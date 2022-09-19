War on the lower, middle class
I wish to have a feast for Christmas this December, so in anticipation of this event, my caterer insisted I empty my pantry and refrigerator. There is no more food in the house. Sure, there is plenty of food at the farm and even at the grocer, but I need to eat and feed my family right now. To do that I will have to put up with expensive take out until the holiday arrives. (Sounds kind of dumb, doen’t it?)
The Martin Drake Power Plant is dead. Vast wind and solar plants are in the works. Batteries are planned to keep the lights on. In the meantime, our energy leaders will be buying electricity off the “GRID” in order to satisfy our daily power needs, rather like what Europe is heading toward. Instead of using the natural gas burners they installed at great expense until these magical systems are up and running, and proving themselves to be cheap and reliable 24/7, we have emptied our house of at least a part of what keeps us going.
Expect high electricity bills this winter. Anticipate blackouts, rolling or otherwise as we enter the cold months.
Personally, I like the wind and solar ideas, so they should be added to the mix of energy generation, along with nuclear and natural gas. But until the physics and the economics of “renewables’ have been solved, there will be suffering as we fight not ‘Putin’s War’ but the war on the lower and middle class.
Doug Haug
Colorado Springs
Transparency of process
The process by which a new parks director will be selected seems to be shrouded in secrecy. This is not said lightly. A reasonable effort has been made to learn the ins and outs of that process. A half-hour search of city code came up with nothing and even the most seemingly minor details have not been forthcoming via email inquiries. Fair enough. We do have a representative form of government after all. As is usually the case, what is sought by people of reason is a fair balance between trusting our elected representatives and the expectation that that trust will be based upon transparency of process. As Russell B. Long (long-time US senator from Louisiana) said, “A government by secrecy benefits no one. It injures the people it seeks to serve; it damages its own integrity and operation. It breeds distrust, dampens the fervor of its citizens and mocks their loyalty”.
Wouldn’t it be lovely if the mayor and his chief of staff had been gracious enough to include at least one bona fide citizen advocate for public lands in the process of selecting a new parks director for Colorado Springs?
Donna Strom
Colorado Springs
The devil made him do it
In Thursday’s sport section of the Gazette: Phoenix Suns & Mercury owner, Robert Sarver, was likely spared even stronger sanctions by the NBA for racist, misogynistic and hostile words.
A law firm determined Sarver’s use of slurs was not motivated by racial animus. Huh? What? The devil made me do it? How shameful of the NBA he wasn’t given more severe sanctions.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
If both would give a little
Both parties have an extreme policy on abortion. Both parties need to give a little on their extreme views. Democrats need to change their view on abortion up to day of birth... why not at minimum remove last trimester... would be better if until heartbeat... but at least no abortion after second trimester. And the Republicans should give on no abortions even for cause of rape or insist or health of mother. Neither policy is perfect, but if both would give a little — we could concentrate on other important issues.
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs
Governmental intrusion again
Once again, the Gazette (Sept. 15) has ferreted out an attempt by government to intrude into the basic structure of American society and our moral and political values. Again, the target is our kids. The Colorado State Board of Education (HR 19-1192) is being asked by advocates to “reconsider” its earlier decision to avoid adding the “queer community” to the various ethnic minorities it lists in the state’s “Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civics Classes” in our grade schools (HR 19-1192).
The debate to “reconsider,” we are told, will continue until the end of the year, plenty of time for Colorado teachers, parents and citizens themselves to “reconsider” the proposal to reverse the earlier decision.
Regardless of one’s politics toward “American Indians,“ “Latinos,” “African Americans,” “Asian Americans” and “the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals,” the impact of dividing school kids into separate identities is to render comatose the entire notion of equality based solely on our common citizenship as Americans.
If we continue to refer to our fellow citizens as minorities, they will continue to consider themselves as minorities, not equal citizens. Here again we see the incongruity of lumping “equality” and “diversity” into impossible contortions.
If we want to honor or recognize an individual for his or her personal accomplishments, we can do so on the basis of our common citizenship, not on select and arbitrary identities. Surely our ten-year-olds, for instance, do not need to grapple with “LGBTQ+” when so many adults are having a hard time figuring it all out. They will be grappling with all of it soon enough in their lives, which hopefully will contain instead some knowledge of “read’n, writ’n and ‘rithmatic!”
For your personal entry into the fray of identity politics for our school kids kindly go to https://www.cde.state.co.us/contact_cde and state your case.
Whitney Galbraith
Colorado Springs
With faith, our nation will prosper
In his book, Democracy in America, the French sociologist and political theorist, Alexis de Tocqueville, in 1831 wrote: “It was religion that gave birth to the English colonies in America. One must never forget that.”
Today, however, religion in our national life has gone from being considered constructive and indispensable to being considered as damaging and extraneous.
The present crisis of ideals and traditions goes to the very foundations of faith and freedom that the framers of these United States laid down for America.
The Book of Joshua relates how Joshua led God’s people into the Land of Promise. The book concludes with Joshua charging the people to serve the Lord, telling them to choose whom they will serve, and informing them that “as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua concluded by warning the people that if they did not serve God, harm would follow.
And so it is today.
To remain free we must have faith in God as did our forefathers. With faith, our nation will continue to prosper and lead the world.
H. Corat Moran
Colorado Springs