It’s simply not worth it
As a resident of Cheyenne Canon, and after reading Governor Jared Polis’ most recent Stay at Home Order (“Fourth Updated Public Health Order 20-24 Implementing Stay at Home Requirements,” 4-9-2020), I wanted to write and remind my fellow citizens:
When you get in your car, the only appropriate purpose for driving anywhere is for “Necessary Activities.” Think of it this way: When you return from wherever you’re thinking of going, will you have groceries, medical supplies, or will you have been checked out for COVID-like symptoms?
Going on a hike that requires you getting in the car is not “necessary.”
Taking a bike-ride that requires you getting in the car is not “necessary.”
Driving to the other side of town to do anything unnecessary is not “necessary.”
Our neighborhood is seeing mid-summer, tourist-season levels of traffic in the middle of a state-wide health crisis because, yes, we have great hiking and biking upcanyon. But unless we’re all serious about the present medical reality for all people of all ages, we might be doing significant damage simply because we want to take a hike or a bike on Muscoco or the Chutes.
It’s simply not worth it, friends.
Please: Enjoy your walk or bike-ride where you live, just as the governor has ordered.
Truly, we’re all in this together... or, if not, we’re unnecessarily putting others at risk.
Eugene Luning
Colorado Springs
Thankful for carriers’ service
There have been many letters of thanks to various service providers (doctors, nurses, grocery workers and truckers} during this weird and crazy time and rightfully so. I just wanted to thank the staff of The Gazette and especially for the carrier in my neighborhood for their faithful service.
I can’t listen to or watch the news anymore; it either saddens or infuriates me. But I can read the paper and can keep up with the world.
My carrier has never disappointed me in delivery of the paper. Thank you very much, well done.
Rita Allen
Colorado Springs
Section brought peace and reflectionAfter watching three different Easter services on television Sunday morning, including my own church, Colorado Cowboys for Jesus Church, I then read through the Gazette.
I spotted for the first time your “In Loving Memory” section. It brought me a peace to reflect on all those faces, some I knew, most I didn’t.
Thank you Gazette.
B. Scott Smith
Colorado Springs
Impoverishing us is our salvation
The use of models to predict deaths from coronavirus is reminiscent of their use by global warming hysterics. But whereas a calamitous prediction for decades in the future produces yawns, predictions of hundreds of thousands of deaths mere weeks away gets results.
Unfortunately for the model makers the shorter time scale also allows for better scrutiny of results. A little investigation reveals that not only has the death rate been vastly overestimated, but the infection rate has been vastly underestimated. Despite social distancing and government shutdown of the economy, more people are infected yet fewer are dying than predicted. So few, in fact, that when the numbers are finalized we may not have even experienced the equivalent of a typical flu year.
While this is obvious to an honest observer, elected officials, medical bureaucrats and media cheerleaders for big government continue to insist that they are saving us. How? Well, by attacking our freedoms, eliminating our employment and robbing our savings through money printing.
It is time to go back to work but who will be the first political leader to admit that government did not serve us well in this created crisis?
There will not be one. Admitting mistakes is a bad habit for a politician to acquire. Instead the advocates of all-inclusive government control will double down on the claim that impoverishing us is our salvation.
When confronted with the evidence of overstated death rates, they will say, “See? Poverty works!”
Jerry Varner
Colorado Springs
Please wear a mask
It is so amazing to me that there are so many people out and about and without wearing masks.
Once a week my husband I put on our masks and gloves and have our sanitary wipes and go to the grocery store. There are employees and customer after customer without masks. Isn’t it important for all of us to follow the rules so we can get the country back together again?
My plea is “Please wear a mask”. Let’s get this country back to normal soon.
Regina Anderson
Colorado Springs
Some are protected, some are not
My wife and I have a major concern during the COVID crisis that I don’t think has been addressed properly by our government officials. We appreciate everything they are doing but we think this is a major omission in safety requirements.
I have personally witnessed in the last few days grocery store workers and restaurant workers who are not properly protected by wearing masks and gloves. We cook at home almost every night. Last night we did take out at a nearby restaurant. I went inside to pick up my order.
I was surprised to see all three employees without a mask on. While I was there, four other customers came in and none of them were wearing masks. I was the only one there wearing a mask! I see the same thing at Walmart, Sam’s, Costco, King Soopers, and Safeway. Some are protected and some are not. I think it should be mandatory for anyone handling food in any way to be wearing a mask and gloves.
We probably won’t do take out any more during this crisis unless this changes. That’s too bad because we like to patronize local businesses that are trying to survive, especially during this crisis.
Randy Madden
Colorado Springs