COVID vaccines for the common good
I can’t help thinking that Jon Caldara might have come up with some better analogies to refusing the COVID vaccine than skydiving or riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
First of all, unless I happen to hold stock in the insurance company that insured the dead or critically injured skydiver or helmetless motorcycle rider, that person’s foolishness doesn’t harm me. And second, I have yet to see hospital ICUs overwhelmed because of such large numbers of bikers or skydivers on ventilators or otherwise needing critical care that beds are at a premium and the staff has to consider rationing care.
Last month, when my husband and I were visiting family in southwestern Idaho, the hospitals in Boise were swamped with COVID patients, most of whom hadn’t been vaccinated. The Gazette even had an article about overburdened ICUs from COVID patients that featured photos from one of the two major hospitals in Boise. The hospital personnel either were close to or had arrived at the point where they would have to make unpleasant decisions about who would receive aggressive treatment and who would be allowed to die of whatever brought them to the ICU.
Both my husband and I have been vaccinated against COVID. So the unvaccinated population didn’t present a major risk of infection to us. But fortunately, neither of us, who are both in our eighties, had a heart attack or a stroke or sustained critical trauma while we were in Idaho. If we had, we might have found ourselves being left to die because an unvaccinated 40-year-old stood a better chance of surviving a critical illness on account of his younger age.
At some point, whether we like it or not, the government might have to step in and mandate COVID vaccines for the common good. But in the meantime, we need to make sure that the “Give me liberty or give me death” saying doesn’t become “Give me liberty and give someone else death.”
Doris Stanford
Colorado Springs
Loving our pa
rks, open space to death
I am strongly suggesting that our citizens support and vote yes on 2C. Not only have The Gazette, Wayne Williams, Mayor John Suthers, and others recently expressed their strong support for the measure, other citizens are rallying around the opportunity to fund parks, trails, and open space around our community.
We need better maintenance of our parks, more open space, and trails to be built. 2C will double the amount we can spend and provide access for our population, which keeps growing. We are almost loving our parks and trails and open space to death — we need more! This new tax would still make Colorado Springs have the lowest tax of its kind in the state and among the other top cities in the country.
One of the two top priorities mentioned as to why people move to Colorado Springs is the availability of open space, access to parks and trails, and our outdoor environment. There is something for almost every neighborhood that will be improved, newly built, or enlarged by adding this amount to fund our legacy for the future.
Go to any park any day, and you will find many citizens enjoying it. Hike and walk our trails and you will find like-minded people there. People from other communities come to our city to enjoy the great outdoors. What do they do when they come here? They spend money in our restaurants, buy goods, and remark how unique our city is — by cherishing and holding dear our natural beauty.
All this adds up to increased property values because our city becomes more livable and valuable because of our fresh air and quality of life.
Ron Rubin
Colorado Springs
In defense of fairness
I have no opinion regarding Barry Morphew’s guilt or innocence.
I do know that he is accused, not convicted of a crime. He is entitled to a presumption of innocence unless or until he is convicted.
Allowing the prosecution to have him treated as if he had already been convicted — of a crime they cannot even establish has occurred — is just wrong. Justice is delivered by establishing facts ... a crime occurred and evidence says a specific person is responsible, as opposed to: “We think something bad happened and we don’t like your attitude”.
Hint: once the authorities have focused on you as the perpetrator of a criminal act, they tend to ignore other possibilities and only a fool continues to co-operate with them.
Scott Clayton
Colorado Springs
In the name of ‘birth control’
I just got done watching a heartfelt commercial from the ASPCA about helping abused animals. I agree that it is so wrong to hurt animals. There is something that weighs on me. Why is it that some people care more about the abuse of animals and yet do not blink an eye at the aborting of thousands of children in the name of “birth control” because it is inconvenient to be pregnant?
Here is a novel idea, take one of the numerous birth control products. Be a responsible person before you act and an innocent life will be saved. I am speaking for all the innocent babies just like the ASPCA speaks for all the neglected animals.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
Misunderstanding what’s going on
I always appreciate the Gazette’s willingness to publish alternative views and on Sunday’s opinion page, the article (Democrats should capitalize on big mistakes by Republicans) by Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post, certainly was that.
I have seldom read such a misunderstanding of what is going on in our country as her take. If half of what she said was true, why are Biden’s and the Democrat’s polls the lowest I have seen them in my lifetime?
Erik Lessing
Monument