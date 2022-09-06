Water conservation and growth
I don’t get it! We are told to conserve water, but there are still many apartments and dense housing being built — homes packed on top of each other.
Wake up elected officials — stop building — stop growth. Our water and our roads cannot handle this growth.
I am not going to conserve water use as long as building new homes continues.
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs
Union Printers Home trees
Rumor has it that the Union Printers Home is going to cut down over 750 of its 800 trees on their lot. These trees are over 100 years old. These are the trees of the founding of our town, and on the 150th year of our founding as Fountain Colony, these trees are going to be cut down?
Yesterday Kevin O’Neil, one of the new owners of the Union Printers Home, got married in a big tent on the grounds. Today he’s going to start the process of cutting all the trees down. The 7 rich families of Colorado Springs, including the Dusty Loo family of Current, who bought this property promised our community that it would remain in tact. They lied to us all.
This land was donated by General Palmer to the city of Colorado Springs and the city donated the land to the Union Printers Home to make it a rest facility. This land needs to be given back to the people. Did you know they plan on ripping all the trees out and the water pond and tearing the back two buildings down, then doing nothing with it and leaving it like that for 5-7 years? The only people who are making money are the real estate people. The rich families don’t want to pay for the non-potable water sprinkler fee.
Ashley Swendsen
Colorado Springs
This terrible and pressing need
Wonderful investigative article by Vince Bzdek on homeless solutions! Makes me ashamed that Colorado Springs and Denver haven’t done so much more to address this terrible and pressing need in our communities. We are all in danger of becoming homeless at some point in our lives. Our country could and should do so much more to handle this unthinkable situation!
Jan Winchell
Monument
Democracy is under attack
In his speech last Thursday, President Joe Biden claimed that “equality and democracy are under assault” by “MAGA Republicans.” It was clear from his tirade against such persons, in which he included as “MAGA Forces” those who don’t agree with unrestricted abortion up until birth and those who adhere to the millennial-old definition of marriage, that he was condemning many of the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump — even those who, while agreeing with his domestic and international policies, want a different Republican candidate in 2024. In Biden’s words, they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”
Biden is correct: Democracy is under assault. The Department of Justice and the FBI target conservative politicians while letting liberals off the hook when they do the same or worse, as shown in how Donald Trump is being treated versus Hillary Clinton regarding the handling of confidential documents. The FBI encouraged Facebook before the 2020 election to discredit news reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop that would hurt candidate Joe Biden. His Attorney General ignored indisputable violations of federal law by liberals protesting outside conservative Supreme Court Justices’ homes.
Jan. 6 rioters are being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as they should be, while Antifa, BLM, and other far-Left arsonists and vandals received at most a slap on the wrist after causing at least 18 deaths and up to $2 billion in property damage in 2020. Last October the DOJ issued a memorandum targeting parents who speak up at school board meetings. Pro-life pregnancy care centers, which Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said “torture” women, are being firebombed. Congressional Democrats claim voters’ rights are being taken away by laws requiring voters to show they are who they say they are.
Under the Democratic Party’s far-Left leadership, democracy has indeed been under assault. This November Americans can save it.
Doug Barth
Colorado Springs
A mother’s advice
My mother told me “If you don’t have anything good to say about someone, don’t say anything at all.” What have I to say about Joe Biden?
I will take my mother’s advice.
John D. Elms
Colorado Springs
A failure of government
In the Sept. 3, 2022 Gazette we read the following headline: “Mississippi water crisis previews a hotter U.S. Future.” Do we hear anything about the radical nature of the city government of Jackson, Miss.? No, we hear about climate change. The mayor describes himself as a “political revolutionary.” Do we read that the mayor promised “... to make Jackson ‘the most radical city on the planet.’” No, we read that the temperature increased by 1.2 degrees C since pre-industrial times.
The rainfall that caused this water plant failure wasn’t record setting. The failure was (from reading past the headline) due to an “underfunded and understaffed water plant.” In other words this was a failure of that government to set responsible spending priorities.
Any journalist that is going to write about climate change should be required to first read “Unsettled” by Steven Koonin. He was undersecretary for science in the Obama administration’s department of energy.
Thomas Gibb
Colorado Springs