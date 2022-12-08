Violence and video games
Nowadays video games have become bigger and more popular. They have become so big that they have their own world championships with millions of viewers.
The issue to bring to light is that within these prominent games there is a significant amount of violence toward women who play those games. They are yelled at with vulgar words and pushed out of these games. I myself and hundreds of other women have had this experience when playing. For example, we can make a simple call out about where the opponent is to help our own teammates but then are responded with comments like “go back to the kitchen” “oh no we lost we have a girl on our team” and even belittled by men.
The online video gaming community mainly consists of men who the majority need to grow up. Their behavior is like toddlers who are afraid of “cooties” from girls but to an extreme.
This community has to act more their age and stop mistreating women. The games have to hold these people responsible so that the behavior can stop the younger generation from continuing this abuse toward women. Not all men but a good amount need to change and stop pushing us women out of games. We just want to play and have a good time but can’t if our usernames and voices automatically make us a target for violence for just being a woman.
Karina Macias Leyva
Colorado Springs
Not the true church
This is a response to the Club Q clergy letter the Gazette ran on Nov. 27. The letter urges human effort to fix to a condition that is spiritual.
The murders at Club Q, as with all murders, are a violation against God and His image bearers. It isn’t just these evil murderers that deserve God’s wrath; it is the sins of each one of us (Rom. 3:23). God is righteous and holy, our creator, our sustainer and our judge. Each one of us will die and face judgment, condemned to eternal, bodily and spiritual hell; unless we repent. This includes Club Q patrons.
It is not hate speech or dehumanizing to identify what God says is sinful. God hates sin (Psalms: 5:4,5; 11:5). The true church, headed by our Lord Jesus Christ, calls sinners to repent and be reconciled to God through Christ our Savior. This doesn’t sound very loving in human terms, but loving what God hates is hating God. The true church cannot give acceptance and affirmation to that which God hates. These clergy are willfully disobedient to God, offending Him and are what the Bible calls false teachers. They have been seduced by the passions of this world. They are leading souls to destruction. In essence, this is hate.
The good news for everyone is that by God’s great love, he sent his son into the world, not to condemn us, but to redeem us by his sacrificial death as payment for our sins (John 3:16-18). This is true love (Romans 5:8).
This life is temporal. Eternity is waiting. Take God’s gift to repent, seek Christ and be saved.
Ted Cox
Colorado Springs
Stop saying his name
Hey, news media, regarding the Club Q killer, stop saying his name!
Erase his name from your stories, new and old. Delete him from your websites. He clearly stated that he wants to be the next famous mass murderer. So, deny him, and the next broken young men who take that horrendous path, their sick achievement. You’re enabling their deranged fantasies.
And tell your national networks to knock it off too.
Just stop!
Ed Herlik
Colorado Springs
Ban disposable diapers
Those concerned about environment in banning single-use plastic don’t really care about our environment!
If they did, they would also ban disposable diapers! I reuse my plastic bags for lots of things…waste basket liners.T ripple-wrap freezer food with plastic bags and many other applications.
Let’s not be hypocrites — if we are really concerned, there are more disposable diapers in landfills than my plastic bags! But oh my, we don’t want to inconvenience parents and go back to reusable cloth diapers!
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs
Hucksters don’t care
A huckster essentially sells products you don’t need for a problem you didn’t know you had, at a price you can’t afford. E cars in Northern Europe won’t be as important this winter as natural gas is for heating. Vladimir Putin’s broken pipelines underscore the real need for geothermal.
Say what you will about Putin, he awakened the world to Western hucksterism. So you think that e-cars are going to save the world? You think that global warming is new since the last ice age? You are going to invest in something you don’t need or can’t afford, when after the initial investment, geothermal is free?
This is done by what the Democrats call “the big lie”, that ironically is what the Democrats have mastered ... FEAR. Replace the word “hate” with “fear” in the Democrat’s narrative to more aptly describe what they mean. Their minions are generational Democrats ... with tunnel vision.
They jump when those who control the narrative speak. The speaker is akin to the wizard of Oz. Take a look into the mirror instead of behind the curtain.
Fear has no rationale. FDR spoke of this in his first inaugural address in 1933. Hucksters don’t care.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction