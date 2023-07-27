Vulnerable electric service

The article “A Future without Drake” was very informative about the future of the downtown site, complete with pictures, plans and interviews with experts.

What the article failed to mention is where our electricity will come from in the future.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities website, it has joined the Southwest Power Pool grid, and plan expanded solar capabilities with battery storage. When the Ray Nixon plant shuts down in seven years, our city will be totally reliant on renewable and out-of-area energy sources.

During the 28 years of my observation, the Drake coal plant was equipped with smokestack scrubbers, which greatly reduced emissions. When coal trains from the north were eliminated several years ago, natural gas seemed to be the cleanest solution. These improvements, with their added costs to customers’ utility bills, seem to have been squandered.

Without local control of conventional generation, relying on renewable sources, our local electric service seems vulnerable to me.

Bill Hellwig

Colorado Springs

It’s sad; not funny

In our Neighborhood Watch there was this sad happening! A party received a citation or notice from the city about the condition of their front yard. Sad not funny!

I haven’t seen a city mower this entire spring or summer. The medians and roadsides and ditches are as high as a corn field. Is no one in the Transportation Department alive? Did they sell all the mowers at a garage sale or just give them away so they have an excuse for the shabby condition we now have in our once beautiful city.

Does our new mayor ever drive around and see the messes? It’s hard to understand why any tourist would want to visit here. Hope someone in City Hall wakes up before it is too late.

Joan Neugebauer

Colorado Springs

The student loan problem

Wow, Tatiana Bailey has described the essentials of the student loan problem, though some additional points can be made, mainly, following the money. The cost of college has increased by 750% since 1963. Has the percentage of graduating students increased? Almost certainly not. Has the quality of education increased by 750%? Of course not. What has increased is an explosion of nonteaching staff.

Anyone who has been exposed to the internal operations of higher education knows that universities are as political and bureaucratic as any government. Budget and staff size are preferred indicators of success; students are the means. A cynic would say that the raw material for this success is attracted by easy classes, paid for by someone else’s money.

There are many examples of new leadership trying to break the stranglehold group think of higher education, and getting hounded out by self serving academics. Tatiana’s ideas to change higher ed are good ones, all amount to providing value commensurate with an appropriate cost. As long as someone else’s money paying for it, change is unlikely to happen.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs

A little bit of security

There are 330 million plus people in the United States. There are 352 million guns. And there are 700 mass shootings a year. That actually means that 329,999,300 people did not do anything bad with their guns! Yet, the solution to fix the occurrence of gun violence is to remove the guns from those blameless citizens.

When I was growing up, one could order a gun through the mail, not just any gun but a genuine war surplus military weapon. There were not the plethora of shooting innocent people. Is the change the fault of the guns? Or has there been a change in society that abrogates responsibility and glorifies criminal behavior?

Instead of going after those exercising their Second Amendment rights, how about attending to those who break the law. Enforce the laws on the books, pay attention to those citizens who choose to play fast and loose with the law.

It is too late to lament and cry on television about the son or daughter whose actions finally catch up to them. Get in their lives up front and early! As a final note; there are more deaths by suicide than homicide, so don’t get stampeded into giving up a freedom for a little bit of security.

Michael S. Welsh

Colorado Springs

For the sake of politics

It certainly takes a lot of meanness to shun a little 4-year-old girl because she is the illegitimate daughter of your son. That is exactly what Joe Biden has done, but what did anyone expect? The Biden White House will only acknowledge six grandchildren but wait, there are seven. Favored son and “upright citizen” Hunter has another child but to acknowledge her would not be good politics for the Bidens, so they pretend she doesn’t exist. Keeping up appearances is the Biden way, regardless of who it hurts. Apparently whatever Hunter Biden wants, Hunter gets. Disgusting!

As a grandfather of 10 beautiful grandchildren, I can tell you to love them as often and as much as you can. When is Pappa Joe going to realize that Hunter is a loser and an embarrassment? Maybe when his “nonexistent” granddaughter grows up and realizes how badly she has been treated, all for the sake of politics.

Barry S. Oswell

Colorado Springs