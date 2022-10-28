Water needs of the city
I’ve been reading with great interest your recent articles about our growing potential water shortage and the steps to bring together the necessary parties to address their problem — regionally and locally.
It appears, as outlined in your Amara Annexation article (Thursday, Oct. 20) that the dueling developers have entered the fray. Norwood and La Plata appear to be trying to influence the water proposal, with opposite outcomes.
The troubling part of the article appears to be the position of the city that it could service the water needs of the Amara project in addition to the build out of Banning Ranch — still largely underdeveloped. This in the face of great concern over the future of the availability of water to Colorado Springs.
The argument of affordable housing is always brought up. I have yet to see numbers on what is considered affordability in these large developments.
It seems that $350,000 to $500,000 is the price range — even the fill-ins are not targeted to affordable. It’s my hope that the city will take a more conservative route and leave the developers out of the equation and do what’s best for the future water needs of the city.
Bill Robinson
Colorado Springs
Clarifying a couple of points
Your Oct. 24 editorial about proposed changes to the Colorado Academic Standards might have left some readers confused about a couple of points. The State Board of Education is still considering proposed revisions to the standards — a final vote on the standards will not take place until November or December.
In addition, the state board as a whole did not agree that Hitler was a socialist. The majority of the board simply voted for an amendment that would — if ultimately passed this year — include the full name of the party commonly known as the Nazi party upon its first reference. In fact, the word socialist only shows up twice in the proposed standards. Once in the full name of the Nazi party and the other in the full name of the USSR.
To be clear, the proposed revisions to the Colorado Academic Standards for social studies do not assert that Hitler was a socialist.
For your reference, here is the portion of the standards in question:
Evidence Outcomes. Students Can:
5 a. Evaluate continuity and change over the course of world history. For example: social and political movements related to nationality, ethnicity, and gender; revolutions; the World Wars; the Cold War; independence movements/decolonization and 20th century genocides such as the Armenian Genocide; the Holocaust perpetrated by the German Nazi Party (National Socialist German Worker’s Party) and its collaborators; Cambodian Genocide; the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics murder of Ukrainian nationals; genocides conducted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) against its political opponents during the Totalization Period, Collectivization, the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, and Mao’s Famine; and the current genocide of the Uyghurs
Angelika Schroeder, Chairwoman State Board of Education
Boulder
Manipulating state’s curriculum
Steve Durham of the State Board of Education and the Gazette Editorial Board require schooling on the issue of Hitler. Hitler was not a socialist. He was a fascist. Just because the Nazis used the term ‘socialist’ in their party’s name doesn’t change the fact that Nazi political ideology did not provide for citizens’ rights or social equality, but rather wielded supreme power and authority through one dictator, Hitler.
The Nazis instilled fear and hatred through the spreading of lies and prejudices against entire populations of people including Jews and people of color. If you want to educate our youth properly in history, then present Hitler as a fascist. You can draw some comparisons with current political ideologies from the radical right-wing politicians who appear bent on gaining control and power through divisiveness regardless of the truth or what is best for our country.
Let us teach the differences between socialism and fascism. Durham’s desire to teach kids that Hitler was a socialist is flat out wrong. It would be more accurate to teach students that the political agendas of radical right-wing politicians are examples of fascist leaning rulers.
Fascism doesn’t allow for freedom of speech or citizens to assemble. Socialism supports social equality.
Hitler did not endorse social equality. He tried to extinguish an entire race of people based on lies.
Durham is manipulating the state curriculum about the Holocaust to push his agenda and distorted views.
That is exactly what Hitler did in controlling Germany.
Steve Rauch
Colorado Springs
Will prices be the same?
With the announcement of King Soopers joining up with Safeway, all I thought was, will their prices be the same. Example, I go to King Soopers to purchase a certain coffee pods and their shelf is empty. I go to Safeway and their shelves are full, but the cost is $1.50 per box higher.
As a test after shopping at King Soopers, I took my receipt to Safeway to price check. Not surprised that I saved $11.87 shopping at King Soopers. I took that same King Soopers receipt to Walmart to compare, and I could have saved $17.09.
So, my question is, will the prices be the same when they are joined or will they still be a more expensive?
Daniel Smith
Colorado Springs