial stability of individuals and families has a big public health benefit. Ensuring even a basic minimum wage has a huge impact. It means people can access preventative care and that if they get sick they can afford to see a doctor. A living wage and workplace protections are a big step to helping to improve the health and the well-being of people in our community, as well as the economy. Senate Bill 87 is currently being considered by the General Assembly. This legislation would provide protections to agricultural workers. People have been risking their lives to keep the nation fed. The least we can do is to provide them with basic protections. Join me in reaching out to your legislators to urge support for this important legislation.
Karla Gonzales Garcia
Denver
Removing Cheney from leadership
The Republican Party is doing something stupid again, threatening to remove Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her position in the House of Representatives for not bowing down to former President Donald Trump. The GOP doesn’t care about independent-minded, strong-willed women who refuse to toe the party line. Republicans prefer to have compliant stooges who foolishly recount election ballots and follow the lead of a lying, bigoted, misogynistic, egotistical, swindling, charlatan.
The Democratic Party is far from perfect but at least it is capable of passing needed legislation and making an effort to tend to the people’s needs. That party is more concerned about the condition of the country than satisfying the ego of a disgraced twice-impeached president.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Addressing the existing gaps
Let’s be frank. We have a health care system that works for people with means and people for whom the systems always work. But so many people are left behind in being able to afford health insurance and having their benefits adequately and appropriately meet their needs. We have made strides in recent years, but we need to up the standard of care available to low-income folks and others who continue to struggle with health disparities.
House Bill 1232 would create a standardized health plan. The goal is to have a model that takes an effective, holistic approach from physical to mental health and that does not exclude the very real and urgent need to access the full range of reproductive health services to plan our families and our futures. This is an important first step to addressing the existing gaps facing so many Coloradans right now. Gaps that impact the financial bottom line and the short and long-term health of our families and our communities.
I hope that people will join me in reaching out to their lawmakers to show support for House Bill 1232 and the idea of having strong, consistent standards around how care should be covered and provided in Colorado.
Brenda Negrete
Denver