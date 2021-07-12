Vibes’ future is bright
We have received and reviewed Benny Terry’s letter to the editor of the Colorado Springs Gazette and want to address points that were made in the letter, beginning with the current status of the Vibes and the Pioneer League. While we are no longer a Triple-A Franchise, we are still a professional baseball organization that holds talent far and above “the very bottom of the baseball ladder”. The Pioneer League and all of its members were granted MLB Professional Partnership League status. Of the 12 recognized independent baseball leagues across the country, only 2 have been granted this status. As a league, we could have easily disbanded and folded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, we joined together and created a league and a product that is exciting, entertaining, and trying to change the way baseball is viewed in local communities across the country. New rule changes like our extra innings home run derby have gathered tremendous support from the baseball community and have gained national attention.
We also have had the pleasure and excitement of partnering with the Acereros de Monclova, a team in the Mexican Baseball League. This has opened the door for many other teams in our league and in other similar leagues to acquire incredible talent that we typically would not have had access to. I’ll admit, the kids are young and raw, but they are also showing outstanding potential and poise. Six Vibes pitchers have been radared at over 90 mph, four players are hitting over .300, all while being an average age of 18. The future is bright, not only for our players, but for our organization which is something we couldn’t be more excited about.
The quality of our facility and playing field is something that we think very highly of, as we are by far the largest and most updated facility in the Pioneer League. Some of the grass on the infield wings and in parts of the outfield were damaged for the first two weeks or so of this new season, but for good reason. As an organization, we decided that letting thousands of Colorado Springs high school students graduate in a COVID-safe environment was far more important than all of our grass being green and healthy. You can blame this decision on myself personally, as I didn’t get to see my son graduate high school last year and wanted to make sure as many parents as possible got to witness one of the biggest moments of their child’s educational career. As for the outfield fence, it is in prime condition and meets all safety standards set forth by the Pioneer League to protect our players from serious injuries. It does look different this year because we don’t have as many sponsorship banners in the outfield this season.
This isn’t because our staff didn’t sell enough or because we’re losing support from the local community, but because many Colorado Springs businesses are slowly re-gaining their strength after a global pandemic, much like we are.
We are incredibly sad to hear that Terry would rather see condos in place of our team and stadium. “Sticking a fork in the Vibes” would also be sticking a fork in an organization that has done nothing but support the community with numerous donations, community-driven programs, and non-profit partnerships that benefit a wide array of Colorado Springs residents. We are not just a baseball team; we are a community partner that is proud to say that we’ve helped folks all across Colorado Springs. We are more than happy to say that we are not on life support, in fact, we are setting Pioneer League attendance figures and continuing to help the community with our involvement in over 300 community projects and campaigns.
Chris Jones
Colorado Springs
Springs taxes low in comparison
In a recent letter to the editor, local resident Chase Vendl asserted that taxes in Colorado Springs were no longer low. In fact, our city’s tax and fee burden is very low in comparison to other major cities in America.
To determine the per capita tax and fee burden of a city resident, you need only divide the total tax and fee revenue of the city by the city’s population. If you do, you’ll find that residents of Colorado Springs, the 39th largest city in America, pay the lowest amount of taxes and fees among the 50 largest cities and among the very lowest, if not the lowest, among the 100 largest cities.
The average per capita burden among the 100 largest cities is over $2,600, about four times the per capita burden of a Colorado Springs resident. Denver, as an example, has a per capita burden four times that of Colorado Springs. Aurora is three times as high.
This is the reality even after Colorado Springs voters have stepped up in recent years to eliminate a $1.5 billion public infrastructure deficit.
Vendl may find a city somewhere in America with a lower per capita tax burden than Colorado Springs, but it won’t be ranked the “Most Desirable City in America.”
Mayor John Suthers
Colorado Springs
A building that celebrates our historyThe City Auditorium was built for the citizens of Colorado Springs. It says so in Latin on a plaque above the stage. It was built as a multi-use facility — not for one interest group. The Lon Chaney Theater is perfect for small productions.
The building has been designated as a historic landmark. What part of “historic” is not understood?
Adding two stories, destroying the mural in the lobby depicting the early days of the settlers, changes the meaning of the word “historic”.
We are celebrating our city’s 150th year birthday. Can’t we have one building left that celebrates our history — a place for diverse interests, not one group.
Barbara Ermel
Colorado Springs