Voting has never been easier
It has never been easier to vote. A ballot is mailed to your residence or, alternatively, you may visit any of more than 35 locales around the city or county.
Wait times during the last election were zero at the County Clerk’s Main Office, at the Ft. Carson Branch, at Monument Town Hall, and at Victory World Outreach. Wait times varied between 2-4 minutes at other locations. There were more voting centers than required by statute.
I have been registered to vote since 1960. My age cohort and I — born during WWII — were fully cognizant that it was our responsibility to register with the County Clerk once we reached 18 years. Few of us had cars then. A driver’s license was not a voting requisite and remains unnecessary today.
My family, friends and I have voted ever since, wherever (and I mean wherever) we all were over the more than a half century. In 2020 the options have grown for online registration, faxing, digital IDs and “apps” that continuously make it easier to vote.
There is no central computer running voting machines, and no evidence of electronic hacks. We are better today than ever, despite those who would have us believe that votes are “suppressed.”
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Council shouldn’t stand in the way
Councilor Richard Skorman’s assertion that passing a measure for cannabis consumption clubs would save lives has much in common with Principal Darin Smith’s assertion that such a measure would harm youth, as both are beyond absurd.
To this point in time the model for a licensed establishment where people consume legal intoxicants, often arriving and departing by car, is known as a bar. Claiming that a cannabis consumption club would compare unfavorably to the existing model as the basis to deny a legal business opportunity to one willing to take the risk makes no sense. The state has defined a legal framework for such establishments, and council shouldn’t stand in the way of letting the market sort out whether or not it’s a good idea. Otherwise they should close all the bars.
Bill Gross
Colorado Springs
A very bad mistake
Having read the Editorial in the Denver Post “Gardner’s road to redemption” it is no wonder people are dropping the Post as their newspaper source.
It is quite obvious they prefer someone like a Senator Michael Bennett who is campaigning for a Vice Presidential spot on a Democrat ticket this fall, or a failed John Hickenlooper, who wants to be a replacement for Cory Gardner. That would be a bad, very bad mistake.
Reading the Post gives a person an idea of why and how the state of Colorado, Denver area especially has gone way south.
Larry A. Sportsman
Colorado Springs
Collateral damage from abuseLocal and national radio show hosts seem to accuse republicans as much as democrats, depending on which side they support, as being liars; they do it so frequently and passionately that the concept of truth is lost somewhere in cyberspace anymore.
When we read newspapers, listen to radio and watch TV, the new normal seems to portray others as being horrible human beings. Where does the need to do that come from? Is it from anger, sadness, a sense of helplessness, or as a defense mechanism called projection?
Those who exercise little or no connection between brain and vocal chords, under what level of decency, if any, do they expect to influence their respective readers/listeners? Do they assume that we lack morals and intelligence to be able to discern, and disregard the garbage they attempt to feed us?
Regarding the use of language, English being my second, I can still understand that certain messages we are fed, are a matter of semantics. The impeachment process, for example, even if “Abuse of Power” is not considered to be an impeachable crime under the constitution of this country, what about the collateral damage that stems from such abuse?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
TBI turns a life upside down
As the former President of the Board for the Brain Injury Association of Colorado (now known as The Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado), I feel compelled to comment on recent statements made by President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Iran’s bombing of American troop bunkers in Iraq.
After the Pentagon report of 11 service members being evacuated from Iraq for concussion-like symptoms, Trump asserted that he “heard they had headaches and a couple of other things...and I can report that it is not very serious.” When the count rose to 34, and the injuries proved to be traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), he then said that he did not consider the injuries to be “...as severe as those suffered by troops who were hit by roadside bombs in Iraq.”
The president either clearly doesn’t understand the overwhelming impact of TBI, or he is simply minimizing this tragedy, because it resulted from his decision to take out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani earlier in the week that led to the bombing of our troops.
Traumatic brain injury is one of the worst things that can happen to anyone, because it affects everything in one’s life: family, work and play. Depending on the location of the injury, the ability to think, move and behave normally is affected. Simply stated, one’s life is completely turned upside down. Increased divorce rates, family dysfunction and suicides often follow TBI.
While roadside bombs also cause brain injuries, I believe the president was referring to the loss of limb and other horrible bodily injury. However, when an injury does not include TBI, the service member can still — thanks to rehabilitative resources now available — retain the ability to think, work, love, play and participate in life with an intact brain.
So, please join me in recognizing the severity of brain injuries, as we pray that those injured in Iraq can gain the love, respect and support that we owe them.
For more information and assistance, please contact The Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado at 303-355-9969.
Gary A. Morse
Colorado Springs