Value of organized religions
On a very busy day of a busy week, I am compelled to stop a moment to respond with much appreciation for your Tuesday viewpoint “Let’s respect the value of organized religions.”
As an “actively involved” member of one of those, admittedly, imperfect organized religions, I am well aware of the overriding, compassionate and extensive contributions of many organized religions and applaud your acknowledgment with statistics and data illustrating that their good far outweighs the “pockets of scandal.”
Your example that the millions of flights taking off safely are not news until one of them crashes, was truly a relatable parallel and a reminder of our need to pause and reflect on the positive value of organized religions in cultures of the world.
Indeed, within my family there are opposing religious viewpoints regarding the LGBTQ+ community which require respecting the others’ beliefs to maintain close family relationships in spite of differences. It might not always be easy, but it is always worth it.
As a very longtime subscriber to The Gazette, I enjoy and thank you for the increasing balance of views and articles.
Gayle Rappold
Colorado Springs
Thanks for the diversity
Thank you, Gazette, for the “cognitive diversity” you provide daily and as described by Robert Koehler’s Op-Ed on Tuesday (although he didn’t use that term). It’s healthy and challenging and exemplified, today, as your readers heard the voices of Cal Thomas and Eugene Robinson about the Jan. 6 committee hearings.
Although I think Robinson’s essay goes off the rails when he says, “The mission was to discover and reveal as much of the truth as possible...” since the committee didn’t even allow cross-examinations of witnesses, I do much appreciate you presenting well-articulated views from both sides of current events. Keep up the good work!
Thanks, also, to our delivery drivers, the Sheldons: Even when schools are closed, they manage to have our paper waiting for us on the driveway early in the morning! Wow! Please consider making it easier to tip our much appreciated drivers electronically through your website.
Jeff Collins
Monument
Teachers unions and schools
For decades the Colorado Republican Party has had no platform for our traditional schools — where 85% of students, and their parents and their teachers — are. Republicans stand aside and give free reign to Democrats and their core constituents, teachers unions, to dominate our traditional schools.
Teachers unions are private corporations that divide the teachers from the parents so that teachers will mistrust the principal and the parents and pay teachers unions $1,000 annual dues for protection.
After decades of unopposed dominance, teachers unions feel so invincible that they can infuse our schools with left-wing ideology, thinly veiled behind a call for “equity” and “inclusion.”
True equity and inclusion is to get all the parents to the school regularly. The principal contacts the employer of parents who work to persuade the employer to pay the parent to attend the monthly independent teacher-parent organization for the school for the principal to lead the teachers and the parents to decide good schoolwide adult procedures and student rules (which hardly any large public high school has).
“Hats off to education!” “Stand to greet the teacher!” A homeroom teacher to keep in close touch with the parent of every student. A school environment of good discipline so that every student can learn.
Republicans should advocate that the principal lead together the natural alliance of the adults who care most for their students — the parents and the teachers. Until public school boards take this road, school choice is the only way.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
Facts are stubborn things
Re: “School lesson raises concern.”
It’s so sad how objective reality and objective truth are simply being tossed out the academic window for the subjective feelings of parents and children who choose to make sexuality a social construct instead of adhering to basic biology.
There are only two chromosomes that combine to make a human being (X,Y) and there is not one thing anyone can do to physically change that fact, and as they say, facts are stubborn things.
Splitting a class between males and females to make a point is no more an actual problem than telling them sex was meant to be between a male and a female. Giving credence to gender disphoria, a mental health issue as well as a spiritual issue, does not a new gender make.
It’s not love to lie to people. We are creating a generation of boys and girls who hate America, don’t know what gender they are, are more eager to save the planet than their next-door neighbor and want the government to do everything for them. Our enemies are laughing at our spiraling downfall.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs