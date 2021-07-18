Vaccines are an effective tool
I am a parent in Colorado Springs, and I am concerned that the pandemic has worsened our low childhood vaccination rates. Children under 12 are not eligible for the COVID vaccine, but they need protection against diseases that are even more transmissible and serious to children, like measles. It’s important to vaccinate your children and according to the CDC guidelines. Those who medically cannot vaccinate their children must rely on herd immunity. The problem is that some schools vaccine rates don’t reach herd immunity.
One of my children had an allergic reaction to his 4-month shots. As a nurse, I knew how important it was for him to be safely vaccinated. A local allergist successfully tested and desensitized him for repeat vaccines. He never had another reaction, and he’s now vaccinated on time at the pediatrician’s office.
Vaccinating on time when medically able to do so is important. Delaying vaccines increases the amount of time children are susceptible to disease. It increases the number of visits a child has to the immunization clinic, which can increase their anxiety. Delaying vaccines increases the number of pokes a child must have, because they are ineligible for some combination shots.
Often, I see people invoke the Founders of America when choosing to not vaccinate. George Washington mandated smallpox inoculation for the Continental army. John Adams inoculated his family. Thomas Jefferson supported smallpox inoculation. James Madison signed the Vaccine Act of 1813. Benjamin Franklin stated his biggest regret was not inoculating his son against smallpox, who died from the disease.
Vaccines are one of the safest, most effective forms of preventive medicine we have today. It has saved more lives and increased the quality and quantity of life more than any other medical intervention.
Elizabeth Brown
Colorado Springs
There is a lot to see here
I think we need to read the book “1984” again. At least that is the first thing that came to mind when I read the opinion section. When we use words like the left, Democrats, media/Democrats, media public affairs arm, the right, conservatives, Republicans-Newspeak, it gives us a pass of not seeing and coming to conclusions with our eyes and intelligence, rather than what they tell us. Looting and senseless violence commitment for any reason is unacceptable. But to say what we saw with our own eyes on Jan. 6 and videos thereafter of the Capitol riot was overstated? I think we’ve bought into “1984” hook line and sinker.
Nothing to see here folks, just the end of our democracy. Because a would be autocrat told you ahead of time before one vote was cast, if they lost it was rigged. The reason, power and the only way for them to win was for democracy to lose. Because in a healthy democracy the best ideas not rhetoric wins. Our parents told us “May the best person win.” And for a majority of us that was not him. If Big Brother doesn’t get what they want in the future — nullify the vote. There is a lot to see here folks.
Mary Arcadi
Colorado Springs
We are indeed in trouble
Rick McCarter is certainly right that media outlets are slanted on whether they are more critical of last summer’s protests (93% of which were peaceful) or the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. I would disagree, however, that the Jan. 6 riots are overrated in criticism, particularly in light of Donald Trump’s own chief of staff’s fears of Trump using the military to pull off a coup.
It is indeed ironic that a president who dodged the draft repeatedly would then attempt to use that same military to advance unconstitutional action. It is criminal that we haven’t held Trump accountable for his role in begging Georgia’s secretary of state for extra votes (particularly after three recounts legitimized the results) or fomenting a mob to crash the Capital during our sacred election.
When most members of one political party are willing to use this lie (and 60 court cases and Trump’s own attorney general validated that it is indeed a lie) to justify voter suppression, we are indeed in trouble.
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs
Millions died to protect democracy
Let us assume Donald Trump was the greatest president of all presidents, as he claims, although most historians have him rated only better than James Buchanan who did nothing to stop the Civil War. Let us also assume Trump believes all people are equal and is willing to represent all Americans regardless of race, political party, sex and religion. The reader can judge whether Trump has this capacity. Let us also assume he is willing to put our country’s interest above those of his family and pocketbook. Let us also assume he realizes Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are not our best friends and we should remain allied with Canada, England, France and Germany.
Seventy-nine percent of Republicans do not have confidence in a national vote, while 54% believe Trump should never concede his loss in the 2020 election and that state legislatures should override the popular vote. Supporters of allowing state legislators to void state elections do not support democracy. Would Trump supporters be willing to install Trump as “Emperor, Czar, King, Fuhrer, or Caesar” and forget elections? Trump is 75 and knowing Trump, he would only favor being replaced by a member of his family such as Donald Jr.
Democracy has existed in the United States for over 240 years although millions of Trump supporters are willing to discard it for a single man. Millions have served and died to protect the very system by which America became great and allowed all its citizens freedom.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs