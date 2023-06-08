Vapes are tobacco products

Dancing bears, cartoons, and flashing lights describe a device for adults but it’s designed to hook our children.

Twenty-one is the legal age to purchase any tobacco products, yet schools are filled with youths sneaking around campus, passing off vapes to each other to get a hit. Extra measures are a necessity today to protect and prevent students from filling school airways with the poisonous vapors.

Cigarettes and tobacco products are heavily legislated. Why aren’t vapes?

I don’t see the Marlboro Man busting a move in front of a fast-food place geared towards kids. But I saw a cute, furry, dancing bear one day in front of a family restaurant. Why isn’t the imitation Care Bear restricted to being in front of the store he actually represents? Why is he allowed at all?

Candy cigarettes are mostly banned all over the globe. In the U.S., they’ve been rebranded as candy sticks and, in some parts, banned.

Why aren’t vapes being treated like the rest of the tobacco industry? They’re tobacco products. And THC vapes are making their way to our kids, then there’s the added fruity ingredients that attract our kids, causing more damage.

I’ve seen nasal damage to a teen from vaping that only surgery can correct.

The temptation our kids face is real. It’s in front of them every day from their peers, TV, social media, and more.

More taxes won’t work. When was the last time you heard a teen complain about taxes?

Vapes need to be regulated as heavily as all tobacco products. Get them out of the hands of our kids! Hold stores accountable — card for both alcohol and all tobacco products—always!

There’s no reason to package vapes with cartoons and flashing colored lights. There’s no reason for dancing bears on street corners.

Jodi Artzberger

Colorado Springs

The intolerance seed

Remembering another outrageous Colorado College graduation, this time in 1986. I was invited and attended when U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo.) was the invited speaker. The students and the faculty on stage showed their disrespect by wearing black arm bands. Simpson had relatives who attended CC, as did Liz Cheney. To me this seemed a turning point and the beginning of rude and undisciplined behavior by the students and faculty toward speakers that were invited by the college.

Over the years, the college has become very liberal, an embarrassment to alumni and to the city. The intolerance seed was planted and continues to grow with seeming acceptance by CC.

Barbara Kendall, CC Class of 1962

Monument

Environmental problems are real

Actually, the kids are right. Stephen Moore’s disparagement of our younger generation is totally misplaced. The data and the science clearly show that emissions of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide and methane) into the atmosphere are changing the climate at a rate that is thousands of times faster than normal geological changes. These changes are having major impacts on human society with higher temperatures, wild fires and more dramatic swings in weather that result in crop loss due to greater droughts in dry areas and bigger floods in wet areas.

At the start of the industrial revolution, there were 1 billion people. This year we will reach 8 billion people. Mechanization of farming with new crop varieties, synthetic fertilizers, and chemicals to control insects and weeds has enabled feeding them. The standard of living for billions of people has been greatly increased while other billions have not experienced such luxuries. This has not happened without costs.

Climate change is one side effect, as are toxic chemicals in our water and air, huge piles of solid waste, and continuing depletion of aquifers. People can deal with environmental issues when we put our minds to it. Control of DDT, lead, ozone, and toxic air pollution have made notable progress.

Environmental problems are real, and it is time we address them. The solutions are neither as easy as some advocates imply, nor as impossible as Moore and others suggest. We are not going back to hunter-gatherer days nor the 1800 agrarian economy. We must stop the denial of environmental problems.

Perhaps we should think of the natural world as our largest capital asset. This asset is the family business of humans, and we should run this business as an ongoing operation that we can hand down to future generations.

Robert Jones

Colorado Springs

Where is the money going?

This spring, I have had the opportunity to travel in and out of Colorado. I want to commend Gov. Jared Polis and the CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. Colorado highways and secondary highways are in the worst condition I have seen! Where is the money going? Surely not into road maintenance or repair. We have hundreds of miles of well-maintained bike trails. The Colorado taxpayers should know who Lew is. Her father was the U.S. secretary of the treasury. Lew is a career government bureaucrat.

She received her master’s in history and worked in the Obama administration. That should tell it all. There is more to the story Polis appointed her to the director’s position at CDOT in 2019. She is also a liberal progressive environmentalist. This goes right along with all of Polis’ accomplishments.

Trig Travis

Aurora