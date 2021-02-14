Voters have a long memory
11-2 was the vote FOR the passage of the hotly contested ordinance change to allow up to 5 unrelated adults and any number of children to reside in any neighborhood in any group living home.
The 11 council persons who voted FOR will see this haunt them come re-election time for whatever political position they wish to aspire to, to include hizhonor the Mayor.
I thought that democracy was listening to your constituents and voting their will.....not the elected person’s whim.....that’s not Democracy...that’s socialism....we’ll see how this plays out at the next city election....I for one have a long memory.
George E Mayl CW3, USA Ret
Denver
Disturbing to decent people
I had the unpleasant experience of exercising my right to speak at the Denver City Council meeting regarding the Group Living Amendment on, Monday, February 8. I spoke first and while having been warned about needing to unmute to speak, I was not aware that I would also need to activate my video in order to be seen. I had been fully prepared to be seen, I even had on my earrings! Nevertheless, this innocent omission subjected me to being likened to a Ku Klux Klan member who was intentionally hiding her face. And despite the stated rules for speaking in the meeting that there would be no personal attacks or profanity, one supporter of the amendment after another hurled accusations at all those in opposition, calling us every kind of reprehensible “ phobic” and “-ist.” The brave few who took umbrage to the name calling were quickly derided and told, “See, if you deny it, that is proof that you are exactly what we said you are.” It was disturbing to decent people, to say the least.
As noted in his article in the Washington Post titled “The left should stop calling people ‘racist’ or ‘homophobic’ as a knee-jerk response,” Steven Petrow points out that this tactic of “preemptive name calling” is meant to control the discourse. (My interpretation of this is basically to shut people up.) He references linguist George Lahoff’s comparison of this strategy to that of the Nazis. Petrow goes on to say in his article, “such freighted phrases stop a conversation (or a column) dead in its tracks and gives the accused no way to respond in a thoughtful, non-defensive manner”
As an older American, raised to be above all, “polite”, I recognize that the aim of these insults is to silence me. Had I not spoken in the first spot in the meeting, they might have been successful. But I am determined in the light of day not to be silenced. Rather I would like to join Petrow in calling upon every decent human being to put a stop to this divisive and destructive strategy. I will begin this effort by calling on the Denver City Council to no longer condone this in their meetings.
Petrow concludes his article recounting a recent panel discussion…”At one point, I asked the packed theater: Do you think that we need to transcend the current level of discourse in politics, in the media and on social media? The audience, chock-full of Reds and Blues unanimously raised their hands to voice their answer, Yes! My reply: Let’s stop deriding and demeaning each other as daily substitutes for debate and discourse. We all need to take personal responsibility for such interactions in our families, our schools, our workplaces, our social media pages – everywhere. When do you start?”
So, I would like to conclude by posing this question to the decent people of the Denver City Council: When will you start to enforce your rule against personal attacks in your meetings? You do control the mute button, right?
Kristin MacArthur
Denver
Looming issue of climate changeSmokey skies, burning eyes. Painful breaths, need a rest. Just another summer day in Colorado. Flames sear the sides of Colorado’s mountains, but in the state capitol, our representatives ignore the dark smoke clouds and white ash falling on their heads like snow.
It is impossible to live in Colorado, or anywhere on the planet, without feeling the effects of climate change. If we as a state, if we as a nation, do not take action now to mitigate the consequences of climate change, the effects will be irreversible and will change life on this blue marble forever.
We need to create legislation that will ensure a better future for our planet and all its inhabitants. However, we cannot do it alone. Coloradans need to stand up and advocate for the preservation of our beautiful state and the incredible world in which we live. Our representatives need to confront the looming issue of climate change head on and commit to climate action today. Progress can be made, and our outdoor spaces — our hiking trails, our city parks, our rivers, our snow-covered peaks, our trees, our plains — will be conserved for generations to come. The citizens of this state are calling for change, and our government needs to heed their call and support climate legislation in 2021.
Emily Zujewski
Denver
The dismissed become angry
I am just a regular citizen who goes about his day trying to understand with reason how our world could be a better place. It seems more and more we are driven by emotion which prevents us from having civil conversations. So I have just a couple ideas that may help reduce some of the frustration and anger that is driving so many people.
When writing a newspaper article, do not use subjective adjectives that demeans someone who may hold an opposing opinion. If the article is going to say a position or “conspiracy” has been “debunked”, then provide the specific information that shows it has been debunked.
Let people be heard, appreciate their position, understand their frustration even if you do not agree. It is when people are dismissed that they become angry, lets lower the temperature by giving each other the ability to be heard. Individually, lets find the moral compass that allows us to find the truth and happiness that we all seek.
John Pickard
Lakewood