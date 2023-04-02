Vietnam War Veterans Day

Very few people knew that March 29 was this national day and very few, if any, media sources mentioned it. Fifty years ago, our armed forces returned with no parade or appreciation for their brave service. They were greeted with scorn and anger.

Many returned in coffins or were seriously injured. Then President Donald Trump said that this was the first time that our armed forces returned home from battle with this kind of reception. That’s when he designated March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day.

I was stationed at Fort Carson when the commanding general put out the word that we were not to run errands after duty in our uniforms on the way home. Instead, go home, change into civilian clothes, and then run errands. What a shame that we were required to do that to remain safe. We felt angry and betrayed.

USAA sent out an excellent email about this special day. They said that today there are approximately 6 million living veterans from the Vietnam era — more than 30% of our veteran population.

MacKenzie Place, our home, put on a special event on this special day. We had the Ball Room filled with Vietnam vets. Thanks for remembering us.

Thank you, Vietnam veterans, for your courage in war and service to our nation.

Vern Swim

Colorado Springs

Murder is murder

I see the Pride Fest is being moved up to remember the people killed at Club Q. That was tragic to be sure, but what is not talked about often that it was a member of the LGBTQ community that was the perpetrator and he had frequented the club before he went on a murderous rampage. I hope they will also remember the children and staff that were murdered last week at their school by a trans woman/man. The media is staying pretty silent on that information. Murder is murder.

R.A. Parmelee

Colorado Springs

Called to a higher standard

While extolling the virtues of unfettered capitalism as an engine of economic growth and prosperity (which it is), the Gazette Editorial Board misses the point of the higher standard to which we are called — stewardship. Pursuing profit apart from considering the environmental and social impact of profit-making is irresponsible stewardship of the many gifts and resources our Creator has bestowed upon us.

Responsible stewardship requires that we consider the impact of how we treat workers. Otherwise the pernicious exploitation of others to maximize profits (as in the days of child-labor, indentured servitude, sweatshops and slavery) will (and still does in some countries) persist.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Responsible stewardship requires we consider the impact of our production methods lest we return to the days of polluted waterways and air of the 1970s before Congress passed legislation to regulate how industry stewards the environment while pursuing profit.

I disagree that alone “profit motives reward good environmental practices” and “dissuade social injustice.” Tell that to the families of coal miners killed in accidents in Appalachia before OSHA regulating working conditions in the mines.

Responsible stewardship costs money and that sometimes diminishes profits. So be it. I hope the UCCS business school succeeds in its efforts to train next generation business leaders to be good stewards — pursuing profit while also minimizing negative social and environmental impact. This is America — we can do both.

Doug Hunt

Colorado Springs

Arrogant invasion of privacy

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade they stripped our daughters and granddaughters of a 50-year precedent on their rights to freedom, privacy and choice.

There is no medical or dental office, clinic, ER or hospital that doesn’t require the patient to sign a HIPAA form. The HIPAA act is a federal law that guarantees privacy for medical conditions, treatment, prescription medications, and that the information will not be released to anyone without the expressed written consent of the patient designating who is allowed to be privy to that information. Pregnancy is a medical condition.

It was an arrogant invasion of privacy by this radical Supreme Court, not only into the medical conditions of young girls and women, but also into the bedrooms of Americans coming between the extremely sensitive, private and personal decisions that husbands make with their wives, that parents make with their daughters and that patients make with their physicians.

In many Republican-dominated states, physicians and OBGYNs are being threatened with fines, jail time and loss of medical licenses for treating their patients.

Abortion is a medical procedure. 99.9 percent of later term abortions are performed to remove a nonvital fetus, one that died in the womb. One young woman in Texas, thrilled to be pregnant with her first baby was told at 4.5 months that her baby would not survive as its brain and skull were not developing. She was treated like a criminal in Texas and forced to travel to Seattle where people stood outside the clinic and called her a murderer. She was heartbroken.

There are five women who along with their OBGYNs are suing the state of Texas. Two of these women were pregnant with twins, one twin died and for the other twin to survive they had to travel out of state for a surgical procedure to abort the nonvital twin.

Three women had complications with torn uteruses, where the embryo had no chance of survival but threatened the lives of these women with sepsis. They, too, were forced to travel out of state for a medically required abortion.

Republican politicians are not physicians or OBGYNs. They need to get completely out of the doctor business.

Karon McCormick

Colorado Springs