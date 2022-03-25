Wasted parking spaces
It was disappointing to drive by America the Beautiful Park and see the new signs that say, “no parking from November 1 to April 30th.”
There have always been over 100 free parking spaces there throughout the year.
To the average citizen, this might seem like the city is banning these parking spaces to force motorists to pay for the high-priced metered parking downtown.
Rick Sheridan
Colorado Springs
Commission’s good-faith effort
Once again, political scientists Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy are complaining that the Colorado Legislature has been gerrymandered to the detriment of the Republicans (The Gazette, March 20). They imply that the legislative boundaries should have somehow been drawn with the political parties in mind, using their custom definition of competitiveness. It is disappointing because such mischaracterizations erode voter confidence in our electoral framework.
The Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission, which I served on as an unaffiliated voter, followed the Colorado constitution and prioritized the voters over politicians. The Colorado constitution prohibits creating legislative districts that protect any political party and so any scheme to create convoluted districts to achieve partisan parity would likely have not passed judicial review.
The commission was required to understand the state’s geopolitical composition and draw maps that reflect shared policy interests such as urban, rural, industrial, agricultural, environment, water, education, transportation, public health, and many other demonstrable issues that matter to the voters at the local and regional levels. The state constitution also required us to keep counties and cities whole and to ensure that cohesive minority groups were authentically represented.
The commission made a good-faith effort to maximize the number of politically competitive districts by using an evidence-based, statistical model to measure partisan balance. Competitive districts, or more descriptively, responsive districts, were drawn only after satisfying higher priority redistricting criteria. To learn more about the rationale that went into their design, visit the commission website at https://redistricting.colorado.gov/
Carlos Perez
Colorado Springs
Searching for child care
Early childhood is the most important time in life. Ninety percent of brain development happens before age 5, and we know that experiences in early childhood can have long-term impacts on academic and life outcomes.
Despite the importance of early childhood, many children in El Paso County are missing out on valuable early care and learning opportunities. For 22 years, I have run an in-home child care center in Colorado Springs. Each day, on average, I receive five to 20 calls from parents seeking care for their children. Unfortunately, the waitlist for my center is one to two years long. I cannot serve all of the children who need care.
Across El Paso County, families are searching for child care, yet we do not have enough child care slots to meet the demand. In fact, more than 50% of Coloradans live in child care deserts. Luckily, Colorado has made progress, with the creation of the new Department of Early Childhood. This department will unite many early childhood programs and services under a single system to make it easier for children and families to access the care and services they need. Right now, state legislators can build on this foundation by voting “yes” on House Bill 22-1295, which ensures: one high quality early childhood system for all programs and services. Join me in calling on Colorado state legislators to vote yes on House Bill 22-1295 and create better beginnings for all Colorado children.
Kelly Fugate
Colorado Springs
Don’t shelter today’s young people
I would like to reply to Lorena Wilder’s concern about Daylight Savings Time and students having to get up an hour earlier.
Let me put it in perspective. I was born in Germany before World War II. At the end of the war in 1945, we were refugees and displaced persons in our country and wound up in a small village in the state of Hesse. We were fortunate because there were a secondary and high school in another town. But we had to take two trains to get there and then walk more than a mile. The first train left from the village at 5:45, yes, 5:45 and we had to get up at 5 a.m., summer and winter, in the cold and the dark, six days a week. Yes, we had school also on Saturdays.
When we got off the first train we had to wait on the cold, dark platform for the next train that often came late.
My siblings and classmates did this until age 19. Yes, we had 13 years of school and graduated at age 19. We survived these hardships even through the hunger years after the war. We graduated, studied and became successful and contributing adults, and now in our 80s most of us are still alive.
I don’t think that today’s young people are less capable and need to be “protected” from getting up early because of DST! Set your expectations of young people higher. Most will rise to the occasion and do well.
Erika Shade
Colorado Springs
Cause of unnecessary accidents
Gov. Jared Polis:
I implore you to veto HB:1028. Bicyclists are members of the Highway Transportation System (HTS). As such, they are required to obey all traffic signs and laws. We have already accommodated them with designated bicycle lanes. However they are not required to possess either an operator’s license, registration, or license plate/tag for their privilege to operate that vehicle on the HTS.
Now HB 1028 is going to grant them another privilege that vehicle operators do not have. As a former Colorado State driver license examiner, I know this law will be the cause of unnecessary accidents, injuries and possible death.
Ernest Przybyla
Colorado Springs