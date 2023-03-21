Vote smart and wise

Of all our mayorial and City Council candidates, who honestly shares your view point and your vision for the city of Colorado Springs? Why can’t we just have a political election that is free from advertising and making untrue claims about the candidates? The first amendment does not give us the right to lie, cheat, misinform, or disparage anyone in public.

Follow the facts and listen to the candidates themselves. Voting is a privilege United States Citizens have, and one vote CAN make a difference. I would like to call on my fellow registered voters in the city to cast their ballot for the April 4 mayorial and city council election. The opportunity to make a difference in our representation in city government is now and we need to be heard! Do you want the status quo or are you looking for a positive change? Vote smart and wise for what you want, what this city needs, and who honestly shares your vision of Colorado Springs. Together we have an opportunity to be heard and make a difference! Mail-in ballots were mailed to registered voters last week. Please let your vote be counted.

Kathy Perry

Colorado Springs

Candidates’ campaign signs

It will be interesting to see who we should have voted for: those are the candidates who remove their signs first. Those we should not have voted for are the candidates who will remove their signs weeks and months after the election.

Candidates: if you really care about Colorado Springs you will help keep our city beautiful and get the signs down as soon as the election is over.

Carol Raabe

Colorado Springs

One worry with ballot issue

TOPS is one of the better uses of tax dollars collected by Colorado Springs, and I am in overall favor of this ballot issue. My worry is in the last sentence, where it is stated “... exception to any constitutional, statutory and charter revenue,” which means goodbye to any local or state TABOR protections or refunds. Pretty sneaky as expected, but then it was drafted by politicians. Despite this, Colorado Springs is still a wonderful place to live with a vote on Issue 1 of “yes”.

Roger Weed

Colorado Springs

Exercise greater caution on gender

Recent conversations about gender transition have made me reflect on an interview I recently watched by Doctor Lisa Littman (https://littmanresearch.com/about/) about the incredible increase in young teenage girls wanting to transition to boys, occurring over the last ten years.

I would think this kind of dramatic increase — like a hockey stick graph – would illicit caution and curiosity within the medical/psychological communities. However, the approach in the United States seems to be one of unquestioned affirmation and encouragement toward the more permanent steps of gender transitioning.

In contrast, European countries like Norway, Sweden, and the U.K. — all advanced western nations, more progressive in philosophical bent than the U.S. — are recommending a more cautious approach in treating gender dysphoria in their teenage population. Norway’s Healthcare Investigation Board published a statement this month, urging that the nation’s guidelines on use of puberty blockers and gender-reassignment surgeries be revised to reflect the lack of sufficient medical evidence supporting these procedures:

“The knowledge base, especially research-based knowledge for gender-affirming treatment (hormonal and surgical), is deficient and the long-term effects are little known.

This is particularly true for the teenage population where the stability of their gender incongruence is also not known.”

For the well-being of our teenage girls that we love and value, vulnerable to the influence of social media, transition advocates, and the harmful sexual culture so pervasive in the United States, I urge the medical/psychological communities to exercise greater caution around the issue of gender transitioning and above all, do no harm.

Benjamin Fromuth Sr.

Colorado Springs

Police and personal protection

I want to comment regarding the March 17 letter dealing with ‘gun safety laws’.

The writer stated police will protect citizens therefor a citizen doesn’t need a firearm.

Police generally do a great job. However readers need to study court cases 1981 Warren vs District of Columbia and 2005 Castle Rock vs Gonzales. The court’s opinions were police are not primarily charged with your personal protection.

They will if they can, but that is not their primarily duty.

Criminals are criminals because they don’t follow the laws. If you are being attacked you might need to request the attacker to wait while you call the police.

Ken Thompson

Colorado Springs

Results of blundering incompetence

Whichever government agency was in charge of the botched fire mitigation effort at the Monument Preserve should be prevented from ever undertaking a similar project. What had been a lovely, popular destination for hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, birds, deer, foxes, and other wildlife is now a clear-cut wasteland.

While no one objects to sensible, well-implemented efforts to minimize wildfire danger, the heartbreaking ruination of the once-beautiful Monument Preserve was neither sensible nor well-implemented. Those government entities and individuals who were responsible for this tragedy should be profoundly embarrassed and seek to learn from their mistakes. Meanwhile, the rest of us — human and animal alike — must suffer the results of their blundering incompetence.

J. William Campbell

Colorado Springs